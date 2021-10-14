Aris Persidis and Tobi Lufadeju of NextPlayerON: “You can’t do everything by yourself”

Aris: If you have an idea you think is a business, talk to at least 60 people about it. Try to go outside your friends and supporters, but also include them.

Tobi: You can’t do everything by yourself. You need to understand that the only way to grow your business is by figuring out what you’re not good at and hiring people who can do it better

As a part of this interview, we had the pleasure of interviewing Aris Persidis of GridNewsBureau (GNB) and Tobi Lufadeju of NextPlayerON. GNB and NPO announced their collaboration deal in esports engagement this past summer.

Aris Persidis is a tech entrepreneur with multiple start-ups, growths and exits and chairs the Board of GNB. He focuses on AI and its applications in different areas, including media/entertainment. In 2020, he was included as one of the world’s top 50 futurists by the Abundant World Institute, in collaboration with Alvin Toffler’s Estate (author of the now-classic Future Shock).

Tobi Lufadeju is a serial entrepreneur and an accomplished information technology leader with over 18 years of experience developing innovative technical solutions, leading tech teams, and creating strategies to drive business and technology alignment. His focus has since transitioned to product, business, and marketing strategy as the COO of NextPlayerON.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Aris: I fell in love with science, life sciences specifically, as a teenager. Went on to study all the way to a biochemistry PhD at Cambridge. Won a big award (Honeywell Futurist Award). Got bitten by the entrepreneurial bug. Was lucky to become part of the founding or early growth C-suite teams of five companies that we grew and exited. Focused on different forms of AI and data and how we interact with them. Learned a lot from healthcare AI and saw this opportunity to apply some of that to media/entertainment. Chair the GNB Board where we focus on engagement with content. We just announced a wonderful deal with NexPlayerON in the esports vertical and am very excited to share this interview podium with our NPO friends.

Tobi: When I was younger, I would take apart my toys, trying to figure out how they worked. I wanted to know how pushing a button translated into flashing lights and loud noises. At some point, that fascination extended to business, tech, and then marketing. As I grew up, I started paying attention to the differences in how people were generating money, how my mother worked all the time. She was limited to what she could earn, yet a kid selling candy was only limited by how much they wanted to sell. I would say that’s where I started. I’ve gone from selling candy and juice to partnering with GNB and being a co-founder and COO of NextPlayerON, where we focus on leveraging esports to create an ecosystem that empowers communities, educates students, and offers a path to generating income as a professional gamer.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Aris: I never thought I’d be linked with a very excitng esports project! The chance encounter with the great team at NPO through a common introduction changed all that and reminded me of the wonderful opportunities of unpredictability.

Tobi: The thing that sticks out the most is when I decided that I would never have another “job.” I was at work one day and learned that the governor had placed Florida in a state of emergency due to an impending hurricane, and Floridians know with a hurricane warning comes gas lines and empty shelves. This hurricane happened to be a category five that was about 420 miles wide with winds speeds up to 185mph. The company informed us that we would need to use our vacation time to leave early. I was shocked because the company allowed us to leave a few hours earlier on the day before a holiday. At that point, I realized that I could not buy supplies, secure my home, and prepare my family without someone else telling me when I could. I didn’t quit that day, but I can say that was the last company I worked for and didn’t own.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Aris: A classic by Amelia Earhart “Never interrupt someone doing what you said couldn’t be done.” Enough said.

Tobi: “There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self.” -Earnest Hemingway. This quote speaks volumes to me as I did not start making real progress in my career until I focused on becoming a better version of myself, which ultimately required that I stop blaming others and become more accountable for my shortcomings.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Aris: Wow, too many to give a shout-out to! I have learned and appreciate now that nobody is able to achieve “success” — whatever that means to each person — without the love and support and help of others. For me, my parents, my brother, my wife and GNB co-Founder Rhonda, and multiple friends and business partners and colleagues have been and are part of my journey, wherever it leads. Thank you to all!

Tobi: I’m blessed to have so many great people who have contributed to who I am today, making this question challenging. First, I would say, my mother. Although her influence has been indirect, I observed her work during the day and study at night while raising my sister and me as a child. Her work ethic served as my true north. This one time, the electricity was off, and she had to make food for my sister and me, using candles as a heat source. Second, multiple people have motivated me, whether by trying to match their work, serving as competition, or just someone to bounce ideas off. Naming just one, it would have to be Kelvin Jacob (Business Partner and Close Friend).

