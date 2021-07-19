Are your projects succeeding?

Project management is an ongoing, ever-changing aspect of a business. It has gone from being seen as unnecessary to becoming one of the most crucial and important roles in a team. Why? Because the future of a company often hinges on the success of a project. From designing new products to brainstorming marketing strategies to attracting new customers, a project can focus on anything but is always essential for success.

So, why is it that despite the importance of many projects, only one-third of projects actually achieve their goals? One organisation has set out to determine why so many vital projects fail and how we can increase the odds of success.

The Half Double Institute, based in Denmark, exists solely to find better ways of managing projects and actually getting results from day one. The Institute has spent time speaking with academics as well as working with industry experts and multiple businesses to develop a rounded, well-informed approach. As a result of the dedicated work, initial results suggest using the Half Double method can increase the chances of a project’s success from 30% to a minimum of 70%, depending on the project.

Three core principles

The methodology focuses on three core principles; Impact, Flow, and Leadership. By keeping these in mind, the methodology actually takes into account how people work. Lots of projects fail because they are too focussed on results, deadlines, numbers, and stats. The Half Double methodology places people at the centre of the process, allowing it to consider all of the unpredictability and complexity of how people approach projects.

Impact

The Half Double approach takes a step back from the project and looks at the impact the project will have on the business as a whole. It looks at the intended goal and how this will impact the business’s success. By looking at the larger picture and encouraging team members to do the same, the project won’t get lost in an isolated bubble; It will remain connected to the rest of the business. This is crucial for success.

Flow

Another critical focus of the methodology is to look at the flow of the project. Is it very start-stop? Do team members receive the feedback they need in order to move forwards? What is holding a project up? Which existing processes are hindering the project? To ensure a project is able to move along smoothly, all these things need to be analysed. Traditional processes might need re-evaluating to make sure they are actually helping the project.

Leadership

By using the Half Double methodology, there remains a strong focus on project management and leadership. Team members may be working on individual parts of the project with their own agendas, and as the project progresses, it may change. There must be a leader who can adapt and take a flexible approach through the storm of uncertainty. The slight shift in leadership style means the people involved in the project are placed at the forefront. This allows the leader to get the most out of everyone and keep everyone on task. People aren’t perfect, and a project leader must prepare for imperfection.

Working with the Institute

The Institute spent time developing a flexible approach that can be adapted and changed to suit different businesses, sectors, and projects. Using the Half Double framework, the team of experts builds a customized, personal approach to guarantee results. Since every project and every team is different, each needs a unique system that has been adapted to suit the situation.

The team of experts will work with you to analyse your current and future projects. They start from the ground up, throwing away old processes, introducing new ways of doing things, and creating a strategy that works for you. They will also help you take practical steps such as identifying strong leaders, showing where time can be reduced, and getting results from day one.

The Institute is committed to helping more and more businesses adopt its new way of thinking and so can also help show you how to scale up their approach for more extensive future projects. They provide you with a framework and structure that you can use across your business and in the future to keep the motivation going forward.

Are you ready for the future?

Using the Half Double approach can help a business prepare for future growth and future success. The business world is changing, and outdated practices are no longer yielding the same results. As technology drives change, you need a flexible approach that can help you adapt and adjust and position for the future.

Because the Half Double method places more focus on the people rather than the process, it is futureproofed. With people at the centre of the operation, the Half Double approach won’t become outdated like old processing systems and old-fashioned ways of thinking. So long as you have talented people, Half Double can ensure you get the results you need time after time.

Partnering with the Institute is an investment in your future. With new ways of thinking and a robust framework in place, you can find new ways to grow. Effectively, the Half Double method can not only ensure your projects deliver results consistently, but it can also offer a whole new way of thinking about business and success. The Institute is non-profit and is continually looking to update its method. As such, you’ll be at the cutting edge of business, preparing to launch into an uncertain future with the best guidance helping steer you towards success.

Business is ever-changing, and to face the future, you need to adopt an approach that will allow you to embrace uncertainty and be flexible in the face of change. Half Double offers you the chance to invest in your business’s future and prepare for growth and success.

Author: Josh Willett