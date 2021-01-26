Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Are You Stuck In A Bad Movie?

Let It Go !

One of the hardest things for most people to do is let go of the events, things, or people that are holding them back or draining all of their positive energy.

Whether it is a bad relationship, a bad job, or something as simple as a mistake they made, people tend to hold onto and replay the “negative” events in their lives over and over again. 

This would be the equivalent of going to a bad movie that you either walked out of or wish you had, and then went back the next day, and the next day, and the day after that, (you get the picture)… and paid to see it each time.

The movie metaphor is a stretch. Most of us would never consider doing such a crazy thing. We could easily surmise that it would be a total waste of our time, energy and money; that going back to see it again is not going to change the outcome.

So why is it so hard to see how useless replaying negative events can be to our personal or professional well being? Perhaps it is because we have created a habit of doing this.

Break This Negative Habit…Here are some action steps…

* Be aware… Recognize when you are trapped in re-play mode

* When this occurs, immediately say aloud, “Cancel… I let it go!!!”

* Say it like you mean it; like you are in control

* Repeat it three times 

* Then immediately replace that negative thinking with new, more powerful and positive affirmations….Like:

* I am happy!

* I am healthy!

* I am terrific!

* I am strong!

* I am independent! 

* I am aware!

* I am secure!

(Then the two most important affirmations)…

* I like myself!

* I am responsible!

As you say these affirmations (repeating each one 3 times) visualize each and every one of them… See yourself being all of them.

Say them with passion and with enthusiasm.

During the day, when that negative stinking thinking surfaces again… Immediately repeat these steps.

It sounds easier to say than to do. But over time you will create a new, more positive habit of dealing with life’s “bad movies”, and you won’t have to keep paying over and over to see them again.

Remember… Every Day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

