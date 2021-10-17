Arika Trimnell: “Practice Self-Care”

Practice Self-Care. Spend time doing things that light you up and refill your cup. Think of the things you would get lost in doing when you were a child. Perhaps, you loved to draw, sing, or play sports. One of my newest self-care practices is daily massages. I bought this new ayurvedic oil that I love. So, every morning out of the shower, I give myself a massage and repeat one of my affirmations “my body deserves love and appreciation at any size.”

Arika Modupe’ Trimnell is a spiritual and mindfulness professional who aims to help others heal from the past, align with the present, and surface profound clarity to build a wonderful, empowering future. As the founder of Prism Vibes, Arika has an extensive background when it comes to religious teachings, inner activation, and soul realignment and enjoys leveraging that to guide purpose seekers towards living a life filled with purpose and happiness.

With a degree in biology and having worked in educational sales and higher education for over 10years helping children live their full purpose, Arika believes people are their own guru, and there are multiple paths you can take to uncover and ignite your internal power to break past mental, emotional, and spiritual blocks.

Arika is fully dedicated to helping others uncover and ignite their internal power. She dreams of a world where everyone is operating their purpose and creating a life for themselves that is better than they imagined. Because of this, it inspired Arika to write an upcoming children’s book that introduces kids to their own powers through the chakras.

Arika recently completed a master’s degree in public health, so that she can use that knowledge to create life-changing theory-based programs, and continually challenges herself to new heights. She will soon embark on a journey to achieve a Doctorate in Health Psychology to provide more data on spirituality’s importance as a public health foundation.

Arika is also the founder of Prism Lite, a non-profit for children which provides metacognitive mindfulness programs, tools, resources, and training facilitation, to help children and educational institutions to build a community of resilience.

Oh geez, how much time and space do we have? So, what I’d like to tell people about who I am and what I do today is that I am a manifestation of my 12-year-old self. As a little girl, I was blessed to be in an environment with many religions and dynamic people. However, as a little girl, there were times when I could not do certain things with my friends because of our different religious rules and practices. So being the smart, beautiful child that I was, I sought out to create my own religion, “Everythingism.” So, I created this religion that took what I saw as all of the good parts of each religion that I was exposed to and merged them into one humongous religion, where everyone was accepted. Needless to say, starting religion is not easy. But what I did do as a child was plant the seed of the importance of oneness and spirituality deep into my consciousness. Now the journey that I follow today is that which was created by my 12-year-old self. I empower and equip people to leverage their spirituality, whether or not through religion, to heal and evolve.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The person who has encouraged me the most has honestly been my mother. I have seen her transform her life and reinvent herself time and time again. Although it might not have seemed like a big deal to her, her actions instilled resilience in me. I was able to see what it looked like to live multiple lives in one lifetime. By seeing her constantly reinventing herself, I also was able to see how we can co-create our own reality. Again, she may or may not have consciously done this, but this was my interpretation as a child, and as the woman I am today. Nothing in life is constant, but we are forever in a state of growth, development, and change. It is our actions that can either aid this change to become something beautiful or tragic. It’s up to us to decide.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Hmm, it’s tough for me to think of a mistake. It’s not because I don’t feel I have made some in the traditional sense, but mistakes are no longer part of my vocabulary. What people would traditionally perceive or judge as a mistake, in my book, isn’t one. For me, the word mistake breeds fear, which stems from a lack of faith, causing people to miss out on truly living life. For me, it’s a part of the journey; it’s a part of the learning experience that I needed to get me to where I needed to go. It’s probably also because I know that with each choice and with each decision, and every step that I take, I can choose differently in the very next moment, if that’s what is called for.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m always working on something. I feel as though sometimes I am seeping ideas through my pores. It’s kind of crazy, I know. So, two projects that I’m super excited about are my children’s book that introduces kids to the chakras and a mindfulness planner/journal.

For the children’s book, it is a reminder to them of how incredibly powerful they are and helps cultivate resilience. It is also a tool to help parents support kids’ connection to their internal power. Being mindful and spiritual is a challenge, and teaching your kids can be even more challenging as there aren’t many tools and resources out there. Also, my research and many others indicate the importance of instilling these abilities in our youth, so they won’t have to go through the years of inner child work, and therapy like those of us who’ve done the work.

The mindfulness planner is an intentional way to foster mindfulness in our everyday lives. Taking our practices from habit to pattern, and finally to a way of life. I’ve personally struggled myself with being consistent with my practices and having a lack of accountability, so I wanted to create a space to help others who are struggling or who have struggled and given up. I say it’s the perfect mindfulness accountability partner.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Firstly, growth mindset — knowing that no matter where I was, there was always room to grow. So, when I am approached with a problem, I ask myself, generally my higher self, “how can I solve X “or “how do I accomplish X.” I feel as though this has made all the difference in whether I became successful at a challenge or allowed it to defeat me.

Second, resiliency — my life has been faced with plenty of adversity. Yet despite the adversity, I have this uncanny ability to see a situation as an opportunity to see the setback as a setup or to see the event as something that will propel me to the next level.

