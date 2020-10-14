Need a Boost?

Does your self-worth need a boost? Are you taking care of yourself? By adding these 8 strategies for self-care, you will transform your self-esteem.

Stay Social:

Staying social is a life line. It’s very important to stay out there in the world. Closing off is a sure path to depression. Safety First:

Putting your safety first is a no brainer. You cannot care for yourself when you are in a constant state of negativity. Take action. Check Emotions:

Make sure you are paying attention to your emotions. You can practice mindfulness for stress management. Forgive yourself and show compassion. Add In The Fun:

Don’t forget joy. This is an important strategy for self-care. Hobbies are so benefical for self-care. You get the opportunity to do something you love, which is food for the soul. Get Moving:

Your body needs to move. Take a short walk first thing in the morning. Add it to your schedule and make it part of your daily routine. Good Vibes Only:

Connect with your spirituality. It’s good for the soul. Meditation is a great mind reset. Then there’s my favorite, journaling. It helps on so many levels. I call it the garbage disposal for my brain. Workplace Care:

You have to take care of yourself at work too. Manage your time to keep stress at bay. Try to learn more about your industry. And make sure you are taking breaks. You are not a hero by working yourself to death. Money Mindset:

Get your finances in order. Are you adding savings into your budgeting? Have you ever had your pipes burst or your air conditioning break down? This is why you should have a rainy day fund.

Self-Worth & Self-Esteem

Self-care has a direct correlation to self-worth and self-esteem. If you are dealing with issues of low-self worth, self-care is the most important thing you can do for yourself. As you can see, you don’t have to spend a ton of time and effort to take care of yourself. Just practice adding one thing at a time until it becomes a habit. And for those of you who feel guilty about putting themself first. Remember, you cannot help others until you help yourself first. Implement these 8 strategies for self-care and take time for you!

I’m offering a free 30-min Discovery Call to explore the mind blocks that are keeping you from taking care of yourself and living the life you want and deserve.

Leave a message below or send me a message on Facebook and Instagram @joyandthecoconut