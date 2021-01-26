Are You Stuck In A Bad Movie?

One of the hardest things for most people to do is let go of the events, things, or people that are holding them back or draining all of their positive energy.

Whether it is a bad relationship, a bad job, or something as simple as a mistake they made, people tend to hold onto and replay the “negative” events in their lives over and over again.

This would be the equivalent of going to a bad movie that you either walked out of or wish you had, and then went back the next day, and the next day, and the day after that, (you get the picture)… and paid to see it each time.

The movie metaphor is a stretch. Most of us would never consider doing such a crazy thing. We could easily surmise that it would be a total waste of our time, energy and money; that going back to see it again is not going to change the outcome.

So why is it so hard to see how useless replaying negative events can be to our personal or professional well being? Perhaps it is because we have created a habit of doing this.

Break This Negative Habit…Here are some action steps…

* Be aware… Recognize when you are trapped in re-play mode

* When this occurs, immediately say aloud, “Cancel… I let it go!!!”

* Say it like you mean it; like you are in control

* Repeat it three times

* Then immediately replace that negative thinking with new, more powerful and positive affirmations….Like:

* I am happy!

* I am healthy!

* I am terrific!

* I am strong!

* I am independent!

* I am aware!

* I am secure!

(Then the two most important affirmations)…

* I like myself!

* I am responsible!

As you say these affirmations (repeating each one 3 times) visualize each and every one of them… See yourself being all of them.

Say them with passion and with enthusiasm.

During the day, when that negative stinking thinking surfaces again… Immediately repeat these steps.

It sounds easier to say than to do. But over time you will create a new, more positive habit of dealing with life’s “bad movies”, and you won’t have to keep paying over and over to see them again.

Remember… Every Day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.