Ariel Kohane of OVA MOON: “Fill your life with meaningful relationships”

As a part of my series about the “5 Things Anyone Can Do To Optimize Their Mental Wellness”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ariel Kohane, Co-Founder of OVA MOON.

As a VP of human resources at a small corporation in Northern California, Ariel knew that she wanted to be able to talk openly about her cycle at work. She even brought it up with her male CEO. That conversation was a start, but Ariel knew she wanted to go bigger. She wanted to find a way for women’s cycles to be a vibrant and energizing part of their lives. For Ariel, founding Ova Moon was the beginning of realizing that vision. When she’s not working on Ova Moon, Ariel is dancing, doing yoga and building community.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

In the job I had before starting OVA MOON, most of the employees were women. Each of us would get our periods each month including me, and I would see how it would impact the work culture. The weird and hard part was that no one would talk about it, except in secret. Around the male employees, we pretended it did not exist. If we had cramps, we would say our stomach hurt, or we had a headache. None of us told the truth. I thought this was totally crazy, and wanted to set out to normalize menstrual health in the workplace and beyond.

Unfortunately, there weren’t any products out there that really helped solve PMS and period pain. So my co-founder and I set out to make OVA MOON Hormone and Cycle Balancing Multivitamin. It’s been a huge game changer for our overall health and cycles!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

In the trial phase of OVA MOON, only about 30 people were taking the product. I was super terrified that the supplement wouldn’t be helpful for people even though it had changed my life. After a couple of months (of stalling because I was scared to call our customers), I finally picked up my phone and called the 30 people. Person after person reported how the supplement was helping their PMS, sore breasts, premenstrual headaches and more. It was because of those calls that we decided to officially launch the product. It’s hard to receive feedback when you care a lot about something. But getting over the fear is so important to ultimate success.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Initially, the supplement was in the form of a syrup that you could drink. We did a lot of the research and development in our kitchen in those early days. One time, we put so much honey and molasses in the formula that you had to drink a half of a bottle of it to get the medicinal qualities. We had spent so much time and money on honey and molasses that we had to drink it for weeks!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Being a female entrepreneur is no easy feat. There’s a lot of messaging out there that tells women not to be too big, or not to take up too much space. I am part of a peer-counseling community where we each take turns having our feelings and supporting one another. A fellow co-counselor, Laurel Green, has been a huge part of advocating for me as a woman to have my life on my terms. It’s given me the courage to take risks I used to be afraid to take.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

For my female colleagues- Honor your menstrual cycle! If you are a woman or menstruating person then you know that you do not feel the same all month. There are times of the month where you have a ton of energy and other times where you don’t. By understanding those ebbs and flows, you can arrange your life to work and play hard for part of the month, and rest and do self-care for the other part of the month. Having that flow on a monthly basis does wonders in avoiding burnout.

If you’re male, I think a similar awareness applies. There is so much pressure on men to perform and provide, and I think it’s important to remember that your worth has nothing to do with anything you do in the world. You are worthy just for being you. Again, that’s not the messaging we see out in the world, but it’s the truth.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Take time to slow down and listen to your employees. Ask them questions about what they see going well at work and ask what changes they would make for things to go even better. Then listen to them! This means you may have to do some of your own personal work and get used to hearing hard feedback. The more honest an employee is with you, the more that means they trust you. This is a good thing!

Show your people the financials and get them involved in setting goals and the strategy to meet them. If certain goals are reached, then create a reward system where everyone wins. They will be grateful for the education and ability to affect change and benefit from it.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Mental health is often looked at in binary terms; those who are healthy and those who have mental illness. The truth, however, is that mental wellness is a huge spectrum. Even those who are “mentally healthy” can still improve their mental wellness. From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to improve or optimize our mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each.

