Arianna Fox Of Big Ideas Kid Coaching: “Confidence in yourself and ability”

Confidence in yourself and ability. You need to be confident in yourself to succeed — that’s a given. If someone isn’t confident in themselves, then it makes it hard for others to be confident in them. For example, if I were in a board meeting with you, trying to convince you to invest in my company, and I said I wasn’t sure about what my company has to offer, that doesn’t give you much incentive to invest in my company, does it? Not at all. So when you become confident in yourself, you give others the opportunity and the open door to be confident in you also.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Arianna Fox.

Known across the region as a little ball of joy and energy, Arianna Fox is a girl entrepreneur, bestselling triple author, motivational speaker, actress, voiceover talent, aspiring polyglot, and teen influencer. She may come in a small package, but her ideas are as revolutionary as they are wide-reaching. For several years now, Arianna has devoted her life and much of her time to reaching out to others to spread messages of hope, inspiration, and self-confidence. Making a positive impact upon others and helping them rock their lives to maximum potential is part of this girlpreneur’s goal for her interactions with kids, tweens, teens, adults, and all.

www.ariannafox.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Certainly! I’m Arianna Fox, and among many other things listed above, I am a 14-year-old entrepreneur whose primary goal is to inspire and motivate others. I have always lived a sort of entrepreneurial life, as my parents started our still-going family business, Splash Designworks, many years ago. My daddy is a graphic designer (among many other things), and several years ago, he was working at a news publication where he was the lead designer and online design trainer for graphics and production. However, the entire graphics department was bought out by a bigger company, and all the workers in that department had to be let go. So, my parents decided to take a leap of faith and start their own graphic design business. I was only around six years old at the time, but I still found a way to get involved: When my parents signed up for business chambers and went to chamber mixers to meet fellow entrepreneurs and make connections, I (at six years old) was giving people our business card, giving them our spiel, and asking questions about their businesses in turn. I felt so comfortable at these mixers and always enjoyed both meeting new people and seeing old, familiar faces. So, when I started my business at 10 years old, I already had quite a bit of entrepreneurial experience under my belt.

And honestly, I really love the culture of entrepreneurs and business owners. As a language lover and aspiring linguist, I study and see different cultures often — and to me, there is no work ethic quite like that of an entrepreneur. Entrepreneurs are always focused on how they can turn their hard work into success, and the best of entrepreneurs are focused on how they can help others to succeed. In a world where most people are self-minded, always putting themselves first before others, this kind of culture is a refreshment to me. I always aim to be like that: to help others and put them first.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I always had a passion for inspiring others, but for a long time, I had no idea how to make that happen. I didn’t know many people save business acquaintances and online pals, so I was discouraged for some time because I didn’t know how to inspire others. Years later, when I was 10 years old, my parents offered an incredible idea. They asked, “What if you became a motivational speaker?” They explained how I could have my own business through which I could motivate others and help them achieve their dreams — and I immediately answered, “Yes!” After all, it combined my passion for helping people with my passion for entrepreneurship, so I was immediately in love with the idea. My parents, who are graphic designers, came up with the logo, website, and name — Big Ideas Kid Coaching. And over time, as I’ve grown older, I’ve been able to manage more things relating to the business and handle a lot of things on my own — but it’s all thanks to the team effort between my family and me.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I think I have always felt a natural instinct to take initiative and accept challenges, so the entrepreneurial mindset has always been a part of my personality. When it comes to speaking, I’ve never had stage fright, and I feel that I’ve always been comfortable with people in general. I do, however, believe that my parents were an instrumental part of that aspect of my personality: They cultivated that drive and helped me grow my natural sense of determination while also teaching me about important entrepreneurial topics. So while I did always have my own drive, I think that my parents helped nurture the entrepreneurial side of me.

After all, some of us may have a natural sense of determination, but as for entrepreneurship, we need to learn about it first. That is one of the reasons why I think the school system should absolutely enforce financial literacy more than they do now — it is one of the most important things one can learn in their lifetime. Whether they plan on being an entrepreneur or plan on working at their dream job, it is important to know about saving, spending, and other branches of financial literacy. So, to restate things by simplifying, the passion that drives us to succeed is grown in us, not taught to us; however, financial wisdom and the basics of entrepreneurship must be either taught to us or discovered by us later on in life. That is also why parents are so important, because when they teach their children these things, their children develop an early sense of maturity that is not seen often in other children their age.

