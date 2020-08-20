Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are You Stuck In A Rut Because It’s Comfy?

4 Mindshifts To Dig Yourself Out

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

You have probably felt like you were in a deep rut at some point and that it would take the jaws of life to get you out. Here’s the good news. Humans are wired to persist and persevere. You have probably seen those people that get into extreme survival mode in an emergency or call on their superhuman strength to save a life. Maybe you’ve even experienced that. It’s in there. 

So that means that the reason you’re stuck has little to do with your toughness, and more to do with the idea that you may simply be afraid to leave what’s comfortable. The status quo, though it feels rut-like, is safe, and change is not.

Shed That Security Blanket, Linus

A stuck mindset begs the question, “what’s that doing for you?”. There may be some things in your past that have done a number on your self-confidence. As you healed, you created a routine, and now that very routine is what makes you feel safe-that’s what it’s doing for you. To get unstuck, you need to be willing to get uncomfortable. Maybe really uncomfortable. Take small steps to change up that routine you are clinging to for dear life, and persevere like you were made to. 

The Past Is The Past And You Need To Leave It There

Maybe you took the wrong way at the fork in the road and it cost you. Maybe you made some decisions that, looking back, weren’t that smart. Ok, ease up on yourself. No doubt you learned from it, so leave it alone. Only look back when you want to celebrate how far you’ve come. In order to believe in what you are about to change, stay face forward, plan your action steps, commit to making it happen, then do it. No rear view mirror on this trip.

Your Changes Should Match Where You Are

Don’t go buck wild when you’re trying to make changes. In the beginning, set some early goals involving small steps that won’t hurt as much. As you gain confidence, and want to take a little more risk, try a couple of the things that make you a little more uncomfortable. Give yourself a few weeks to adjust to those and let them become your new habit. Know yourself and just take steps in pace with how adaptable you really are. Don’t jump all in and change everything at once. As you become more comfortable with change, you’ll know when you’re ready. 

You May Stumble. Keep Going.

It’s unrealistic to think that your journey of getting out of a rut will go off without a hitch. It’s not easy to completely change your thinking and the routine you have grown to love. You may have a couple of setbacks, so just know that going in. You can get past it. All journeys begin with one step, and that applies at the beginning as well as after each stumble or fall. Shake it off and push on.

Bottom line: A rut is usually just our comfort zone. We get there because change is uncomfortable, so we decide to stay the course. Next thing you know, a deeply entrenched, dark groove that’s about to swallow us up. But, as long as we are willing to get comfortable with being uncomfortable, we can eventually dig ourselves out and see the light.

MARY LIGA, Writer and Life Coach

Mary Liga is a  life coach, writer, and mom of 4 millennial daughters. Her Lifestyle Blog,  “I’m Gonna Need A Minute” is a whimsical look at life from the perspective of a hard-truth-telling mom and entrepreneur. Her successful weekly newsletter, Find Your Inner Gangster offers up inspiration and observations for getting out of your own way and tapping into your true spirit. You can find more information on Mary and her latest musings here.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo Taken In Aachen, Germany
Well-Being//

A Therapist’s Guide to Getting Unstuck

by Talkspace
Wisdom//

7 Signs You Might Be Stuck in a Rut

by Melissa Chu
Unplug & Recharge//

Radically Simple Ways to Get Out of a Rut

by Jamie Logie

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.