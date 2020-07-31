Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are Your Thoughts Holding You Back From Achieving Your Goals?

How to turn your obstacle thoughts into achievable action steps.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

When you set a new goal, your brain automatically starts thinking about all the reasons why you can’t achieve that goal. This is normal. Your new goal likely involves doing something different and may take you out of your comfort zone. It might feel unfamiliar or scary so your brain is doing its job of trying to protect you. It’s creating obstacle thoughts to stop you from leaving the safety of what it knows. Obstacle thoughts are the thoughts you’re thinking now that are stopping you from producing the results that you want.

Obstacle thoughts can sound like “I don’t know how to do it” or “I’ve never done this before”. They’re the thoughts you’re thinking about your new goal and if you choose to believe these thoughts, they’ll probably stop you from achieving your goal. They may also be holding you back from even starting to work towards your goal. Let’s take weight loss for example, your obstacle thought might be “I can’t lose weight”. If you believe you can’t lose weight, it’s unlikely you’re going to take consistent action steps to do things that will help you to lose weight.

Photo by Morning Brewon Unsplash

Your brain likes to be right so it looks for what you think about and believe. Your brain will start to look for evidence to strengthen the thought why you can’t lose weight, then over time, that thought will become stronger, and more and more believable. It’ll focus on all the things that you didn’t do to lose weight to prove the thought that you can’t lose weight is true. It’s like your brain is working against you and you end up working towards proving yourself to be right and that you can’t lose weight.

The good news is, once you’re aware of your obstacle thoughts, instead of using them against yourself, you can choose to use them to create action steps or strategies to help you achieve your goals. As a Weight Loss Coach, a common obstacle thought my clients have is that it’s hard to lose weight. It sounds so true to them, yet for some people, the weight just falls off when they start a diet. This confirms that this thought cannot be the truth. If a thought that you have isn’t true for everyone, this means it’s not a fact. It’s just a thought or story you currently believe.

Photo by Greg Rosenkeon Unsplash

It’s time to learn how to start being aware of your obstacle thoughts but not believing in them. By following the three steps below, you can practice how to do this and create a simple action plan to achieve your goals. 

Step One
The first step in overcoming your obstacle thoughts is to write them down. Start by writing your smart goal at the top of your page, then list all the obstacle thoughts that pop into your head when you think about achieving that goal.

For example, if your goal is to lose your next 10kg but you’re stuck in a weight loss plateau, one of your obstacle thoughts might be “I don’t know what else to do”.

Step Two
Once you have your obstacle thoughts on paper, you can observe them from an outside perspective. You can start to see how they’re optional and not the truth. The second step is to question your thoughts and come up with ideas to prove them wrong.

For the thought, “I don’t know what else to do”, questioning it helps you to see that it’s not true. There are unlimited changes you could make to your diet and lifestyle to overcome your weight loss plateau.

Step Three
The third step is to choose one of the new ideas from step two and put this action step into practice. Make a plan and put it in your diary. You have to keep taking the action step over and over again until it becomes a habit. Doing this provides your brain with the evidence that you do know what to do. This allows your brain to continue to look for more evidence to prove this new thought is true. It’ll become easier for you to make healthier choices and to add more new healthy habits into your daily routine.

Do you see how you have to do the work on changing your thoughts to get a new result. You have to start practicing and believing your new thoughts so they’ll produce a different outcome. This is part of doing the work to achieve your goals. If you do the work, the win becomes not only achieving your goals but evolving to the next best version of yourself. A person who gets to enjoy the journey of creating the life and body you dream of.

Emily Gifford avatar

Emily Gifford, Weight Loss Coach & Registered Clinical Nutritionist at Inside Out Nutrition

Emily Gifford is a highly sought after Weight Loss Coach and Registered Clinical Nutritionist for women who’ve tried everything, only to find themselves still struggling with the physical and emotional stress of unwanted weight.

A graduate of Wellpark College of Natural Therapies in New Zealand, her proprietary Plateau Breakthrough process combines balanced eating habits with essential mindset shifts that can take you from yo-yo dieting to creating sustainable weight loss and a healthy lifestyle that lasts a lifetime.

You can find free resources and weight loss tools from Emily at insideoutnutrition.co.nz or on her YouTube channel, where she openly shares how she’s successfully released and kept off over 30kgs (66 pounds) of her own unwanted weight.

Emily loves trying out new recipes, riding her bicycle, and spending quality time with her fluffy fur baby, a curious cat who seems to think she’s the centre of the universe.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Stop Defining Yourself By What You Weigh

by Emily Gifford
After Watching the Sun Rise From the Summit of Mount Kinabalu, Malaysia
Community//

Follow Through With Your Goals!

by Dominique Mas
Yevgen Romanenko/Getty Images
Wisdom//

3 Exciting Facts About Goals That No One Talks About

by Benjamin P. Hardy

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.