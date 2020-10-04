Until we understand that there is beauty in co-creation around a shared purpose of what we want to create in our lives, we will continue to remain locked in the unconscious program to dominate one another. The silly beliefs we hold keep us deadlocked in the drama of right or wrong, good or bad, appropriate or inappropriate. In this reality, you find yourself offended or blaming some external force for the injustice of it all.

When you base your self-worth on being right about everything, you get attached to how the world should be and prevent yourself from learning and growing. You fear seeing something in a different light and close yourself off from what is possible.

It’s healthy to assume that you don’t have all the answers because it keeps you unattached to being right, and helps you with your mission on earth to learn and grow by trial and error. And one of the things that you may learn is that creation is not just a material practice.

Having healthy conversations where we listen to each other and learn is an act of creation as well. And why healthy communities are so key.Feel the energy when you have a heated disagreement and how you are creating battle lines and conflict. And then feel the energy when you are having healthy dialogue. In which reality do you want to live?

A lot shifts when we move away from the current programming to build the bridges we need. But we are so far from truly having the communities that are needed as many today are not based on shared purpose (emerging world) but are formed around brands or “leaders” (dying world). These brands and “leaders” set the rules of what is appropriate as the rules governing the community, which like anything else in the world caters to the lowest common denominator of weeding out the “bad apples.”

Are you ready to step into your power and make healthy choices when you learn to trust your heart?