Thus, in my opinion, entrepreneurship takes a good dose of learning from others, a good deal of discovering things for yourself, and a whole lot of personal passion to succeed. After all, if we are not passionate about succeeding, then we will not get far. But if our passion drives us forward even when obstacles land themselves in our path, we can succeed.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Absolutely! I think a big reason for that part of my personality that I mentioned in the previous answer is once again due to my amazing parents, who have always loved, supported, and encouraged me throughout the journey. When I was four years old, I told them that I wanted to be an author when I grew up. Their response was, “That’s great! But why when you grow up? Why wait? Why not start now?”

That inspired me to start things now. If I had something I wanted to do or some endeavor I wanted to start, I began to think about starting that endeavor now rather than later or “Ah, maybe in a few years.”

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Great question! I think it stands out because there aren’t many companies like Big Ideas Kid Coaching that encompass motivational speeches, books, coaching services, and more, not to mention that I am a kid myself and that kids — especially those who are in need of motivation and encouragement — listen to and heed the advice of other kids much more than they do for adults. Companies that give back to the community are always the ones that stand out to me the most.

I’ll never forget one of the times I felt happy and relieved that my company and the services it offers stood out to so many people. It was after one of my latest physical speaking events (the majority of my most recent ones have been virtual due to COVID-19), where I spoke to 600 high school students locally here in Delaware. I nailed the presentation and the speech, and when I was done, my parents collected video footage of testimonials from the teens that I had spoken to. I wasn’t aware of this until we got home from the event, and when my parents showed me the video testimonials, I was beyond heart-warmed. I had felt very overwhelmed only a few weeks ago due to the hard work of memorizing for that speech, and to finally see that so many people saw value in my speech made me feel so happy.

Through those video testimonials, though, I saw how many teens appreciated what I had to say, and I saw how Big Ideas stood out to them compared to other motivational speaking brands that may have had less impact. It was very touching, and I will always remember how some of the best moments in my entrepreneurial journey have occurred after a bit of discouragement. After all, just like the title says, the journey of entrepreneurship is a true roller-coaster; there are so many ups and downs and highs and lows. It’s all about making the best out of what you have.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Why thank you, and certainly!

Determination. We all feel like giving up at times, and I certainly did. I felt like giving up many different things many different times, from acting to speaking to my business. I can recall one time when I really thought I was going to give up on my business due to the amount of hard memorization work for speeches. I felt like it was no longer fun and I started to lose the flame that started me on my trek. However, my parents reminded me that it wasn’t all about me, and that the important thing was that I inspired others. I had to stick with it and keep going whether it was “fun” or not, and I think this can apply to us as entrepreneurs. Things are often not going to be fun. There will certainly be times in which we don’t feel like continuing and we feel like giving up on our craft. But from my perspective, the point of owning a business is not about how fun it is; the point is utilizing your talents to make a difference. So, it is very important to stay determined and to not let the ups and downs of the journey change your mindset. Teamwork. One thing I’ve had to learn over the course of my career is that teamwork is vital. One cannot try to do everything on their own. My parents have always worked with me and helped me to realize that I’ll stretch myself too thin if I try to complete everything on my own. And no matter what, as entrepreneurs, we cannot do everything, even if we try. That is why there are roles and positions for everyone, because everyone has to contribute in their own unique way. However, we can’t be overdependent on other people either — to be the best team players, we have to do our jobs well and let others do their jobs also. I struggled with this dependency for a while: When I would be getting speaking events when I was younger, I was constantly asking my parents if they could submit things for me, write emails for me, and write the script for a speech instead of me. I soon realized that if I wanted to succeed, I had to learn to do a lot of this on my own. I understood that my parents are always there to help, but not to do things for me — I had to be the one to start the process of making things happen. So as a starting entrepreneur, especially when hiring employees, it is important to give them their respective jobs, but also not to pawn all of your responsibility off onto others. Humility. I would say that one of the biggest things that helped me get to where I am now is staying humble and not letting success shift my mindset. I’m reminded of one of my favorite quotes from Will Smith, “Don’t let failure go to your heart, and don’t let success go to your head.” No matter how rich or poor one is, and no matter how famous or obscure one is, we all have to put in the work behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t see. So to lose one’s head in the clouds due to success is actually detrimental to business owners. It reminds me of the YouTube videos that are often titled “Don’t Celebrate Too Early” and contain sometimes amusing (and sometimes not amusing) clips of athletes and competitors who celebrate their victory before they actually win and end up crashing their bikes or losing to someone who sped right past them. I still vividly remember one in which a tennis player was so confident that his opponent wouldn’t get to the ball in time that he turned around and started to walk away before realizing that the opponent actually did get to it and ended up winning the game. In business, if we’re not careful, this same exact thing can happen. So, keeping your feet on the ground, being respectful, and making sure not to celebrate too early will help you as a business owner in the long run.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I would say that for me, the worst advice I received was primarily in the acting industry. People told me countless times that I should seek representation — managers, agents, etc. — and even gave referrals on whom they highly recommended, but my parents and I have tried representation after representation, and it resulted in nothing but promises that were not kept and opportunities that fizzled. I know that it really does depend on what type of representation one gets, but my parents have gotten me more opportunities than no representation ever has. The point here, whether you’re an actor or not, is that you can’t always trust what other people tell you, even if they claim to be experts. What I learned from this is to take everything people tell you with a grain of salt so that you can filter out the good and bad advice. This applies to practically any occupation, whether actor, writer, or entrepreneur.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

