Arik Levy of Luxer One: “The trap here is having so many different options for communication”

As a serial entrepreneur, Arik Levy has revolutionized the use of 24-hour, self-service lockers in the package delivery and dry-cleaning industries. Levy pioneered lockers as a 21st century solution to accommodate people’s busy schedules and has developed several business models to capitalize on this opportunity. Levy’s latest endeavor is Luxer One package lockers; a locker solution for package delivery in apartment buildings, retail locations, office buildings and universities with more than 100 million packages delivered. Luxer One was acquired in 2018 and is now a wholly owned subsidiary or ASSA ABLOY, Inc.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I got my career started at General Electric back during the Jack Welch days. I was in their leadership development program there and got to see how big business is conducted across multiple departments and projects. I had a couple of other jobs after that, but I knew early on that I wanted to make a big impact and the only way to do that was going to be to run my own company.

I started my entrepreneurship journey in 2015 with a company called Laundry Locker. Basically, I was always working late and couldn’t get any of my dry cleaning dropped off or picked up before the dry cleaners closed for the night. So, I developed this concept where people would drop off their dry cleaning in a locker, the dry cleaner would pick it up, perform the dry cleaning service, then put it back in the locker. Once the dry cleaning is back in the locker, we would send a code to your smartphone to come back and pick it up at your convenience from the secure locker.

From there, the team started getting questions from the apartment industry to solve the package problem with smart lockers — my latest company, Luxer One was born. As online shopping became a bigger part of our lives, the property managers at apartment buildings started getting flooded with packages. Carriers like UPS, FedEx and Amazon deliver packages to the smart locker, then we send you a text with a QR code to pick up.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Having been an entrepreneur for over 20 years now, I have been through a lot. I think one of the most pivotal points in my journey was when we were about to sign a 10MM dollars financing round with a private equity firm to expand Laundry Locker nationwide. After months of negotiations and a date set for the signing, the deal was called off the morning we were scheduled to sign papers!

I was crushed. However, that turned out to be a turning point which transformed the business into what it is today. Through the due diligence process, we formulated a new software-based business model as a backup plan. We were forced to execute on that and landed up becoming a software company, licensing our platform all over the world. Those partners then became the backbone of our Luxer One rollout and helped us quickly become the leaders in smart package lockers.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

As a founder, your business is so tied to who you are and it’s a reflection of you as a person. So, when someone gives you a bad Yelp review, an employee makes a complaint, or a customer sends a mean email, it’s hard not to take it right to the gut. Those comments would hurt for days and I would lose so much sleep over them.

These are all amazing data points and help you guide your business forward, but it is easy for these things to make you depressed and not look forward to the day in front of you. A better way to look at these comments is as free feedback. My favorite quote is that “Feedback is a gift.” Use it to make your business better and try not to take it too personally.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I remember my first boss, John Craparo, at General Electric. He had a passion for working with young leaders and challenging us to do great things. I remember John always had a ton of ideas and convinced me to spend my nights and weekends working on a program he called Push-It. It was an early messaging platform which would allow messages to be broadcast to hundreds of users. That method of giving young, hungry, inexperienced employees a chance to prove themselves is something that I have strived to take with me in every role I’ve had.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

Having the team together brings collaboration and energy. At a startup, the financial benefits usually come later, you are living off of energy and the idea that you are changing the way the world works. Being able to quickly bounce an idea off of a team member and get their real time reaction is priceless. You often end up with a solution that is 10x better than if you were communicating over email or Zoom or some other platform that lets you see the intent of the message but doesn’t lend itself to the passion behind the message.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

Teams can be successful working remote, but it takes a lot more effort. You have to spend extra time and effort on the little stuff. Your laptop breaks for example, and you have to put in a ton of effort to get those issues fixed, just to get back to doing your regular job.

