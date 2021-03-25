Ari Jogiel: “TRUST THE PROCESS”

TRUST THE PROCESS. Being an entrepreneur is already hard enough and even more in an industry you never worked in. I always believed in myself and knew that no matter how hard it would get, I was going to be just fine and make it through. I started my company from scratch and at the beginning was very close to hitting rock bottom and having to leave LA but thankfully I have always found a way to overcome challenges and grow; without getting a single loan.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ari Jogiel.

Ari Jogiel is the founder and Head Fashion Designer at ARI JOGIEL, a Development and Manufacturing company that designs, develop, and manufactures garments for over 100 fashion brands. All processes proudly “Made In Freaking Los Angeles”.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Ever since I can remember, I grew up loving clothing and trends and dreamed of becoming a fashion designer and starting a brand. I grew up in a Mexican-Jewish community where the norm was to join the family business, become a doctor, lawyer, or have a high corporate job so working fashion was always out of the question. I always had an entrepreneur spirit that helped push me out of my comfort zone so one day I decided I was going to become a fashion designer and start a job. I was doing Marketing for a Corporate out of San Diego. I started designing and making hats while working two other jobs and the rest is history.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

When I was living in San Diego, I started manufacturing in China. I found some suppliers through Ali Baba and found it to the cheapest and easiest at the time. Time after that, I started having communication and production issues with the factories. It was hard to solve them from the other side of the world, so I ended up overpaying or having product that wasn’t good enough to sell. I started making drives to Los Angeles and found the whole manufacturing world. I knew you could make everything here but just didn’t know where to go or how to start. I started journeying around Los Angeles and going to the fabric streets, factories, pattern makers, sample makers. I was on a mission to find reliable factories that could help me bring my line and dreams to life. Fast forward 5 years, I am now the person I needed when I was getting started. I can bring just about any concept to life and do it within days. We offer full-package services and are a one stop shop for all brands that want to get guidance, develop, and manufacture their lines. And most importantly, all processes are Proudly “Made In Freaking Los Angeles”. We have had options to manufacture in other countries with lower pricing but as an immigrant, “Made In Los Angeles” has its own vibe and history. It just feel right to wear clothing that was ethically made.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t think any mistakes have been funny, unfortunately. They are usually stressful and come with a loss of money ☹

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My friends and family are my biggest mentors and who have helped me grow the most. They have been there for me through all the ups and downs and have helped me develop as an entrepreneur and position me to have a successful business. They have been part of the journey and it is extremely rewarding to have them sit at the front of the line and share with me all the success our company is having today.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruptive and timing I believe are two words that always go together. A lot of times as young entrepreneurs, we want to eat the whole world in one bite but we need to understand that it is a process and our time will come when you deserve it and the time is right. At the beginning I always thought it was going to be easy, that I was going to launch my website and my brand was going to explode. But after 5 years of lots and lots of learning and many bumps and bruises, I understand the challenges and obstacles of starting a brand so I know that it doesn’t happen overnight but if I keep working hard for what I want, I will achieve it.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

TRUST THE PROCESS. Being an entrepreneur is already hard enough and even more in an industry you never worked in. I always believed in myself and knew that no matter how hard it would get, I was going to be just fine and make it through. I started my company from scratch and at the beginning was very close to hitting rock bottom and having to leave LA but thankfully I have always found a way to overcome challenges and grow; without getting a single loan.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I want help as many brands and entrepreneurs as possible that I was once in their shoes and know the things they are going/have been through. I want to grow the “Made In Freaking Los Angeles” as much as possible and show everyone the beauty of manufacturing here in America versus in other countries.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I am a big fan of Simon Sinek. I wished I listened to his talks way before time. I believe brands and businesses are way stronger when they know their why. Most companies know “what” they are doing and they know “how” they are doing it but very few know “why” and you can see big companies go from tremendous success to bankruptcy really quick if they don’t know their “Why”.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It is the dream that gets you through the tough times”, Don Morris. He was one of my favorite professor’s at Chapman. He always though us have to work hard and if you had a dream, you had to pursue it. Didn’t matter how hard it was.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Ethical manufacturing.

How can our readers follow you online?

Our website is www.jogiel.com and instagram.com/ARIJOGIEL

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!