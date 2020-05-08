Are You Undercharging For Changing People’s Lives?

It took me ages before I started believe that I was skilled enough, brave enough, smart enough and whatever else enough to charge my well deserved fees despite years of study and thousands spent on training.

My heart was singing and I was happy for my friends’ amazing results while providing my zone of genius for free or just a symbolic fee, believing that I did not know enough to charge a real fee just yet.

I totally disregarded my achievements! I never told anybody that in my mid 20’s I had over 100 employees to manage and I was their favourite manager (surely not all of them, but definitely majority).

I didn’t talk much about being a #1 International Amazon Bestselling author or that last January I was invited as one of amazing international speakers on the EFT kind of TEDx, an annual conference. I thought it was nothing much, I guess I took it for granted, although I admired others who achieved something similar or even less!

It was only after I reached out for professional help with my money mindset that I found out there was much more to it.

All those limiting beliefs about money, fear of being judged, negative emotions about how daring it would be to actually charge for value I bring to my clients!

Not only to their businesses but even to their personal lives, as it happened many times that after working with me they not only finally were able to kick-start their businesses but also found a new spark in their relationships because they were full of confidence (and that’s what many of us find sexy, right!?)

Are you too a high achiever, you know what you want and why? Are you still undercharging your services because of the fear of (fill the blank)?

Then it’s your turn to acknowledge your zone of genius and how it impacts BIG style women you serve. Women often think it’s not right to charge High-end fees for their High-end Signature programmes. They would like to help everyone.

But you cannot help poor, if you are poor. When you have wealth, only then you can share as much as you would love to with those in need, who are not as fortunate as you are.

Work on your money mindset and reach out for help, if you feel it will benefit your business and life.

Because if you won’t change, nothing changes!