I think eliminating burnout is all about maintaining a delicate balance between work life and the rest of one’s life. When one works too hard on anything for too long, one starts to develop burnout. In the writing community, they call this “writer’s block”, and it has many other names in many other careers as well. The body is supposed to rest and recharge the battery, so to speak, and is not a working machine. We don’t live in an “eat, sleep, work, repeat” cycle. So, when we try to live that cycle and don’t give ourselves time to do other things, we start to lose the drive, the excitement, and the energy to continue.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

As the Jr. Marketing Director of my family’s graphic design and social media business, Splash Designworks, I have learned a lot about the importance of social media and using it to our benefit as business owners. One of the things we talk about often is the importance of not only selling your brand or your product, but also showing interest in the brand or products of others. We often tell people that as a business, 70% of your posts should be educating, informing, entertaining, and engaging, while the other 30% should be selling your product or brand. Why? Because other brands and particularly potential customers see us as the experts in the field. This is a very important strategy for businesses not only when it comes to social media, but also when it comes to regular entrepreneurial behavior. We often spend so much time talking about ourselves and what we provide, but that’s not the best way to build trust, credibility, and authority. To inform, inspire, educate, and entertain rather than self-promote will always sell better in the long run.

For example, I absolutely love classic literature (particularly books published in the 19th and 20th centuries), and am an avid fanatic of the Sherlock Holmes series by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Now, I’m always talking about it online (particularly Instagram) and giving people interesting factoids that they might not have known about the world’s arguably greatest fictional detective. Although little makes me happier than to answer questions about the series, I never beg people to ask me questions. However, about a month ago, I received a question from someone on Instagram who was buying the series and decided to ask me if the books were in the right order and if the collection she was about to buy was missing any books. I gleefully answered. A few weeks later, I got another question regarding the series. I realized then that though I never begged for questions, they came automatically due to the fact that people knew my knowledge. Why? Did I brag about my knowledge and how much I knew? Nope — I instead educated my followers, posted interactive questions, and made sure I was engaging with their responses. The questions then came like clockwork.

In that same way, even outside of the realm of social media, we can be sure to establish ourselves as a source of information and help rather than a source of nothing but sales and self-promotion. That will certainly establish us as sources of authority and credibility.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

It’s essential to establish authority and build credibility if we are to succeed as a business. If we are not seen as experts in our fields, customers and potential customers won’t trust us to help them succeed.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

