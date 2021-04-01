Ariyan Mehedi: Rising Singer & Musician From Bangladesh

Ariyan Mehedi is one of the known names when it comes to emerging singers and musicians. Ariyan Mehedi is a young singer, composer, DJ, and Musician from the Lalmonirhat, Bangladesh. He started his career at a really young age as a DJ Music producer first and later went on to become a successful Singer and musician. In a couple of years’ Ariyan Mehedi working with many artists, brands and celebrities.

Born as Md. Mahady Hasan Jewell in Lalmonirhat, Bangladesh, he is better known by his stage-name Ariyan Mehedi and is a Bangladeshi singer and music composer. He got introduced to the music industry with the launch of his first soundtrack “Broken Heart Vibes” on SoundCloud first. Since then it was no looking back for the singer as he kept on coming with one and the other.

He then embarked with his next 7+ soundtrack on various music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play Music, iTunes, JioSaavan and Amazon Music to name a few. Besides, he also was seen releasing his soundtracks over different foreign music streaming platforms including Napster, Tidal and Deezer to name a few. Needless to say, there are a number of videos with his singing on platforms like TikTok along with other social media platforms like Facebook Library and Instagram to name a few.

However, it was not very easy for the young man to come in flying colours for being a singer and musician. In this regard, the young music artist said, he started his music journey in 2017. Now the epidemic in the country has become a permanent problem in Corona, in which it is not possible to work outside the home.

The young musician added that my original song will be released from my official YouTube channel “Ariyan Mehedi”. He is also doing music cover as well.