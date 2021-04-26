Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are Your Emotions Keeping You Stuck?

How are you feeling today? When was the last time you checked in to see how you’re feeling. Most people either ignore their feelings or feel like they have no control over their feelings. In fact, I often recommend to my clients to shift out of negative emotions as quickly as possible. During our session, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Tips for Managing Emotions
Tips for Managing Emotions

How are you feeling today?

When was the last time you checked in to see how you’re feeling.

Most people either ignore their feelings or feel like they have no control over their feelings.

In fact, I often recommend to my clients to shift out of negative emotions as quickly as possible.

During our session, we use emotions as a compass.

However, when they are on their own, I invite my clients to not give it so much importance.

If you’re surprised by this, I invite you to read on because you’re going to be blown away when you realize how much your life is affected because of negative emotions.

Emotions have the ability to create or mis-create in your life.

Consider that !

Let me ask you, What actions follow when you’re happy and joyful?

What actions follow when you’re angry, sad, frustrated, bitter?

Take a minute to reflect on that.

Powerful isn’t it?

So, does this mean you have to ignore those emotions.

Absolutely not….. When we push something away or ignore it, it is bound to come back, is it not? What I am inviting you to do is to move the emotion because…

Emotion = Energy In Motion

It’s vital that you move the energy.

The problem is not emotion.

In fact, It’s not really a matter of the emotion, it’s really a matter of the stuck emotion.

If emotion is just energy, it will get stuck in your system.

Stuck, unprocessed emotion is the real problem, is it not?

Let me give you an example.

Say your boss says something that triggers you and you get annoyed.

You come back home to find your home in a complete state of disarray.

You find yourself getting more annoyed, more frustrated, the pressure continues to build.

Something that you might have had more tolerance for now triggers you.

Then your mom calls and you find yourself getting even more angry.

If you trace it back, it started with the unprocessed emotion at work.

In my latest podcast Episode 59 — How To Shift Your Emotions To Accomplish Success, I give you strategies on how to shift the emotions without getting stuck in it.

The key is to move the emotion. You don’t have to go digging into the emotion.

Just acknowledge and use some of the strategies I have recommended in the podcast episode.

You don’t have to take my word for it, do it and see the power of shifting your emotions for yourself.

Xo,

    Padma Ali, LMFT, CPCC, Master Coach and Guide at Padma Ali LLC

    Padma Ali is a Master Coach and Guide with a two decade background in Neuropsychology. She helps evolved leaders and executives unlock their highest potential using her unique N.E.W You Blueprint (C) methodology. This combination of Neuropsychology and Ancient Healing practices helps her clients achieve long lasting transformation.

    She is an avid practitioner of mindfulness and meditation.  She loves reading, spending time in nature and hanging out with her family.

    For more information, visit Padma's website

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Playing emotional whack-a-mole is a dangerous game

    by Ruth Kao Barr
    Photo by jesse orrico on Unsplash
    Community//

    Why Should We Care About Emotional Intelligence?

    by Victor Ung
    Community//

    Are Negative Emotions Keeping You From Creating The Life You Desire?

    by Padma Ali, LMFT, CPCC

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.