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Aris: I recently watched with my family the movie Respect, a biography of Aretha Franklin. It is pretty close to actual, certainly in spirit: overcoming odds in the face of overwhelming difficulties, allowing those who love and support you to actually do so, all of which help whatever talent you have to shine even more. Very powerful ad inspirational story and even more timely today.

Tobi: I heard a motivational speech by Les Brown where he spoke about how he and his nine-year-old son would play connect 4. He says there was one night that he had won back to back for ten games straight. Finally, he told his son that he was tired and was ready for bed. But, his son said to him that he could not go to sleep. He asked his son why. His son said, “ because it’s not over until I win.” That phrase has allowed me to push through when people say no or when I know there is another answer to a question that would help me succeed.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Aris: I have seen this in others that are very successful and I like: Empathy, a listening ear, and no fear to innovate. On empathy: A leader would talk with clients much more about their daily lives, than any “deal”. On the “listening ear”: an ex-boss of mine would just sit and listen to absolutely everybody in the room first, without saying a word. On “no fear to innovate”: An ex boss of mine talked about taking any innovation idea and asking not “what do you think of XYZ,” but ask instead “if you had XYZ on Monday what would you do with it?”. The shift in perspective was amazing. I see these traits in what NPO is trying to do.

Tobi: Self-awareness, persistence, and intense focus are my three. Self-awareness allowed me to know what I needed help with and when I should start hiring employees. However, my ability to focus intensely was tricky. Some days I would be so focused that I would forget to eat and almost pass out depending on what I was doing. Lastly, persistence has served me well. Within the first year of my e-commerce business, I ran into a cash flow problem. I needed more inventory than I could afford to supply the demand. Since the company was new, it wasn’t easy to secure funding. I received a letter from the bank stating that they needed additional information to approve the loan. The bank requested that I send the additional information by mail. I couldn’t afford to wait. We were only two weeks away from the 4th quarter. I spent two days listening to reps telling me that there was no other way for them to receive the requested information. I eventually got a hold of an agent who provided me with the fax number to their department. I was able to get the approval the same day and take advantage of the Q4 sales spike.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Aris: the North Star behind what we are doing at GNB is to remove trolls and hate from social media interactions. We see a great example of this in our work with NPO.

Tobi: I’ve only been able to impact or at least see my impact on the people around me. However, through NextPlayerON, the opportunity to impact the world is real. Providing students with scholarships, schools with better student engagement, children with better life choices, and new revenue sources feel like real change. On top of that, our partnership with GNB has opened up many other possibilities.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the sports technologies that most excite you at the moment? Can you explain why you are passionate about it?

Aris: How we watch sports is now truly amazing. The recent experience that stood out for me was actually in sailing, the last America’s Cup, where the angles and overlays in the broadcast were really seamless, super interesting and perfect for the sport. It transformed each 40-minute match to a dynamic viewing experience. The technology itself (cameras, angle, overlays, data) is a commodity. Imagining how to use it specifically for each sport is where the next level resides. In sailing, they invested in figuring out how to make what is a hard sport to watch on TV to an incredible experience. In other sports, I feel a lot is taken for granted and innovation is not as good. This idea of innovation in how we experience sports is what drives me. It is also what drives our powerful deal with the great folks at NPO.

Tobi: Instant access, tech has provided a way to deliver fans a more personalized experience. For example, fans can access highlights right after a game is over or view footage of a specific player. AI and machine learning are helping tailor these experiences. However, what I am excited about the most is the GNB Ready2Engage fan engagement technology. They have provided consumers a way to engage on-screen, in real-time during live sports events or television shows, which is something the media industry has never seen.

How do you think this might change the world of sports?

Aris: Our current focus at GNB through the deal with NextPlayerON is the really amazing opportunity esports present. Especially the NPO angle that shows how esports properly done can be the great equalizer among young people who may not be physically gifted for a live sport. The specific focus of our work with NPO is to use GNB’s content engagement platform to bring actual real-time engagement to the e-sport platform. Viewers and participants in esports only have old-style social media to engage/comment. This brings trolls and hate into the experience. We want to change all that. Showcasing the emotional angle and intensity of taking part in top flight esports is as much part of the narrative as the outcome. We are very excited about that.

