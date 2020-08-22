Are you wondering when the Narcissist is going to get their Karma and Justice?

Karma and justice

In this video, I want to talk about karma and justice. https://youtu.be/YTSuLlxbkjI

I think it is a natural response when you experience being hurt of duped by someone that you hope they experience something similar or treated in a similar way, particularly when you have been hurt by them and are in pain.

If you are wanting to know when the Emotional abuser is going to experience Karma for the damage they have caused to you you are either at the beginning of your healing journey or on the way to recovery.

But not fully recovered…

What is karma?

It originates in Hinduism and Buddhism, it is the sum of a person’s actions in this and previous states of existence, viewed as deciding their fate in future existences.

You might see it as one of the universal laws:

The Law of Vibration

The Law of Action

The law correspondent

The Law of cause and effect

The Law of compensation

The Law of attraction

The Law of perpetual transmutation of energy

The Law of relativity

The Law of polarity

The Law of rhythm

And you might believe that it comes under the heading of Cause and effect, they caused you pain and therefore something bad will happen and you are sitting back waiting for justice.

For every action, there is a reaction.

It’s not about taking revenge, you’re waiting for something to happen, justifying it in a spiritual way they caused harm so harm must at some point come back to them and that the universe will equal it out in some way.

A bit like you reap what you sow

Karma means action.

Good action gets good consequences bad actions get bad consequences.

Good means selfless not from you ego.

Bad is selfish actions

We think about the punishment we might envisage if from the outside forces will bring about justice but in Karma it isn’t at.

In Karma, the bad action has the consequence on the inside and this is the same with good Karma.

Bad actions are about the cycle of selfishness, promoting, and defending yourself blaming others.

Any action that promotes and defends selfishness – all about me, pushing people out the way to get what they want… does this sound familiar. This is is about the feelings of losing control and fear.

The punishment is suffering on the inside.

So looking in the way of Karma getting catching up with the emotional abuser – consider that it already has.

When the relationship ended they had this desperate desire to rebalance the scales, to show everyone that they were OK. Perhaps you did the same, even though you were in excruciating pain you pretended everything was ok.

They only have a false-self, a fake self hiding behind the mask.

They flaunt their new supply and once again to ensure they are not abandoned they love-bomb them, is that selfless or selfish? This is done to hurt you even more as well as to make sure they don’t get hurt.

They subjected you to fraud when they depleted all your recourses selfless of selfish?

They mirrored you and then they used your vulnerabilities to punish you – selfless or selfish?

You may long for justice, waiting around for this to happen, hoping you will witness it. Ask yourself is it selfish or selfless?

Coercive control is now a law in the UK, but how many of you have considered pursuing them through court for justice? And if you have thought about it what stopped you?

Perhaps you were still in pain or didn’t think you wouldn’t be taken seriously or maybe you realised they would manipulate everyone in the process…

And if you have been a victim of this type of abuse have you thought about all the people who cane before you or will come after you?

Have you ever wondered if how they manage to get away with it time after time after time?

And what damage happened to them and if they were able to find the information and heal?

Or the people coming after you? You might have thought about them a little more – you might have considered contacting them to warn them but have been advised against it. They think you’re crazy anyway – amazing how we hear their story and believe them when they tell us we are the only ones who have ever understood them.

Again would your action be selfish or selfless? What would the motive behind the call or message be?

if you caused the breakdown and by the time you have got out of the hell of the trauma bonds and are starting to repair your life all you want to do it wipe the memory of them.

So are you still wanting them to experience the Karma you envisioned for them, living in hope that someone else causes them the pain they have caused you?

They set out to destroy you – we will never know how much damage they have really caused and how many people have taken their lives because of their behaviour.

Selfless action is action without thought

They have False self, a Fake reality and they do this from the ego to protect themselves. Remember you lived in that life – living behind heir mask

They may project a new image but what is the truth?

They are unhappy bitter and full of rage and they have been faking it from their childhood, they learned early how to deflect the blame and hide. Is that selfless or selfish?

So what is happening to you while you are waiting?

They live in a state of constant alert, trying to stay out of abandonment hell.

Their fragile inner self is in pain, every slight made or criticism cuts them and they go into a rage.

When is Karma going to get them?

Are they ever going to experience what you have experienced?

They will always be trapped, living from drama to drama claiming they hate it.

They are never going to experience what it is like to feel whole, ever! They are never going to know what it is like to connect and bond because they live in constant fear of being abandoned.

You are in pain, you know how to feel and it is hell – you have felt imprisoned by their wounds, or your wounds they very kindly mirrored back to you.

They are living a fake life just like the one they were living with you and all the time they are living in fear.

Fear of being exposed and fear of abandonment, so perhaps Karma visits them daily…

Perhaps there is only so long that the new supply can live like that before they wake up and realise they have been put in hell and they abandon your abuser or they too are no longer a challenge and are abandoned.

We are all on the same narcissistic scale, but for the abuser when there was trauma or abandonment they chose to abandon themselves and so they live in constant Karma.

They are:

manipulative

Aggressive

Soul destroying

Self-centered

Arrogant

Lack empathy and consideration for others

Excessive need for admiration.

Patronizing,

Demanding.

Selfish or Selfless?

And if the real meaning of karma is an internalisation of this, knowing they are doing wrong but continuing to do it, aren’t they living in Karma?

Maybe thinking about it in this way gives you no justice, and you want an eye for an eye type of justice.

I then urge you to do more healing, because those thoughts are coming from a wounding.

I’m sure you don’t want to hurt anyone or see anyone hurt. So where is this emotion coming from?

They are bullies who use anothers fear and insecurities to hurt them and if you.

You are fully healed when you are no longer hurt by them or thinking about them.

Or step up do the healing and step into the amazing life that is waiting for you!

And if you want to see them get justice or karma to turn up at your door – there it is in its full glory!

They didn’t want you to do this, they want you to stay small and wounded – You are their Karma now don’t look back only look forward!