They oftentimes use extremes and either underestimate themselves or overestimate themselves. A lot of entrepreneurs start off either extremely unsure about themselves, their business, and their worth, or they start off arrogantly predicting their success even though there’s quite a bit that they don’t factor in. It’s important to realize and recognize our own value, but it’s also equally important to think realistically. Truthfully, that’s one of the biggest mistakes I see starting entrepreneurs make: thinking unrealistically — on either side of the spectrum! A lot of people claim they’ll bring in tens of thousands of dollars while others aren’t confident in their abilities at all — and the truth is, the best way to avoid these miscalculations is by taking the time to weigh things realistically.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Certainly. You put it perfectly — no matter how successful, rich, or famous one is as a business owner, there will always be highs and lows. As one of my favorite Spanish songs says in its chorus and title, “La vida es un carnaval”; that is, “Life is a carnival.” Quite like a Ferris wheel or a roller coaster, life has its ups and downs and its highs and lows. That’s the beauty of it, for if life were a utopian fantasy where everything goes right, the successes and happy times of life wouldn’t be nearly as cherished; however, if it were a dystopian pit where nothing goes right at all, to say we’d all be depressed is an understatement. Whether famous or not, the highs and lows still pack the same punch. That’s why it’s important to keep a humble mindset and not let success get to you.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Definitely! I vividly remember my first speaking event in which I gave an interactive example where I used balloons and equated them to dreams. I gave each kid a balloon and told them that they had to drop all the balloons on the ground and try to pop others’ balloons while keeping their own balloons safe. I used this to demonstrate how your job is not to try to “pop” others’ dreams, but to protect your own from others who try to pop yours.

Later after the speaking event, a young boy came up to me with his balloon still in his hand, and he said, “This is my dream, and I’m not going to let anyone pop my dream.” I was so moved, inspired, and touched by the fact that I had made such an impact in someone’s life that I felt excited for days.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Of course. As I’ve mentioned, there are always highs and lows in our lives — our job is to make the best out of them that we can. I distinctly remember one time during the editing process of my sci-fi novel, False Awakening, when we had hired an editor who was extremely harsh and needed so many things changed. My parents and I were doing everything possible to make the necessary edits and acquiesce to her wishes, but there was a lot of drama involved, and between the three of us, there were definitely tears shed.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

One of the biggest things I did was sticking together with my family and work through all the bad times together. And this applies to not just family, but also employees and work teams — when you stop trying to put everything on yourself and you start utilizing teamwork in its fullest sense, it really helps to make the hard times easier. In addition, keeping a positive mindset — as long as it’s realistic — is extremely important and can help to ease some stress.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Persistence. Persistence is extremely important, just like I mentioned before. Similarly to my determination segment a few questions ago, it is so important to not give up. If we just gave up whenever we hit a roadblock or obstacle, we wouldn’t get anything done at all. During my speaking events, I sometimes give my audience an interactive activity: I hold two juggling balls and drop one on purpose. I then tell the audience that they have two choices. “You can choose to give up,” I say, “and abandon this juggling ball and start some other endeavor… or you can choose to pick up this ball, power through, and try again until you succeed.” When you choose the latter, you are being persistent. Support. Without support, we would be nowhere. We all have people that support us — friends, family, teachers, etc. Sometimes we’re supporting others without even realizing it and helping them to love something because of the support we give them. For example, I know someone who is learning ASL (American Sign Language) in school. She is extremely into K-pop, a unique style of Korean pop music. Her ASL teacher, however, is extremely supportive in her musical interests and often asks her questions about her favorite bands, albums, and songs. Thus she has told me that ASL is her favorite subject. Not just because of learning the language, but because of the teacher that supported her. And in that same way, support is extremely important for us to continue doing what we do, especially when we’re going through a hard time. More than one game-plan. Ask any business owner and they will tell you that they need to have more than one stream of income if they are to succeed as an entrepreneur. It’s always vital to have more than one plan so that if Plan A doesn’t work, we’re not left with nothing. There’s a game I play that’s based off of the Disney Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and in it, one can steer their own ship and attack other enemy ships. One of the main things you need to do, however, is establish strategies for how you are going to sink the enemy ships. You can choose many different kinds of ships to sail, but you need to first establish which kind you’re going to steer due to the strengths and weaknesses of each individual kind. However, it doesn’t always work on the first time. You may sink instead of sinking your opponent. So what do you do? Use a different ship or try a different strategy. “Perhaps I won’t focus on hitting their broadsides; this time, I’ll focus on hitting their stern (back) instead,” you might think. And maybe it’ll work. Maybe it won’t. But either way, one must keep trying new strategies or new ships until they finally succeed. And that’s exactly how it works in the realm of business. Confidence in yourself and ability. You need to be confident in yourself to succeed — that’s a given. If someone isn’t confident in themselves, then it makes it hard for others to be confident in them. For example, if I were in a board meeting with you, trying to convince you to invest in my company, and I said I wasn’t sure about what my company has to offer, that doesn’t give you much incentive to invest in my company, does it? Not at all. So when you become confident in yourself, you give others the opportunity and the open door to be confident in you also. Playtime. It sounds a bit silly. “We’re adults here,” you might say to me in reply. “What do you mean by playtime?” Actually, playtime is about as important for adults and teenagers as it is for young children. We need to have time off to play, have fun, and spend leisurely without deadlines or stress. We get so stressed in our regular daily life — whether the work is entrepreneurial or your regular 9-to-5 job — and over time, our mental health decreases more and more. So what can we do to prevent some of that stress? Play. Have fun. Read a book. Do something productive. I still remember when I was memorizing so much text for a simple audition, and when I felt like my head was absolutely stuffed with information, I’d just open up the Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary and read some entries, teaching myself new words and forgetting about the audition for about two minutes. I needed a simple break. When I was done reading some entries, I’d go right back to the memorization and it would work like magic: My brain didn’t feel as stuffed anymore. I could memorize better. So remember, even when playtime seems unproductive, it’s actually more productive than you might think.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