You also lose a little bit of that connective tissue and inspirational leadership. I like to set the tone as the CEO and live by the ‘be the first one in and the last one out’ style that I witnessed at GE. The main reason I do it is for our workforce. Maybe they are working on a task that isn’t the most fun, isn’t the most rewarding, but they can see me over there grinding and that pushes them through it. Same thing is true on the flip side. When I see some of our junior team members getting a win and they rush over to tell their teammates, that inspires me to work hard for them. It is a virtuous cycle that you just get a little bit disconnected from, it’s these serendipitous moments that you can’t replicate.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space? (Please share a story or example for each.)

To start, be clear about your purpose. Our people are very clear about why we exist as a company and how their individual roles and responsibilities add to that purpose. Once you have that front to back alignment, the physical location of your people becomes less important because they are working toward that purpose. That is how we were able to go fully remote in two days when the pandemic hit last year. Next, establish communication norms. For example, we run our team meetings every week where the team talks about their KPIs and resolves the challenges they are facing. In between those meetings we use Cliq (a competitor to Slack) for communication, sharing files, and updating on projects. The trap here is having so many different options for communication. Between email, chat, Cliq, meetings, text, and other technologies that have popped up to solve this communication problem, it is easy to feel out of sorts as a team if there is not a common platform and team norms. Find a solution that fits your business. As mentioned above, there are several products that came to the forefront to solve this team communication channel. One of the things our team did to communicate successfully in person was host whiteboard sessions where we would draw up process maps, add design boards, customer journey’s, and gain common understanding of problems and our approach to solving them. So, when the pandemic hit, our executive team started scouring the internet for software solutions that could host a virtual whiteboard session. On the flip side, while some of these new software solutions fit your business and what you did pre-pandemic very well, some of them are just a shiny distraction. In the beginning of the pandemic, team members would dive head first into new software platforms and say “hey, my friend at this other company is using this product and it does this and that and it is so cool and we should be using this.” The problem was, it was shiny object syndrome. This platform wasn’t better for what we did as a company and how we communicate, it was just different. To implement any new tool, it takes a lot of learning and change management — don’t embark on that change management journey for something that is just different, not better. Finally, be relentless in your desire to communicate effectively. The teams that are doing the best to communicate and stay connected are the teams with the best storytellers. These are the people that cared about communication even before we went remote. You must make it your personal responsibility to understand and be understood on every meeting, every email, every day.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

For Luxer One, the one tool that has been the most effective is Miro. Miro allows our team to replicate the white-boarding experience that we loved in the office. For example, we recently held our three-year strategy meetings with our business units over a meeting using Miro and the result was probably better than what it would have been in person. Using Miro, we could all be working on the white board at the same time (instead of passing the marker around). The team was dropping in pictures that they felt helped tell their story, there were sticky notes everywhere. It was one of the best collaboration sessions we have had at this company and it is something we will probably continue doing even after we return to the office.

If you could design the perfect communication feature or system to help your business, what would it be?

If I could wave a magic wand and design anything, it would be a system that really lets me know how my people are doing during all of this. When you get to see people in 30-minute spurts, it is easy to put on a collared shirt and act happy for a while because that is what you think the team or the boss wants to see. We have done our best to keep engagement up during this time by delivering care packages through contactless delivery, done virtual team building, and more, but I know there are team members out there hurting with a brave face on. I would love to take those walls down a bit more and be there for them on a personal level.

My particular expertise and interest is in Unified Communications. Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

With the shift towards a remote workforce, a good communications infrastructure is key. We have almost 200 people answering phones for us, all working out of their house. They need to communicate with each other in real time for escalated issues and technical support. We have built a great infrastructure with our VOIP phone system from Digium Switchvox. Our whole company uses Zoho Cliq for instant messaging. We have equipped our conference rooms with Neat (for Zoom) and Google Meet video conferencing hardware. Having standards across the organization and these great tools available today make remote working thrive.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring remote teams together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

The most exciting stuff to me is the stuff that we are working on here at Luxer One. Using our smart locker technology, we are enabling contactless delivery between employees that cannot meet face to face due to covid restrictions. Oftentimes, people jump to software only platforms for communication, but the truth is we live in a physical world and need to pass things to each other — our solution does that. For example, we had team members that had broken laptops that needed to be fixed. This is an everyday occurrence when everyone was in the office, but now we were looking to solve this contactless delivery challenge for the first time.

