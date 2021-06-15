Are You Taking Full Responsibility For Your Life?

Blame Game

It’s not my fault!

They made me do it!

They make me feel so angry!

I’m mad because of you!

Everyone is getting on my nerves!

Sound familiar?

I’m sure you can relate to this on one level or another. Most of us are pretty good at blaming other people for the way we feel. To add to this, we blame the economy or the politicians or our background or our parents or our lack of education or even the weather as to why our lives aren’t going the way we liked, and this is where we have to stop!

If you are of sound mind and body, then in most cases, no one is responsible for you except you. No one has made you mad, angry, upset, frustrated or annoyed this is down to you. This is where we have to mature and realise; everything is down to us. Ouch, does this hurt? Are you screaming at me? If you are, don’t forget this is your reaction, I’m not responsible; you are! Sorry, that was low. Ok, so if you haven’t gone off for a sulk and you’re still here, please continue to read as this has the potential to change your life.

Very Little We Can Control

Life, we can agree, is full of ups and downs, moments of elation, times of despair and a whole lot in between. The world will continue no matter what, and there will be days where everything seems to go well and others where you wished you’d stayed in bed. There will be interactions with some people, which will go extremely well, and with others, not so good. This is life, and this we cannot control. We cannot control what people say to us, how they treat us or speak to us as an example. We cannot control another person screeching past us on the motorway or not responding to us in the time we had expected — none of this we can control. The only thing we can control is ourselves and our responses.

This is true power!

To be clear, you only have control over how you deal with any given situation you find yourself in. You cannot control anything else.

Imagine This

Let me give you a simple example:

You are out driving, minding your own business, you’ve got your music playing, and you’re feeling pretty good. Then out of the blue, a twenty-something (generalising here) cuts right in front of you and sticks his two fingers up at you as he flies past. What do you do? You have a choice. Some of us would be absolutely appalled by this and go after this car. All sorts of expletives would be muttered in our heads and under our breath, I’m sure you’d be feeling a bit angry, and potentially this could end up with catching up with the person and goodness knows where this could lead. It may not lead anywhere but now you’re angry. This could affect some of your day or the rest of your day. This could go on over in your mind and affect the interaction with the next person you meet, and so on.

And Breathe…

The other and most empowering option is to take a very deep breath, think over whether this is worth getting upset about and you already know the best option is to ignore what has just happened and continue your drive enjoying your music. This is the way to respond. This is the mature approach and one I would recommend. You haven’t wasted any time or energy going over how terrible this was or who does that idiot think he is; you’ve not given this incident a second thought. The bonus is this does not affect your day or your mood, and the best thing was you had not given your power to anyone else. This has given you power; this is the art of self-control.

If you apply this way of being from the small challenges, to begin with, you will be in a greater position to deal with the bigger challenges as they come.

Note to self — The only thing I can control is me!