Prioritize the health of your body. Our bodies are brilliant and often tell us if something is off. If we don’t learn to understand the messaging, then we can’t listen to it. A great example of this is PMS. So many of us struggle with our energy and mood in the days before your period. PMS symptoms like moodiness, weepiness, irritability, fatigue, sore breasts, and premenstrual acne are our body messaging to us that something is off. A huge eliminator of PMS is getting the right nutrients from a really good multivitamin (why we created OVA MOON) AND making sure that your blood sugar is balanced. You can do this by making sure to eat every 3–4 hours and not skipping meals on the days before your period. Also, avoiding lots of caffeine and sugar is key. I’d also recommend doing lighter exercises like walking or stretching. If you try to run a marathon the days before your period, you’re going to be tired. It’s science. Know your menstrual cycle. I remember sitting down to tea with my friend Maya. She looked super stressed and exhausted. When I asked her what was going on, she shared that she felt totally crazy and thought something was wrong with her. She was working on a big project with a deadline and was fighting with her boyfriend. She was drinking tons of coffee and pushing herself really hard. I asked her if she knew where she was in her cycle? At first she wasn’t sure, but then she thought about it and realized she was about to get her period. I told her she needed to stop with the coffee and just go home and chill! Our hormones dip really low in the days before our period which means we have way less energy. This isn’t a bad thing unless we try and act like we have tons of energy- we don’t. She had a big cry with me and then went home and rested. The next week she called me to thank me. She realized there was nothing wrong with her and she was not crazy, she was just premenstrual. When we can understand the monthly hormonal changes in our bodies, we can adjust our lives and expectations accordingly. Let yourself cry as hard and as often as you need. There is so much taboo in our society around feeling bad. We are expected to be smiling and happy all the time. “How are you?” I’m great, thanks, how are you?” Being “fine” all the time is a dangerous set-up for everyone! Human emotions ebb and flow. Sometimes we feel great and other times we feel terrible. Normalizing these fluctuations is critical to ending the viewpoint that some people have mental health issues while others do not. Some people have had really bad things happen to them, so they need to cry and scream and yell more. But all of us have this tension in our systems and need permission and support to offload it in a healthy way. I’m a huge fan of somatic therapy and of finding safe spaces to feel our feelings with the loving support of other people. Grief counseling is amazing. I’m also a huge fan of finding a friend who loves you and asking if you can cry while they listen. You can even take turns. I cry almost every day. It allows me to free up my thinking because I do not have the weight of my feelings holding me down. Societal oppression is the problem, not you. We have all been hurt by different aspects of our society. If you are female, then it’s sexism, male, then men’s oppression. If you’re BIPOC, then racism. Our current economic system makes it so that our sense of self-worth is wrapped up in our productivity. We are measured by our monetary success, not by how well we take care of one another or the planet. It’s a really hard setup where everyone feels they are failing. It’s no wonder so many people internalize these feelings and assume something is “wrong with them”. Fill your life with meaningful relationships. A big way that these oppression work in our society is to separate us from one another. When you look at a lot of the people who are diagnosed with different mental health disorders, so many of them are living in an isolated way. If we look at the shootings in the US over the past few decades, most of these white men lived alone, without partners or a close community. We need to end the isolation epidemic! A young person having one adult who they felt connected to lowers suicide attempts dramatically.

Much of my expertise focuses on helping people to plan for after retirement. Retirement is a dramatic ‘life course transition’ that can impact one’s health. In addition to the ideas you mentioned earlier, are there things that one should do to optimize mental wellness after retirement? Please share a story or an example for each.

I am 33 years old, so it’s not really my place to give advice here. What I do see is there is a shortage of mentorship for young people and young adults. It is a very recent phenomenon that someone would retire and then move to Florida or a retirement home. For most of history, someone of retirement age would become an elder and support the younger generations with their time and wisdom. I’m still a huge fan of people of all ages living their biggest, most fabulous lives, but I think there is a missed opportunity in the way that we separate the old from the young.

How about teens and pre teens. Are there any specific new ideas you would suggest for teens and pre teens to optimize their mental wellness?

There’s a lot of pressure and confusing messaging targeting teens. For female and menstruating teens, I really recommend learning how to eat and exercise along with the different phases of your menstrual cycle. There are four phases of the cycle (menstruation, follicular, ovulation, and luteal). We have an awesome free ebook on our website where you can learn more (www.ovamoon.com) If you can understand what happens in these phases then you are going to save years of your life wondering what is wrong with you or freaking out about acne, PMS, or potential pregnancy. Menstrual education is a liberating thing for young women and menstruating people, and we need to focus on it.

But most importantly, it’s totally normal to have big feelings. Crying is totally normal. Our society makes it seem like we have to be happy and “totally fine” all the time and that’s just not how any humans work. Your big feelings are awesome! Find some good friends to take turns listening to each other. You can even put ten minutes on a timer on your phone and take turns (ten minutes each). Just promise to keep it confidential and give each other a hug afterward 🙂 Find safe ways, preferably with the support of friends and trustworthy adults to cry and yell and scream and feel it all!!

Lastly, teens need to be told by adults how powerful and intelligent they are and be given opportunities to push their comfort zones and boundaries in ways that are safe. For example, teaching a teen how to go camping and start a fire at night is edgy and exciting, but safe. Teens are brilliant at finding ways to test limits and push themselves, but without adult support, that could involve riskier methods like drugs or alcohol. We, adults, need to find ways to initiate our youth while also keeping them safe.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Nature and the Human Soul by Bill Plotkin. I was on a professional track as a Jewish Educator, and then read this book and realized that I was just doing what I thought my parents wanted me to do. The book helped me see that I needed to go on a journey for my soul, to find out who I really was.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Nowadays, we vote with our dollars. It is so important to spend money on businesses that build people up, and to not spend money on businesses that hurt the planet and its people. Buy local, support small businesses. Women-owned- BIPOC owned and thoughtful, sustainable businesses are the future.

Also, get outside! Fall in love with plants and animals and wildness.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Hmmm, not sure 🙂

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

@ovamoon on IG! We’ve got a ton of inspirational and educational content on there.