One smart team member said, ‘why don’t we use our smart lockers to solve this problem?’ We tweaked the software on the smart locker, then we were ready for team members to drop off their laptops, get them repaired and drop them back off in the smart locker once fixed. We would text the team member a QR code to pick up at their convenience.

I am excited because there are over 100 different use cases you could think of where you need to pass somebody something. Our solution allows for a handoff of those goods without both parties needing to be face-to-face, highly secure, and highly convenient.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

The thing that concerns me longer term is the lack of real contact and connection with people. The easier we make it for people to not be around each other might be solving health problems and convenience problems, but we are people that need other people to be happy and I get concerned that this new normal is different, not better.

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

Before the pandemic, for a Fortune 100 retail client, we would often fly up to their headquarters, map out the integration, get the pilot teams on the same page, and do a very face-to-face partnership. These days, we have to make use of the tools that we have available to us. This often means using their communication platform of choice. For example, there was a day where we met with four different customers or prospective customers on four different video conferencing platforms. We use Google Meet internally, but have to jump on Zoom, Blue Jeans, Teams, or whatever else the customer is most comfortable with. This just means that we have to stay agile and adapt because the customer comes first.

In the multifamily space, we service over 6,000 apartment buildings and just celebrated our 100 millionth delivery during the pandemic. With those sorts of e-commerce and package delivery numbers, you are bound to run into a few issues and need to connect with customers. The challenge for our team was to make our customer’s lives simpler. During this pandemic, everyone is ordering more things online and delivering those items to their apartment. Some of those items are food, medicine, and critical items. So, when there is an issue, we need to connect with our customers fast and efficiently. To make this happen, we doubled down on chat through our website where customers still get to connect with a human, without the wait time on the phone. Chat has really allowed us to scale our customer success resources and solve more issues per day. In the near future, we will be adding customer chat into our mobile app that is available across all of our multifamily apartment installations.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

Great insight about giving feedback. This is one of the most challenging conversations we have to deal with. We are currently going through our end of year reviews where our managers are giving one-on-one feedback with every employee in the company. Because of hiring through the pandemic, there are certain situations where these managers and employees have never met in person. Earning that trust with someone over the computer screen is a difficult challenge and you have to have trust in order to take feedback from your manager.

The best piece of advice I have is to earn that trust throughout the year, don’t try to earn it on the feedback call because it is not going to come off as authentic. You need to care about your people every day, ask them about their weekend or their family, take an interest and be there for them when it counts. If you do this, giving feedback becomes a whole lot easier because the employee knows it is coming from a place of caring and you are both on the same team to make them better.

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

The best thing that we did for team building was to blend the remote and physical. We did a lot of activities together as a team, but remotely from our own homes. For example, the team did a cooking class together. Our executive team built take home kits filled with the food measured out according to the recipe. Each team member came in for a socially distanced pickup, took the food to their house and then logged in to our virtual meeting. The chef took us through the steps together, we asked questions, we shared cooking blunders, and we ultimately got closer as a team. It takes a lot of effort to coordinate and execute, but it was well worth it and is one of the highlights from my time here at Luxer One.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have a real passion around giving people a second chance and one of the most inspirational trips for me was when I went out to tour one of our locker suppliers in Indianapolis. They work with Goodwill who in turn employees recent prison inmates and gives them a path towards employment, housing and self-sufficiency. I have had the pleasure of working with many ex-convicts over my career and there is nothing harder than getting your life back in order when all the cards are stacked against you. I believe that if we could reform our criminal systems, the impact to society would have a compounding effect.

