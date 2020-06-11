Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are you really listening? 5 steps to being a great active listener

Are you really listening when someone is telling you something?  If you really want to hear what someone is talking about, and what their experience is like, start by practising active listening.  Active listening is something that therapists endeavour to do in order to help clients feel truly heard and supported, and I wanted to […]

By

Are you really listening when someone is telling you something? 

If you really want to hear what someone is talking about, and what their experience is like, start by practising active listening. 

Active listening is something that therapists endeavour to do in order to help clients feel truly heard and supported, and I wanted to share some ideas with you on how to up your active listening game. Spending nearly a decade working with refugees and torture survivors has certainly honed my active listnening skills. Here’s what I have learnt:

  1. Be genuinely curious. Don’t assume you know what someone will say as this will get in the way of you really connecting and listening. We are taught to express our opinions (no bad thing) but you cannot learn if you don’t listen. Something I like to share with my 8 year old frequently. 
  2. Shut down your internal dialogue. Whilst someone is talking, your mind will kick in with ‘That was like when I…’ or ‘I know how that feels because…’. Ok, that’s fine and a normal part of understanding, but giving your thoughts too much attention and then articulating them detracts from truly listening to someone’s experience. You don’t necessarily have a comparable experience in your life.I don’t know what it’s like to lose all my family in a car bomb in Baghdad. It’s not about sharing your experience, but about listening. 
  3. Reflect back. This feels strange but does help someone to feel heard. Summarise what you’ve heard but do it gently. You could say ‘So, what I heard you say was…’ or ‘From what I heard, it sounds like you are feeling…’
  4. Ask for clarity. I often ask my clients ‘Can I check I have understood that correctly?’ as I don’t want to assume I have it right when I don’t. 
  5. Ask questions but don’t interrupt. I will often say ‘Can I ask a question?’ and the questions I will ask will be about feelings and thoughts, rather than just clarifying facts. It’s not just the facts of what has happened but how that person felt and thought about it. 

You know when you have been on the receiving end of some good active listening. The experience of being heard is so very powerful and transformational. Of course some of these skills can seem unnatural, but it’s not about having a ‘normal’ conversation. It’s about truly listening and learning. Be patient, non-judgemental and practise some of the tips above and you are off to a good start. 

What will you hear when you start listening?

Dr Sam Akbar, D Clin Psy, Clinical Psychologist and Founder of The Mind Minute, a toolkit designed to enhance your everyday well-being in 60 seconds or less at She Minds

I have worked as a clinical psychologist for a number of years and bring a wealth of expertise, knowledge and experience to my work. I write the The Mind Minute, a newsletter designed to enhance your everyday well-being in 60 seconds or less. Check it out here

My work is always the informed by the same principle - ​to provide high quality, science-backed psychology to help make a difference in day to day living. 

Prior to gaining my doctorate in Clinical Psychology from UCL, I spent ten years making documentaries for the BBC and Channel 4. And before that, I studied Classics at Oxford. So, I have moved around a bit ​and I love trying to combine all of the experience I have had in different areas of my life to make psychology accessible in every day life.

​I live in London with my husband and young daughter. In my spare time, I like to partake in marathons. Box-set marathons. On the sofa.

 

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Three Tips to Help Increase Your Empathy

by Danielle Stewart
Juj Winn/Getty Images
Wisdom//

3 Active Strategies for Engaged Listening

by GoodTherapy
Community//

5 Ways to Improve Your Listening Skills

by Harvey Deutschendorf

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.