Ari Gati: “When focused on solving a specific problem we are passionate about, we attract others who share our passion”

As a part of our series about “Homes Of The Future”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ari Gati.

Ari Gati is a co-founder, chairman and contributing writer of Bankless Times. “The 2008 financial collapse was a wake-up call to begin looking at distributed crowd-based finance and become less dependent on banks.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

In 2004, following the Dot-com implosion in 2000 and the Sarbanes-Oxley act of 2002 (SOX) that was a byproduct of the financial reporting wrongdoings of Enron; WorldCom; Tyco; Global Crossing, and AOL/ Realtor.com, I was a Senior Program Manager for the IT department of Realtor.com. I was called by my boss, the CTO, to join him in a meeting with senior leadership at the company. Present were the COO, CFO, Chairman of the Audit Committee, and the partner from Ernst and Young, our external auditor. In this meeting I was made aware that, as a public company with prior misdeeds, we were under the microscope of the SEC and our CFO potentially subject to potential jail time under SOX for any potential future malfeasance. The Board of Directors mandated the company pass SOX compliance, otherwise our valuation stock price would be at significant public risk. The lead partner for our external auditor all but said such an ask was impossible, given the state of such a young public company with lack of internal controls. The CFO, COO and CTO were all mandated to get their departments in order and do whatever it took to reach compliance.

Leaving the meeting, my boss tasked me with dropping all my current projects to lead the charge within our department to get our IT controls in order. As we became aware that the operations of the 10 semi-independent business units were nowhere close to compliance, my role expanded to managing the compliance effort for the COO as well. Long story short, most of these business units’ current project pipeline were put on hold while we implemented operational and IT controls across the organization and business units. We did end up achieving compliance that first audit year under my leadership, however at great opportunity cost and expense to the business. As a “reward” for success, I was made Director of Compliance for the company and became very unpopular with many of the business units who did not reach their business goals. I learned powerful lessons on many fronts: politically, technically, and financially. This experience left me with a deeper understanding of the burdens and costs of being a public company and, while I left with the confidence of knowing I could achieve the impossible with putting enough cumulative energy forward, it did not always mean that was the best thing to do for the business. Politically, I learned a powerful lesson in the importance of soft skills rather than merely driving the train forward toward an objective. In retrospect, it helped me see the forest through the trees and changed my outlook on problem solving and in asking the three whys to get to the real underlying core problem. I learned that just because a problem COULD be solved does not necessarily mean that it SHOULD be, or perhaps solved a different way.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

While I had realized some success with various technology, finance, and real estate ventures throughout my career, it was not until a brief stint running acquisitions for an affordable housing company that I truly discovered my calling. When I discovered I could combine my unique experiences in tech, finance, and real estate development to make a meaningful impact in reducing the cost of housing, I unearthed my true calling. I knew I was best positioned to address the root cause of our unaffordable housing crisis.

We each have unique skills and experience that we bring to the table. When given the opportunity to merge these with our passion, we no longer see our work as work. Rather we look forward to discovering what each day brings. The light goes on and the energy we project upon others is radiated to move our passions forward. I believe this combined energy is so impactful it becomes the difference between success and great success, not just for us, but for all those who have chosen to enter our sphere.

Chasing the money will only direct energies toward that end, and success or failure can only be judged on the achievement or shortfall of that goal. When focused on solving a specific problem we are passionate about, we attract others who share our passion. It is the combined efforts that provide value and truly impact the lives of others. When we create value, we get to share in that value creation.

Bottom line is when I was able to combine my skills and experience with my passion and doing what I love, along with redefining what success means to me, the success I was seeking in all aspects of my life came together.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father has always been a mentor to me. From the beginning when I sat on his lap as an architect at the drafting table, to years later attending his meetings with partners, investors, and City Council when he was a big shot real estate developer leading the redevelopment effort of downtown Huntington Beach in the early 90s. I always admired his creativity and ability to envision something from nothing and taking an idea through the process of creation. He always supported my entrepreneurial efforts from buying me a bike to do my newspaper route when I was 12, to helping fund the opening of my first business “Hot Doggin’ It!,” a hot dog cart when I was 17. He always gave me advice, something harsh, without sugar coating it — he did not know how! He continues to provide valuable advice and while financial support was gone long ago, I thank him for teaching me how to fish and buying my first fishing rod. He taught me the most important thing — confidence and independence. I now continue the tradition with my three teenage daughters.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

“Start with Why” Ted Talk (and book) by Simon Senek made me realize how important it is to connect your employees, customers, and investors to your Why. He helped me realize that people won’t truly buy into a product, service, movement, or idea until they understand the WHY behind it. People don’t buy WHAT you do, they buy WHY you do it. A failure to communicate this WHY creates nothing but stress or doubt. Simon explained how all decisions start with WHY — the emotional component of the decision — and then the rational components allow buyers to verbalize or rationalize the reasons for their ultimate decision to buy. This shift in my thinking was immeasurable in terms of changing my approach in business and attracting employees, customers and people interested in investing their time and money in me and my business.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My two favorite quotes are “We must be willing to let go of the life we’ve planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us,” by Joseph Campbell and “The past has no power over the present moment,” by Eckhart Tolle. I spent my life cognitively planning what I thought I wanted rather than providing space to let my life unfold. I focused on the destination rather than the journey and found disappointment when I did not realize my stated end goals. Eckhart Tolle’s teachings taught me to live in the moment, enjoy the journey, temper my expectations of others and stop being so hard on myself. As I’ve shifted my thinking and released my perceived need for control, I have discovered greater meaning in life, happiness within myself and improved my relationship with family, friends, and colleagues.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Homebuilding in the US has grown tremendously. We’d love to hear about some of the new trends and techniques that are being used to build the homes of the future.

3D printed Homes

Off-site construction methods

SIPs (Structurally Insulated Panels)

Bathroom and kitchen pods for large construction projects

Automated and robotic manufacturing (wood and steel based)

Pressurized and compressed fire-retardant wood

Can you share with us a few of the methods that are being used to make homes more sustainable and more water and energy efficient?

Building envelope improvements

Insulation — papercrete

Hemp-based products

Windows — triple pane and coatings

Passive Energy

HVAC — ERV (energy recovery ventilation)

New solar water heating technologies

Gray Water Systems — shower to toilet

Water leak detection

There is a lot of talk about Smart Homes. Can you tell our readers a bit about what that is, what that looks like, and how that might help people?

Many new simple WIRELESS solutions

LED smart Lighting and Smart Dimmers (timers and sensors)

Ring and SimpliSafe wireless Alarms and Cameras (with cell backup and not dependent on power)

Learning thermostats

Smart locks

Smart fridge

Wireless multi-room sound systems

Google Home and Alexa — individual location-based profiles

Aside from Smart Homes, can you talk about other interesting tech innovations that are being incorporated into homes today?

Solar roof tiles

Battery technology and using auto battery as backups (Tesla and Lucid)

Electric charging stations

Sensors (water intrusion, air quality, carbon monoxide, moisture/mold)

Off grid solutions

Can you talk about innovations that are being made to make homes more pet friendly?

Pet sensing and robotic feeding cameras with two-way audio

Pet doors — pet detection

Ruggable washable rugs

Smart tags to track pets’ location

How about actual construction materials? Are there new trends in certain materials to address changes in the climate, fires, floods, and hurricanes?

Concrete — UHPNC (cladding, roofing), UHPCC (paper and hempcrete), SIP Panels,

3D printed concrete

Pour in place

Prefab panels

Water and moisture sealable windows and doors

Leak detection and moisture and humidity sensors

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!