That’s an excellent question! I think resilience is an interesting term in that it is very ambiguous. Many people have many different definitions for it. I was just talking with kid entrepreneurs Benjamin Wong with Kid CEO Podcast, Khloe Thompson with Khloe Kares, and many others on a Clubhouse call, where we were discussing almost the exact same thing: the definition of grit, or resilience. We talked about its many meanings, and one of them means to, as you mentioned earlier in this interview, “bounce back” from an obstacle. You’re exactly right in that resiliency is extremely important, especially nowadays with all the difficulties and roadblocks that a lot of us as business owners are facing. I think it’s important to stay resilient, because to me, resiliency is all about not giving up even when things get tough. As I love to tell people in my speaking events, “You only fail if you give up.”

One can find resilient people if they look at the background of people and where they came from. Chances are that the majority of celebrities you know of now and look up to have gone through tough times and are only well-known because of not giving up. Some have gone through poverty, and others through addiction. We all have our struggles, but it’s when we get through them and continue our journey to success that we truly become resilient.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I certainly wouldn’t mind. I think that we all have our moments in which our resiliency is tested. For me, there have been many points in life where I felt like giving up, one of which I mentioned earlier (related to speaking and entrepreneurship). However, there was another major point in my life where I felt like giving up the industry of acting. It was an extremely tiresome time, but eventually we reached a solution. Here is how it went.

Some time ago, I got a call from an extremely large talent representation agency. They said they wanted me to do a virtual audition for a very short commercial monologue about Kraft Mac & Cheese, saying that I didn’t need to memorize the audition but simply perform it in front of them and several other kid actors on Zoom. Of course, since it was a short monologue anyway, we thought we would do the courtesy of memorizing it anyway. So I was working on the memorization in the car for a short amount of time, but I prematurely finished. By the time we got back home, it was almost time to hop on the Zoom meeting. I got on the meeting, thinking I was completely prepared, and watched the other kids who were auditioning in front of the extremely strict and rude judges. When it was finally my turn, the judges called my name and I gave my slate — that is, brief facts about you like your name, age, height, etc. — and was about to start.

“Start whenever you’re ready,” one of the judges said briskly.

I took a deep breath, and…

Nothing.

My mind went blank. I didn’t know what to say. I felt frozen in time like an icy statue. It felt surreal. I tried one more time to say my lines again, to fix things as I heard the judges mutter to each other, “Take note that this is the second take” in the background. But once again, my mind blanked. I eventually left the Zoom meeting, disappointed and frustrated with myself.

Over the next few months, my passion for acting declined. I hesitated and felt fatigued whenever I would memorize my lines or get myself ready for an audition. I stopped even wanting to do auditions. It was so terrible that not long after, I started asking my parents what they would think if I gave up acting. However, my parents helped me realize that it wasn’t that my passion had fizzled on its own; it was simply that I was feeling desolate due to past circumstances and situations. I was letting my past define my future, instead of creating my own future. My parents helped me to realize that that happens all too often: We let our past determine our future. So instead of lamenting about the past, I realized I could instead change the present by enhancing my memorization techniques and growing better at my craft. And you can do that too. If you are having a hard time, try not to think about the things that happened in the past; you can’t change that. What you can change, however, is what happens in the future.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes, I do — but I also try to keep a realistic mindset. Positivity is extremely important and very needed right now, but it still doesn’t replace realism. When we get too positive and start predicting unrealistic outcomes only to find out that the roller-coaster of life is taking us in a different direction, it can have the opposite effect: depression rather than optimism. Thus I try to certainly be grateful for what I have and maintain a happy outlook, but also think of things relating to the business in realistic terms so I can more accurately predict and assess situations.

