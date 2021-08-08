Arpit Jain of Nerdery: “Powerful tools”

Powerful tools. Artificial Intelligence and data insights are changing the future of healthcare and allowing improvements to be made to how we treat patients, record information, track hospital utilization, solve diseases and more.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Arpit Jain.

Arpit Jain joined Nerdery in 2018 after more than a decade of experience leading the growth and delivery of complex digital engagements for B2B and B2C companies in the retail, consumer goods, automotive and healthcare industries. As Chief Client Services Officer, Arpit heads Nerdery’s Client Services group, which is responsible for driving growth and delivering on outcomes for all of our clients nationally.

Arpit completed his Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering then decided to go into software early this century and never looked back. He spent 12 years at SapientRazorfish (formerly SapientNitro) shaping the digital future of marquee brands by leading engagements of all sizes through his business and technical expertise. Arpit has served as strategic advisor for clients over the years and thrives on positively impacting their business results. He’s passionate about creating better ways of working, leading large multidisciplinary teams, executing change at scale and immersing himself in clients’ businesses to advise, grow and deliver real value. Outside of work, Arpit enjoys spending time outdoors with family and friends, loves high intensity workouts, and when Minnesota weather permits, he likes getting out on the field to play some tennis.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

I graduated as a mechanical engineer. However, from the early days of digital, the possibility of technology to make an impact on the world has always fascinated me, which is how I became interested in what I’m doing today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

What I learned during my career is that the things that I typically find most challenging or cumbersome at the start become some of my strong suits down the line. Persistence and adapting to the change vs. resisting always pays off.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

”There is always an island of opportunity in the sea of difficulties.” Throughout my entire personal and professional life, I have had several instances where adopting this mindset has led me to success.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

There are lots of things I am focusing on, so it’s hard to single out one. However, I will share something which isn’t a project but more of my intentional focus: I like to help people wherever I can in their professional lives.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

Someone who knows more about you than yourselves, so they can provide you with utmost care without asking too much. This is analogous to what our moms do, and healthcare providers can learn from this.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

The lack of digital infrastructure at hospitals throughout the US nearly led to a system collapse at the height of the pandemic. Between work from home and an explosive surge in patients, hospitals were overrun. Since the pandemic has subsided from its peak, many providers have invested millions in off-prem data storage. This permits providers to store even more data, without having to worry about renovating their on-prem software.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

It is an understatement to say that healthcare professionals were superheroes. They worked selflessly, tirelessly towards our betterment. We owe them a lot for their commitment and sacrifices they had to make in doing that. I know several people in that profession and they prioritized this over their personal lives and that isn’t easy, especially during these pandemic times. It is also the power and contributions of several healthcare systems, scientists and other professionals that led to the vaccine in record time.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

It’s time to think of customer experience beyond just patients’ time with physicians. We need to think of their experience pre and post that point, and develop an experience that is connected and personalized throughout. Providers need to work to reduce or remove the friction from the experience. Since patients come when they are not in their best state (in pain themselves or for their loved ones), the last thing they want is any kind of friction. It has to be the most simple and painless experience. Simplification and transparency in costs. The US healthcare system is intentionally made to be so complex that most people can’t figure out why they pay what they pay. They just have to end up paying whatever is asked of them, as breaking down those costs is ridiculously complicated. Customers have the right to know more in a simplistic way. The system can also benefit from flexibility in terms of provider options — more open ended health care provider choices across insurers. Powerful tools. Artificial Intelligence and data insights are changing the future of healthcare and allowing improvements to be made to how we treat patients, record information, track hospital utilization, solve diseases and more.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Change happens when we go through pain — and pain makes you stronger. So go out there and don’t be afraid of pain or change, as success is on the other side of it. Adapt and Persist.

