Armin Nasseri of ‘Seeking Valentina’: “There are many people out there that still don’t have a voice”

There are many people out there that still don’t have a voice. I watched movies on major platforms for many years that featured people who don’t look like me in humanized roles. That’s why I stepped up, wrote a script, raised money and made my directorial short Seeking Valentina, a gender-balanced, psychological thriller, where Iranian-American people are featured in humanized, non-stereotypical leading roles. What makes me proud is giving a voice for the voiceless. I can now say that I made a film featuring people who look like me and you can watch it on a streaming platform.

As a part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Filmmaker”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Armin Nasseri.

Armin is an American-born, Persian-American filmmaker. His last films: Seeking Valentina and The Carting Call, have garnered worldwide acclaim, winning over 30 awards at film festivals all over the world and both have received worldwide releases. His new feature film, The Central Authority, which he co-directed with Kristin West, is making its film festival run and can be seen on Tubi TV. The Central Authority has won awards at every film festival where it has been shown, so far. Armin has also directed a music video for Aventurine’s new single “Miles Around,” which will be released later this year.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I am a first-generation, Iranian-American. I was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. My parents migrated to North Carolina in the ’80s after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. I spent part of my childhood in Falls Church, Virginia before moving back to Winston-Salem with my family and that’s where I lived throughout the rest of my childhood and adolescence. I was very young to even remember living in Falls Church, but growing up in Winston-Salem was very nice and quiet. I thank my parents everyday for the sacrifices that they have made. At the age of six, I became a fan of stories and visual arts. I got my inspiration from my father, who is a proficient painter and I would always be exposed to his paintings in our household. I was also encouraged by my mother to read books. My mother is not only responsible for my love for literature, but she also enrolled me in a summer enrichment program at age 12. I had a choice between participating in a musical production or marketing. I chose marketing and I never expected to take what I had learned at that age and apply it to my creative endeavors. No one will ever know what you do without the power of marketing.

Even though I loved art, I was mainly involved with sports at a younger age, primarily basketball. My love for the arts grew when I entered high school. I started writing poetry, performing on stage as an actor and singer as well as painting and drawing. All these activities helped lay the groundwork for what has become my calling and that’s telling a story.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a kid, I viewed movies as just plain entertainment. When I entered my adolescence, my oldest brother introduced me to movies by Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick and Alfred Hitchcock. My brother would break down their films by critiquing the camera angles and their signature styles. The term “auteur,” had entered my vocabulary. I became enlightened about the idea of film directors having a platform, where they can put their personal and creative influence on a film. The “author” in a motion picture is how they describe it. I started going to the video stores frequently in Winston-Salem as I would, rent, watch and study movies that were made by auteur directors such as Sidney Lumet, Brian De Palma, Jonathan Demme and Francis Ford Coppola. I have to credit Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver as the film that changed the way I view cinema.

After I finished high school, I was hanging out with some of my family friends during a holiday. My friend, who I had known since childhood, was there and he brought a copy of a short film that he acted in along with his two brothers. The short film was titled Backgammon, directed by Emmy-nominated director Ramin Bahrani (HBO’s Fahrenheit 451). I remembered meeting Ramin when I was very young. I was so inspired to see someone, who looks and sounds like me, make a movie from my hometown. It gave me the courage to pursue a career in filmmaking.

I started my career in Wilmington, North Carolina before moving to Los Angeles. I went to acting school and studied film and production at Los Angeles City College and West L.A. College. After I graduated, I have done almost everything you can imagine on a film set from storyboard images to editing and everything in between.

I wrote and directed a short film titled Seeking Valentina. It’s a psychological thriller that my collaborator Kristin West co-produced and starred in the title role. Kristin West and I showcased an inclusive, gender-balanced movie that eliminated all stereotypes that have been perpetuated by Hollywood. I’m very humbled that the film went on to win many awards, including an Honorable Mention from Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards. Seeking Valentina got picked up by Shorts TV and is also available on Tubi TV.

Following up on the success of Seeking Valentina, I directed another inclusive, gender-balanced short film titled The Carting Call. A horror-comedy that I also wrote and produced with Candice Callins, who stars in the lead role. The film has been screened around the nation, including the Hip Hop Film Festival in Harlem, New York. We are proud that the film has garnered several awards, including two awards for Best Ensemble Cast. The Carting Call is on the Genre TV app and is available to watch on Roku.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

