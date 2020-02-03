Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Divorce and Co-parenting//

Introducing “Divorce and Co-Parenting”

Exploring and celebrating all the ways life goes on after a marriage ends.

By

I’ve been single, I’ve been married, and I’ve been divorced. And getting divorced was the hardest of the bunch — at least in terms of finding a way to be happily divorced with children (but yes, there is such a thing!).

So I’m delighted to introduce our new special section, “Divorce and Co-Parenting,” led by editor-at-large Storey Jones. Storey is the founder of the divorce management platform dtour.life and one of the most insightful, compassionate commentators on divorce (you can read her great Thrive piece on Marriage Story here). This section is all about helping couples and families navigate divorce with less stress and find their way, in time, to a happy, healthy and fulfilling new chapter of life. 

I’ve always thought that as a country, we do a lousy job of addressing how we can do divorce differently when there are children. That’s why in 2010 I launched HuffPost Divorce. Nora Ephron, who served as editor-at-large, provided the tagline: “Marriage comes and goes but divorce is forever.” 

In the 10 years since then, the conversation about divorce has definitely opened up. But there is much more to be done. With “Divorce and Co-Parenting,” we’ll be accelerating the culture shift, starting by acknowledging the tremendous toll and ripple effects that divorce causes for almost 50% of married couples who end up divorced — about one million U.S. couples each year. Divorce touches on so many aspects of life: finances, health, career, parenting, self-worth, social identity, emotional well-being, family rituals and traditions, estate planning, even our social media feeds. But above all, our children.

This section is dedicated to spotlighting each of these areas and more, with expert voices and members of Thrive’s community sharing ideas, support and actionable Microsteps. You’ll find tips from divorce and financial experts on how to feel empowered throughout divorce and protect your personal finances. You’ll also find advice from divorce and relationship consultants on the questions you should be asking at work and the priorities you should be thinking about as parents. And you’ll hear from a psychotherapist on what to consider when co-parenting for a special needs child, and much more.

By now, my ex-husband and I have been divorced much longer than we were married. But even though we no longer have a marriage to keep us together, we have something even more powerful — our daughters. And spurred by our mutual devotion to them, we have made a huge effort to work through all the difficulties and be friends. This has included spending the Christmas holidays and both of our girls’ birthdays together as a family every year and even summer vacationing together, as I wrote here. And little by little, with a lot of hard work, we’ve grown closer and closer. Indeed, several years ago, on what would have been our 20th wedding anniversary, a magnificent bouquet of flowers that included 20 yellow roses arrived at my home. The card said, “Happy 20th Anniversary. We’ll always be the parents of two remarkable young women. Love, Michael.”

Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global Founder & CEO

Arianna Huffington is the founder of The Huffington Post, the founder and CEO of Thrive Global, and the author of 15 books, including, most recently, Thrive and The Sleep Revolution. In May 2005, she launched The Huffington Post, a news and blog site that quickly became one of the most widely-read, linked to, and frequently-cited media brands on the Internet. In August 2016, she launched Thrive Global, a corporate and consumer well-being and productivity platform with the mission of changing the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success.

She has been named to Time Magazine's list of the world’s 100 most influential people and the Forbes Most Powerful Women list. Originally from Greece, she moved to England when she was 16 and graduated from Cambridge University with an M.A. in economics. At 21, she became president of the famed debating society, the Cambridge Union.

Her last two books, Thrive: The Third Metric to Redefining Success and Creating a Life of Well-Being, Wisdom, and Wonder and The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life, One Night At A Time, both became instant international bestsellers.

