Ari Jogiel: “Retail experience game change a lot during the next couple of years”

As part of our series about the future of retail, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ari Jogiel, founder and Head Fashion Designer at ARI JOGIEL, a Development and Manufacturing company that designs, develop, and manufactures garments for over 100 fashion brands. All processes proudly “Made In Freaking Los Angeles”.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started a clothing brand in 2015 called LEOPARDET. During that time, I learned the ins and outs of the manufacturing industry. We launched a Kickstarter campaign to showcase the beauty of “American Made” and we started getting a lot of demand of fashion brands in need of manufacturing in the US. I knew I was able to help them and started ARI JOGIEL in 2017. We now work with over 100 brands across the States and are growing our “Made In Freaking Los Angeles”.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I believe how fast things are moving is sometimes hard for me to believe. I arrived to LA without anything and now experience in manufacturing and being able to open a factory in DTLA and help so many brands in so little time has been a dream come true.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

I wished I could say any of the mistakes have been funny. Instead, they have been great lessons and have helped me grow in my career.

Are you working on any new exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We partnered with The Conscious Kid foundation and are giving a portion of our sales to support their non profit and help their fight against racism in schools. I think a strong education is crucial and will help our next generations live a better future.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Even if it doesn’t seem like at it when it’s happening, all problems have solutions so focus on solutions and ways to move past it. And balance is needed, you always need to make time for your friends and family and the things you enjoy doing outside of work. A vacation or leaving town here and there is also a nice way to reset.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful, who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am very fortunate to have a very supportive group of friends and family. They have helped me overcome so many challenges and I couldn’t have done it without them. They have been part of the journey and it is extremely rewarding to have them sit at the front of the line and share with me all the success our company is having today.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Someone once told me that the definition of an Entrepreneur is someone that creates jobs and today I am in the position to hire and expand our team and give business and employment to a lot of people.

And with their help, we were able to donate over 25,000 masks to front-liners at the beginning of the pandemic.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The Pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share five examples of different ideas that large retail outlets are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the Pandemic?

The future of retail has been trending to online over the last few years and now with retail closing down during the pandemic, it has been even been more lenient for online. As we know it has hit hard a lot of big brands but it also helped other brands see the opportunity of having a physical place in which you can interact with your customers and create a relation that is hard to establish online. So I believe we are going to be seeing the retail experience game change a lot during the next couple of years.

In your opinion, will retail stores or malls continue to exist? How would you articulate the role of physical retail spaces at a time when online commerce platforms like Amazon Prime or Instacart can deliver the same day or the next day?

Yes, I believe both are needed and make each other stronger. The present and the future is online but retail will always be retail and is not going anywhere. I do believe the retail experience is going to change drastically.

The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

Lululemon been able to establish their culture with their sense of community with meditation classes, yoga classes, and run groups. They have excellent branding and a premium product.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise to retail companies and e-commerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Always be able to adapt and innovate with time because those that don’t, end up being affected. The digital world is changing so fast and we need to keep up with the latest trends.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Ethical manufacturing!

How can our readers further follow your work?

They have visit our website www.jogiel.com and follow the journey via @ARIJOGIEL.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!