I don’t know if this is considered a funny story or a creepy story, but during the pre-production of Seeking Valentina, I was scouting locations with my crew. I wanted to find a house that was a character of its own. We ended up securing a cabin at The Starvation Flats Ranch in the Big Bear Lake area. The place has over 3 acres of land. My short film was about a grief-stricken widower living in a remote area. I sent a still photo of the Creed house from Stephen King’s Pet Sematary to my cinematographer as a visual reference. When we all went to go and tour the cabin, unbeknownst to us, the owner asked if we wanted to see the pet cemetery on their ranch? We were pretty spooked that day as we listened to the ranch owner talks about their deceased pets and chickens.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Some of the people that I have interacted with were Michael Rooker, Mews Small, Sally Kirkland, Dee Wallace, Paul Rudd and Alan Howarth. They all seem larger than life on screen, but in real life, they are just people like the rest of us. Speaking of Michael Rooker, I had the pleasure of working with him early in my career when I was a stand-in. He started a conversation with me at lunch and told me that his first job was a stand-in. When you hear that story from an actor, who is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it only shows that you have to hang in there and not give up.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My family has been very supportive of my career from the beginning. My mother encouraged me to read books, which helped me appreciate great storytelling. My father introduced me to painting and art appreciation. My brothers introduced me to movies that are now viewed as classic films.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t take anything personally. Nothing others do is because of you. What others say and do is a projection of their own reality, their own dream. When you are immune to the opinions and actions of others, you won’t be the victim of needless suffering.” -Don Miguel Ruiz

I was told by others from my past, that moving to a big city to pursue my dreams was going to be difficult and that I was wasting my time. “You have no experience and no connections” is what they said. It was hard not having a support system and I felt alone at times. At the end of the day, I knew what I wanted to do with my life. If you have found your true calling in life, it doesn’t matter what people think. Even if it’s your childhood friends or members of your own family. They only know a part of you. The only person who knows the full you is yourself. Nothing in life is easy. Ignore the naysayers. They are afraid to fail and you should not be afraid because success comes from increasing your failure rate. Go for what you love and do it for yourself and yourself only.

I am very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity showcases an attractive brand that will lead to a great reputation with increased profits.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My long-time collaborator Kristin West and I co-directed a socially distanced feature film titled The Central Authority. The Central Authority is making waves in the film festival circuit. My team and I are honored to win multiple awards. The Central Authority continues to make its film festival run, and is available to the general public on Tubi TV.

I have also directed a music video for Aventurine’s new single “Miles Around,” which will be released later this year. Aventurine is a Los Angeles band founded by Todd Garner, who is the co-founder of Stone Cold Records along with his twin brother Troy Garner. They were both former background singers for Lenny Kravitz and later formed the group “Pullman Porters,” under their record label. I was honored to work on their music video “That’s What They Say,” before getting the directing gig for the “Miles Around” music video. Aventurine is the newest group added to the Stone Cold Records roster. It was an absolute joy to collaborate with Todd Garner, our producer Jo Harmon and my long-time friend and collaborator Tarín Bai.

I’m currently working on a project titled George Hobbs: Stick Figure Wisdom. It’s a documentary about George Hobbs, who is a contemporary artist and photographer. The documentary is in post-production and please check out his website georgehobbsart.com

Which aspect of your work makes you most proud? Can you explain or give a story?

I’m blessed to have the opportunity to work with some of the most talented people that I’m proud to call my contemporaries. They are dedicated and hard-working artists from all different ethnic backgrounds. One of the reasons why I became a filmmaker, was the lack of representation on major platforms. The demand for inclusion is growing and it’s getting better, but there’s still more work to be done. There are many people out there that still don’t have a voice. I watched movies on major platforms for many years that featured people who don’t look like me in humanized roles. That’s why I stepped up, wrote a script, raised money and made my directorial short Seeking Valentina, a gender-balanced, psychological thriller, where Iranian-American people are featured in humanized, non-stereotypical leading roles. What makes me proud is giving a voice for the voiceless. I can now say that I made a film featuring people who look like me and you can watch it on a streaming platform.

When you create a film, which stakeholders have the greatest impact on the artistic and cinematic choices you make? Is it the viewers, the critics, the financiers, or your own personal artistic vision? Can you share a story with us or give an example about what you mean?

I am the first person in my family to make movies. I didn’t have any family members in the entertainment industry. There were no studio executives knocking on my door. I was told by others to not wait on anyone. I put myself through film school and learned by trial and error. The first thing you have to do is get your story on paper. I had to make projects on my own with the resources that I had. It was through the filming process, that I had found my style and adding my own personal influence to the screen. All filmmakers want an audience. They have to invest in a story that speaks to them. They have to know their brand and have a product that they are happy with. They are the ones who have to go out and put two years of their lives promoting their film. When it comes to viewers, that is all subjective. Not everyone is going to relate to your work, but there is still an audience for your movie. At the end of the day, it’s the production team that have to come together and combine their artistic vision, so the viewers can have something to watch when they have the night off as well as an escape from reality.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The stories that I’m interested in, are stories that relate with everyone. Showing how we are all alike regardless of ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or gender.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

There are too many interesting people out there for me to choose. If I have to pick one, I would be honored to sit down with Martin Scorsese. He’s one of the most influential filmmakers of our generation. I want to tell him how much his body of work has left an impact on me and to learn what roadblocks he had to go through before he gained many successes over the span of six decades.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can follow me on

Instagram @arminnasseri

Facebook @arminnasserifilmmaker

You can also follow my latest movie THE CENTRAL AUTHORITY and get updates on it

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheCentralAuthority

Instagram: www.instagram.com/the_central_authority

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Central_Auth

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!