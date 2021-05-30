Arion Long of Femly: “Don’t be afraid, be focused, be determined, be hopeful, be empowered”

Michele Obama said “ Don’t be afraid, be focused, be determined, be hopeful, be empowered” and when I’m anxious this is the quote that keeps me going to keep my eye on the prize.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Arion Long.

Some people go through their entire lives without disrupting the status quo and then you come across a unicorn who started college at 15 years old, decoded the genetic makeup of anthrax by 17, and disrupted a multi-billion dollar feminine care industry before 30. Arion Long is the self-proclaimed “Chief Estrogen Officer’’ at Femly, a hi-tech feminine care startup.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I, like millions of other women, navigated tough periods during various points in my life. Things came to a head when I found myself experiencing frequent pain and other issues. As a result of my symptoms, I spent a year searching for a doctor that could diagnose my issues and/or provide a solution that would find the cause of my pain instead of treating symptoms. Long story short, I found an amazing doctor who not only diagnosed me within a week, he also informed me of the harmful additives in the popular brand I was using.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Femly is an environmental-friendly, women-owned feminine hygiene product brand. Femly is disruptive because we’re scaling and providing better alternatives in an industry that was created by men who don’t fully understand the complex needs of women. Not only do we have the opportunity to save the lives of our consumers, we’re doing it in a manner that is more efficient and better for the planet.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we first started, I totally underestimated the demand for a solution like ours and didn’t think about our needs at scale. This quickly changed when we went viral on social media and got thousands of orders in a single day. At the time, myself and four siblings were handling fulfillment in my grandmother’s basement, and this quickly taught me about automation, scalability and logistics!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

The first mentor I had was our attorney Andrew Tucker. Andy not only embraced my idea and supported me, but has been one of our biggest advocates. I found him through reading a few articles and cold emailed him for a meeting. Just a few days after we met, I remember sitting in a Panera Bread in Washington, DC for hours while he helped me through my first pitch deck. Shortly thereafter, we won our first pitch competition. Andy has been rocking with us ever since and has taught me a lot about authenticity, making meaningful connections and giving selflessly.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I actually think that most disruption is positive as long as it doesn’t displace those who are often underserved. I’m extremely supportive of shaking trees to find “good fruit,” and I don’t believe that things should stand the test of time simply because they’ve always been done that way. One example would be the many options available to men to treat erectile dysfunction. When it comes to comparable options for women, you often find that innovative solutions don’t exist or they’re overlooked, undervalued, and underfunded. In a world that is ever changing, it is the responsibility of us all to shake things up, and leave the world better than when we came into it.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

My grandmother always tells me to keep things close. I’m known for sharing wins, being authentic, and transparent in my journey and story, but I’m equally fond of keeping things quiet and saving some things for those closest to you who are invested in my success on a personal level. The second piece of advice I’ve gotten is to do my own due diligence when it comes to relationships, business and funding. I was in a situation where I avoided taking on a bad investment simply because I reached out to portfolio founders and was able to use discernment and avoid a predatory situation. The third piece of advice is something I tell myself often “you don’t have to be perfect, just present….do shit scared!”

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

My existence does enough shaking on its own. We’re proof that you can have a badass MVP and social impact, they don’t need to be mutually exclusive. I’m also a new mom to a “rainbow” baby boy who is my “rainbow” after the storm. This time two years ago I was recovering from the loss of my daughter and didn’t think I was capable of working through healing while running my company. From here, we hope to partner with hundreds of corporations, colleges, and fitness centers to stock restrooms and increase access!

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I’ve been a fan of Guy Raz’s “How I Built This’’ podcast on NPR for as long as I can remember. The episodes with the McBride Sisters’ resonated with me so deeply for so many different reasons. Their story is one of resilience, the importance of family, grit, and uncompromising drive to get things done. Like one of the sisters, I was also adopted by family, and navigated complexities going into adulthood and business. I believe that we all have the ability to use our journey for good and a duty to share and help others.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Michele Obama said “ Don’t be afraid, be focused, be determined, be hopeful, be empowered” and when I’m anxious this is the quote that keeps me going to keep my eye on the prize.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Through Femly, we’re working to ensure that anyone in need has access to health education, and essential personal care goods. Outside of Femly, I’m super passionate about environmental activism and would love to support causes that help to clean up our oceans, and provide water, food and sustainable energy to underserved communities.

