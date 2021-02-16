Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Are You Restless?

One of the simplest ways to find calm may be humming your favourite song.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
woman in yoga pose humming

Tired of endless bad news and the pandemic finish-line moving further away, everyone I know is restless. “We were just young and restless and bored,” lyrics from my all-time favourite song, Bob Seger’s Night Moves, nails the sentiment (aside from the “young” part).

Listening to the song’s lyrics again for the thousandth time, it dawned on me that restlessness is a natural feeling. It prods us forward and encourages action. But too little of it breeds complacency. And too much of it creates anxiety, which is what “restless” is to many now.

To still restlessness, we can focus on our breath.

“The missing pillar in health is breath,” James Nestor explains in his new book Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art. “No matter what we eat, how much we exercise, how resilient our genes are, how skinny or young or wise we are – none of it will matter unless we’re breathing correctly.”

The ancient yogis knew all about the benefits of breath, and now, scientific research has caught up with them in illuminating its virtues. ‘Breathwork’ has become the latest trend. ‘Breathe better.’ ‘Breath is medicine.’ ‘Just breathe.’

But according to Nestor, how we breathe is making us sick! “Scientists discovered that 90 percent of us are breathing incorrectly and that this failure is either causing or aggravating a laundry list of chronic diseases,” he warns. “By the law of averages, you will take 670 million breaths in your lifetime.” So maybe we should learn how to do it right?

Nestor provides insights into what breathing better entails and lessons to do so. While the book is fascinating, there’s a more straightforward way to tap into breathing’s magic elixir without having to learn anything new.

All it takes is to revisit a skill we learned when we were young — humming. Yes, humming your favourite tune may be the easiest way to gain all the benefits of ‘breathwork!’

My yoga teacher is a strong proponent of humming as a way toward calm and stillness. She might ask us to hum during a yoga pose as a way to slow our breathing and tap into our parasympathetic nervous system, which regulates the body’s stress response. Humming is a natural and immediate technique to feel more relaxed and grounded. In other words, less restless.

As the pandemic creeps ever-more slowly along, I will hum Night Moves and dream about “summertime, sweet summertime, summertime.” ‘Breathwork’ at its simplistic best.

    Shellie Suter, Life & Executive Coach at bravacalm

    I am a certified life coach, mindfulness consultant, and developer of bravacalm’s [email protected] training that marries communications, mindfulness, and neuroscience research, to help individuals work smarter and stay sane.
    Work is not going to be like ‘before’… not ever again. The line separating work from home has been erased due to the pandemic, leading to increased stress and anxiety for employees. There’s never been a better time to re-evaluate, with intention, how we work.
    [email protected] provides the tools to boost job satisfaction and support employee well-being. It teaches practical skills to enhance focus, increase productivity, reduce stress, and build up resilience to navigate the months ahead as we prepare for a ‘return to the new normal.’
    No matter what stage of life or work you are in, I can help you break out and make your life and work more meaningful, productive – and sane. I would love to talk to you!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

