Are you wondering what to do next?

Have you been daydreaming of something different?

Is it a vacation?

Or is it a chance to change what you’re doing?

In these uncertain times, you need to take charge of what you can control and manage. You need to understand that you cannot control the outside world or even what happens within your own environment. But you can control your own actions and intentions as you move forward in your career and life.

Career resilience is developing the knowledge and skills that move your career forward.

No matter where you are in your career, you can never predict what the future will bring. There are so many twists and turns and phases that you will go through within your organization. The key is being prepared to anticipate the possibilities and changes you will encounter.

Resilience means seeing the future, seeing the future risks, and being comfortable with change. It allows you during uncertain and troubling times to absorb the ups and downs when the worst happens. It allows you the ability to feel better and get back up after a failure. As a resilient person, you don’t get stuck in the past; instead, you keep looking forward.

As you become more resilient, you gain more control over your career and life with more confidence, power, energy, and direction. You are comfortable as procedures and daily responsibilities change and as old skills may no longer work. With your increased resilience, your career path is more successful, and you enjoy life more because you’re able to deal with uncertainty.

Resilience is not an option today – it’s a requirement! It allows you to recover from setback, challenges, failure, or even being let go from your job. You’re able to get back on your feet quickly to process experience in a way that allows you to grow. Building your career resilience is critical to allow you to move forward and achieve what you want in your career in order to control the situation.

Here are three quick tips to build your resilience:

Self-care. Your career is influenced by everything you do – what you eat, do, and think. It is important to take care of yourself so you can do your best work. Make sure to get at least two 15 to 20 minutes breaks a day when you can meditate, go for a walk, or choose whatever you would like that gives you a chance to breathe and recharge.

Maintain and build your network. It is so important in all aspects of your life to have a strong and warm network of positive relationships. It’s something that you have to do on a daily basis to stay connected with your friends, family, colleagues, and other important people in your life. These are the people who will be there when you are in crisis or when failure happens and who will support, accept, and inspire you during these difficult times. Find time each day to meet someone new to enlarge your circle.

Be positive. Positive people are naturally more resilient than those who are negative. Each day focus on giving gratitude for what you have and for who is in your life. This can be a simple act of writing down three things each morning that you are grateful for. If you find yourself worrying about negative things, write them down as well to get them out of your head. You can either deal with them or throw them away, but always focus on what you have in a positive way.

These are just three tips for building your career resilience. Take time each day and carry out these three tips and you will see your resilience building, along with confidence in your life and career.