As far as what helps me to keep a positive attitude, it’s mainly two things for me: my family and myself. The former doesn’t need much explanation, but what I mean by the latter is that I have to find my own inspiration and positivity. If I’m constantly waiting for positivity, I may never find it. But If I seek it on my own — and even better, create my own positivity — by being grateful, being humble, etc., then a happy outlook comes much easier.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Absolutely! In fact, I wrote an entire article relating to the subject of positive attitudes and why a balance between a positive outlook and a realistic outlook is important, especially in the world of entrepreneurship. There’s an old poem from McLandburgh Wilson that I like about the difference between optimism and pessimism:

“Between optimist and pessimist, the difference is droll: The optimist sees the donut; the pessimist the hole.”

I like to say that “Oftentimes, optimists and pessimists have the same lives — lives equally full of ups and downs — but one of the two sees positive opportunity, and the other sees negative calamity.”

As a leader, it’s very important to maintain a positive mindset for your team. No employee would want to work under a boss who’s always thinking pessimistically, nor would a client want to work with someone who doesn’t seem confident in their own work. A lack of positivity in the business world can oftentimes come across as a lack of confidence, and the last thing you want to do is give the impression that you aren’t confident in your own work and abilities.

As to how important a good sense of realistic optimism is, I like to tell this following example to people.

For years, one of my favorite childhood games was in need of updates. It is a pirate game full of adventurous excitement, hilarious dialogue, amazing graphics, epic music, good storyline, and dynamic characters. It started strong in 2012 and they kept it going for several years, but as more and more years went by, they abandoned it for another sister game that was similar but focused on a different theme.

However, we pirate players continued pushing for more updates and more content, waiting and waiting yet getting disappointed over and over again by the entertainment company that made this game. In January of 2021, this entertainment company was bought out by a bigger company, and some people thought this was great news. Perhaps with this new buyout, there would be a new content update after all.

One person in particular — we can call him Lucian — was, I remember, extremely optimistic about this new buyout. On the game forums, he publicly told everyone how excited he was about this new buyout and claimed that it would be amazing for this pirate game. We would get content updates, he excitedly exclaimed — as excitedly as text can allow, that is. Even in the past years, he kept giving justified excuses as to why the game studio didn’t update their game, and it drove everyone insane on the message boards.

Now, I know several other people on that forum — particularly one by the fictitious name of Kai — who were extremely pessimistic about it. “No, we’re not getting updates and we never will,” he claimed. In a way, I couldn’t help but read his messages in the voice of Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh. He had understandably been let down by the game developers so many times; however, he had no optimism left for the game at all.

Then there were those, like one particular game veteran whom I will call Wilma, who called themselves “cautiously optimistic” about the buyout. Wilma in particular thought this was interesting news, but she wanted to play things by ear first before getting excited. She did, however, claim that she thought the game could possibly get new content updates — she just wanted to be cautious first before getting her hopes up.

Now, even though this was just a simple game, Wilma inspired me with her amazing and mature sense of realistic optimism. She ensured that she would not get disappointed by thinking in terms of reality, but also wanted to stay upbeat and positive as much as she could.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

My favorite quote is by Marianne Williamson: “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate; our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness, that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, ‘Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, [and] fabulous? Actually, who are you not to be?”

I feel like this relates to all of us in a way. We are oftentimes hesitant about doing things because we are — very often unknowingly — afraid of our own power and potential. This quote is relevant to me because we all have our times of self-doubt, myself included, and it helps me remember that I absolutely can be all the things Marianne mentioned — if I just put in the work for it.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Facebook: @afoxauthor

Twitter: @afoxauthor

LinkedIn: @afoxauthor

Instagram: @afoxauthor

TikTok: @afoxauthor

YouTube: Arianna Fox

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you so much for the amazing opportunity! I greatly appreciate it!