Thirdly, persistence — I am one persistent woman. When working in sales, every time I heard a no, my brain would translate it to “not yet.” There always comes a time when an opportunity presents itself. Sometimes it’s about finding the right route or the right time; either way, it has your name on it, so go get it.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Because I allow myself and teach others how to experience joy in expected and unexpected ways.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I feel the US ranks so low when it comes to our overall happiness because our societal norms are to express through happiness outside factors and not an inside factors. So, with this, we spend a lot of our time, money, and energy searching for this outside joy but never addressing or seeking joy and happiness that comes from within. The unfortunate situation we find ourselves in, is that the more privileged we are or the more things that we have if garnered with the expectation that happiness will follow, creates this paradigm predicament. Once you obtain whatever you were seeking, you get pleasure, but then the joy fades away, you then seek to obtain more, and so the cycle repeats itself all while happiness eludes us. Additionally, our western world values individualism compared to our eastern counterparts who value collectivism. With this mentality, individualistic behaviors only exacerbate mental and emotional problems, whereas community and social support act as barriers to mental and emotional problems.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

You can choose joy in each and every moment. For example, perhaps ending a relationship would cause you immense pain and suffering; instead, you can choose to be grateful for the love shared and the experience with that person. You can also choose to be joyful about the new person with whom you will get to share additional love, joy, and new experiences with. Ending a relationship does not have to mean the ending of joy or happiness in your life or that it should lessen the joy or happiness in your life, but you have to choose which emotion you’d rather hold on to at that moment.

This brings me to another misconception that joy, and happiness comes from anywhere but yourself. You can even decide what joy and happiness means to you. They’re not a happenstance; the reason why we feel joy or happiness in any moment is because of the beliefs, stories, and expectations we hold around those emotions, but at any moment, we can rewrite our definition of joy and happiness. You are in control of your joy and happiness.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The biggest mistake that people make when trying to find happiness is that they’re looking. True joy and happiness come from a state of being, not from incessantly looking for it in every place but ourselves. Some people find happiness in food, friends, family, but I would argue, is that true happiness? Are you masking a void or a pain with food, friends, and family? Yes, you can be happy with food, friends, and family, but you must be happy with yourself first. If not, then foods, friends, and family become an escapism or self-soothing technique to combat your lack of joy and happiness.

Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Set Boundaries. Healthy boundaries allow you the space to create the life you want. Set boundaries that keep you operating at your best. Setting boundaries could be as simple as getting comfortable saying “no” when you don’t have the time, or the capacity to add to your plate. Communicating your “no’s” ensures you can fully show up to those you love and ensure you are continuously operating at your best. Saying no was something I had to learn, and honestly am still learning. My automatic response used to be yes without first evaluating what I had on my priority list. I would put other people’s priorities above my own. Now I use boundaries to ensure my needs get met so I can give my best when helping others.

Cultivate Self-Awareness. Be honest about the things that bring you joy as well as pain. Know who you are at your core. This can be accomplished through journaling, yoga, walks in nature, quiet time alone. For me, I cultivate self-awareness by intentionally planning time alone or asking myself why? You know how little children like to know why so they keep asking to get to the root? Well, that is how I am with myself. I am asking myself “why” all the time to see if my response or action was a conscious choice or another automated pattern. Simply put, was I mindful of my action or not? This helps me to develop my self-awareness and better understand who I am.

Be Intentional. Become an active participant in your life. Ask yourself what do I want to create, what do I want to do, what do I want to be, how can I start today? This is the fun part, allowing yourself to dream. I ask myself, what do I want to create in this life? Or What things do I want to get accomplished? I usually write them down, use a vision board, or affirmations to help reprogram my brain to help me as I make a bold move toward my goals.

Practice Self-Care. Spend time doing things that light you up and refill your cup. Think of the things you would get lost in doing when you were a child. Perhaps, you loved to draw, sing, or play sports. One of my newest self-care practices is daily massages. I bought this new ayurvedic oil that I love. So, every morning out of the shower, I give myself a massage and repeat one of my affirmations “my body deserves love and appreciation at any size.”

Let Go. Create the habit of letting go. Do an inventory of your life, friends, family, things, emotions, and views, and consciously decide what you keep and what you let go of. We have a habit of accumulating without assessing what is right or what needs to go. Funny enough, I just started a room on clubhouse for this; every Friday, I hold space for people to come in express what feelings they are holding on to so they can drop them off and leave them here. I describe it like the proverbial campfire where we let go and burn emotions that no longer serve us?

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

The best thing a person can do when someone they care about is feeling down or depressed is, to listen. Often, we spend so much of our time, energy, and attention on the things in life we need to do that we forget to really show up for those who we care about. I mean, showing up without judgment and without thinking about everything left to accomplish on your plate. Giving our loved ones the space to share their concerns and voice their opinions will go a long way. Additionally, as you listen to your loved ones express their concerns, then you could better ascertain how you can help them.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, it would be a mindfulness movement. I honestly believe that cultivating mindfulness in our everyday lives can truly be transformative on every level. When I say mindfulness, I mean every aspect in every practice, not just meditation. It is my belief that with this awareness, people can break free of limiting patterns, heal from trauma, and evolve to manifest a life beyond their dreams. I do believe we live in an abundant world, but we have to be daring enough to manifest it for ourselves.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? (We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. He or she might just see this!)

The first person that comes to mind is Oprah. Growing up she was definitely a staple in my house and someone whom with I see as a mentor for my movement.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