Tobi: Sports has always been about that sense of community, emotion, and passion. As a result, fans expect more of a personal connection with their teams. This tech is already bridging the gap, like how GNB allows users to choose the next play in a live football game or how NextPlayerON lets users gain direct access to influencers via the click of a button. In addition, with video games being a medium where players don’t have to worry about how tall or strong they are, esports creates many more opportunities to close the gap between physical capabilities and pure talent.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Aris: Futurizing is great. Black Mirror is a must see for students of “thinking beyond the obvious”. At GNB and with esports in particular we see an entirely new type of interaction outside the actual e-sport itself. We want to focus on the story of the player, and avoid trolling and hate. Sadly, the latter dominates social media experiences today. To advance the art and science of e-sport experiences, we need to use the digital medium in much smarter ways. The engagement of the e-sport player and their fans and the motivation, preparation and personal story telling is as much part of the score and its explanation as anything else. We see this making us think more deeply, in fact, about our social media interactions today and how deeply flawed they may be.

Tobi: Black Mirror, I think it’s an incredible show, but this is a tough question as we’ve been using tech to resolve the shortcomings that exist today. As you know, esports is relatively new and lacks the structure of more seasoned sports. As a result, teams and players have a hard time gaining recognition and creating sustainable income. At the moment, I don’t see how solving these problems would have drawbacks.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the sports industry today? Can you explain? What can be done to address or correct those concerns?

Aris: I will stick with esports, which is the specific topic of our interview. And I think our NPO colleagues are much better qualified to answer! I see an opportunity, more than a concern, to use the gamification of esports to not only entertain but also educate. This combination is at the heart of our collaboration between GNB and NPO.

Tobi: As it relates to the esports industry, structure, revenue generation, and cohesion are the three major issues. Right now, it’s harder to become a recognized professional gamer than it is to get into the NBA because no clear path has been defined. Additionally, professional gaming organizations are suffering from an inability to generate a sustainable revenue source. Outside of tournaments, negligible merchandise sales, and the occasional sponsorships, the orgs don’t produce any of the additional income that other professional sports generate. All of these issues are related to division in the industry. As a result, we developed the NextPlayerON platform to encourage a more inclusive, manageable, and profitable esports environment.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Aris: What a list! 1) If you have an idea you think is a business, talk to at least 60 people about it. Try to go outside your friends and supporters, but also include them. 2) A “no: is worth pursuing, But do it carefully and with total respect. 3) You may be telling the right thing to the right people but at the wrong time. You may be telling the right thing to the wrong people. No way to really tell. Ask questions to figure it out. 3) Your family comes first. Period. 4) Talk less. Listen more. 5) Send out someone a good will text, or call, or card, or letter, or a book. Pay it all forward.

Tobi: 1.) You can’t do everything by yourself. You need to understand that the only way to grow your business is by figuring out what you’re not good at and hiring people who can do it better. 2.) Only start one business at a time. It’s challenging enough when wearing multiple hats when starting a business, let alone starting several. 3.) Watch what you’re spending. Creating a budget will save your business. Put the idea and the execution aside, some people say businesses fail due to being underfunded. In contrast, I believe they fail due to not managing the funds they have. 4.) Have the right mentor. Most people tend to ask for business advice from family and friends. But, unfortunately, they don’t stop to think if the person they ask has relevant experience. 5.) Have people on your team that can challenge you. Entrepreneurs can be reckless creators and need a team member to help them structure the idea, plan its execution, or tell them that they are an idiot.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Aris: Remove trolls and hate from social media. As simple as that. And bring real content engagement to content. We are building the solutions for precisely that.

Tobi: I don’t have a new idea; instead, I would love to reinspire and support the individuals who believed in the paying it forward movement. The concept of paying it forward is engrained in NextPlayerON’s DNA. We believe businesses should help and support the people who support them.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Aris: Bob Chapek, CEO, Disney.

Tobi: Reginald F. Lewis would have been my pick, but he’s no longer with us. I would have loved to pick his brain. The fact that he was able to create a billion-dollar empire at that time in America has me in awe. Mr. Lewis was able to see things no one else saw, which allowed him to close a deal no one at the time could have. However, there is still another operator I would love to get in front of for similar reasons, and that’s Mark Cuban. While he is a billionaire, he seems to be family oriented. From time to time, I hear him talk about his investments and how they would impact them.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Aris: https://www.gridnewsbureau.com

NPO: https://www.nextplayeron.com

