Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are You Undercharging For Changing People’s Lives?

How Understanding Your Own Self-Worth Can Have Immense Impact on Women Around the World

By

It took me ages before I started believe that I was skilled enough, brave enough, smart enough and whatever else enough to charge my well deserved fees despite years of study and thousands spent on training.

My heart was singing and I was happy for my friends’ amazing results while providing my zone of genius for free or just a symbolic fee, believing that I did not know enough to charge a real fee just yet.

I totally disregarded my achievements! I never told anybody that in my mid 20’s I had over 100 employees to manage and I was their favourite manager (surely not all of them, but definitely majority).

I didn’t talk much about being a #1 International Amazon Bestselling author or that last January I was invited as one of amazing international speakers on the EFT kind of TEDx, an annual conference. I thought it was nothing much, I guess I took it for granted, although I admired others who achieved something similar or even less!

It was only after I reached out for professional help with my money mindset that I found out there was much more to it.

All those limiting beliefs about money, fear of being judged, negative emotions about how daring it would be to actually charge for value I bring to my clients!

Not only to their businesses but even to their personal lives, as it happened many times that after working with me they not only finally were able to kick-start their businesses but also found a new spark in their relationships because they were full of confidence (and that’s what many of us find sexy, right!?)

Are you too a high achiever, you know what you want and why? Are you still undercharging your services because of the fear of (fill the blank)?

Then it’s your turn to acknowledge your zone of genius and how it impacts BIG style women you serve. Women often think it’s not right to charge High-end fees for their High-end Signature programmes. They would like to help everyone.

But you cannot help poor, if you are poor. When you have wealth, only then you can share as much as you would love to with those in need, who are not as fortunate as you are.

Work on your money mindset and reach out for help, if you feel it will benefit your business and life.

Because if you won’t change, nothing changes!

    Daria Ates, Physical, Emotional and Spiritual Coach at Tap Into Success Ltd

    Daria Ates is a Physical, Emotional & Spiritual Energy Coach which offers a unique/bespoke solution to mind, body and soul healing.

    After many years of trials and errors on her own journey to heal from two so called incurable autoimmune diseases, she now works with entrepreneurs and change makers who often feel overwhelmed and stressed while trying to balance both their business and personal life, which often has negative impact on their health. She leads them step by step to their desired physical, emotional and spiritual joy and overall wellbeing. That way they can create abundance not only in their business but in all areas of their life.

    Daria is a great believer in energy work and quantum field. She is fun to be around, loves spending time and travelling the World with her little grandchildren, singing lullabies and reading story tales before bed for them many nights across the continents. She is on mission to impact millions via her work to prevent her clients from suffering the way she had to on her own lonely healing journey.

    She now works with ambitious entrepreneurs and business owners, who from outside look like they have it all.

    Only them(and maybe their closest circle) know, how frustrating and demanding it is for them to tackle both their business and personal life, often feeling they should do better, they are not smart enough, flexible enough, good enough, you name it, which prevents them from enjoying scaling their business BIG style.

    She helps them either through her Unleash Your Unlimited Potential Mastermind or personally tailored 1-2-1 coaching, where she takes them through Big 5 negative emotions clearing, Timeline Therapy and energy psychology to where their deepest desires quietly rest so far. Then  they are clear on what to do and how to start finally fulfilling them.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.