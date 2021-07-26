Are You Struggling Today?

In the world we live in today, we tend to feel lost and afraid. We all have our own problems that we deal with daily. Whether you are experiencing individual or interpersonal conflict, we can all relate to each other to some extent.

​

As athletes, it can be hard to remain focused on what you are doing in the midst of all this. However, there is always a way to train and compete with complete focus and get back on track. If you are struggling today, then this article might find you well.

Ask for help

The first option is probably the most important. Ask for help. Whatever problems you might be facing, I guarantee you there is someone who would love to help. It is never a good idea to keep our problems to ourselves. Your coach can be a great option if you need someone to talk to. They know you for who you are and will always be there to help.

​

When we keep problems to ourselves, they tend to pile up until we can’t handle them anymore. Think about pressure building up in a bottle. When the pressure becomes too much, the bottle will explode. It is significantly harder to train properly when you have something lingering on your mind every day.

Think about your goals

​What are you trying to achieve? Are your problems getting in the way of reaching your goals? If so, then this strategy is even more critical. Thinking about your goals while you are training can significantly boost your self-esteem and confidence. It gives you something to work towards. It serves as a reminder of why you are doing what you are doing.

An excellent way to focus on your goals is to create a goal sheet. What is the time period for you to achieve your goals? What are you going to do to achieve your goals? What are you going to change when you don’t achieve your goals.

​

Knowing where you are going is a fantastic way to boost your performance during training because you know exactly what you need to do each day.

Prioritize sleep and dieting

As athletes, we have all heard this saying a million times before. Why do coaches keep emphasizing these points? Sleep is always the number one priority, flowed by your diet as a close second. When we stress about our days, it makes it more difficult to get restful sleep.

The day is over, and there is nothing you can do to change it. However, you can get a goodnight’s rest and be better tomorrow. My coach always used to tell us that it is not about the total hours of sleep you get in that matters, but rather the total hours of sleep you get in before midnight. That is where our focus should be.

​Have you ever heard the saying, “We are what we eat?” Our mood and performance are greatly dependent on the way we fuel our bodies. We need to take care of ourselves and our bodies. A proper diet is a fantastic way to stay fresh and focused so you can tackle the day head-on.

What have you overcome in your life?

​Think about all the things that you have overcome in your life? I can almost guarantee that you have overcome things far worse than the situation you might be in right now. If not, then this situation is an opportunity to get stronger for the next time you are struggling.

​There will always be times when we struggle to get by and just don’t feel like doing anything. However, these are the moments when we have to prove to ourselves that we are more rigid than everybody thinks we are. If you can have this mindset, then you have already overcome your challenge. You just don’t know it yet.

Control what you can

Most of the time, the problems we face are things we have no control over. Many times our lives are consumed by things that we cannot control. We get overwhelmed and end up losing focus on the things that matter. Determine what you can control and stick to it.

​

If you are struggling today and need someone to reach out to, don’t hesitate to contact me privately through social media or the contact page on this website. Remember, there is always someone willing to help you out. You just have to ask.

​Dream. Dare. Succeed.

If you enjoyed this article, please CLICK HERE to receive exclusive articles, tips, and more!

Comment below and tell me what you thought of this article!