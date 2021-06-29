Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are You Ready To Declare Independence From These 4 Things?

How to free yourself from stuff that’s dragging you down

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by Mohamed Nohassi on Unsplash
Photo by Mohamed Nohassi on Unsplash

As I write this, we sit between Juneteenth (which is now finally a federal holiday) and the 4th of July. Both of these dates represent independence (albeit in very different ways) and so I’ve been thinking about the concept of liberation a lot lately. On both the macro level and the micro level in my own life.

And so, I want to pose a question to you as we head into the latter half of the year: Is there something in your own life that it’s time to declare independence from? Would you benefit from letting something go? From saying goodbye?

What’s been dragging you down? (Other than the elephant named COVID in the room.)

Because the only things we can truly control are our own actions and reactions, take a look at where you have real agency. Take a look at your locus of control. What falls outside of that, you’re not going to worry about right now. Within your locus of control, how can you create more freedom for yourself?

Is this sounding a bit too hypothetical? If so, let’s make it practical. Here are some ideas to get you thinking:

Obligation

Right now, take a moment and ask yourself: “What am I doing that I really don’t want to be doing, that I wish I had said no to, or that isn’t working for me anymore?”.What are the things that you dread going to or doing?

For example, maybe you signed up to be a (Zoom)room parent in your kid’s class and it’s really been more of a time-suck than you had anticipated. Maybe you are on a committee at work that was valuable to you (and others) at one point, but isn’t anymore. How about that weekly meeting that always feels like a total waste of time?

It’s worth noting that sometimes what we think of as obligations are actually false obligations. We’ve managed to create or heighten a sense of obligation that is greater than what exists in reality. When we set new boundaries, people are typically more forgiving that we imagine. Challenge yourself to really question whether something is so obligatory that there’s no way out.

And, if it’s scary to extract yourself from an obligation, you may want to read up on techniques for how to say no.

Relationships

Do you have relationships in your life that are dragging you down? What if you could liberate yourself from a toxic relationship, or one that just isn’t serving you anymore?

Do you have a friend who you’re just not excited to see post-COVID?

We tend to think of friendships as super-long term (and some certainly are!). The reality is that most friendships last between 7 and 10 years before they run their course. It’s not a personal failing to let go of a relationship that’s no longer working for you. And when you do, you’ll likely feel a lot more free.

Not quite ready to pull the plug? What about a baby step of unfollowing those you find emotionally draining on social media?

Responsibility

Responsibility is a heavy topic. And it may seem odd that I’m suggesting you liberate yourself from it. But I don’t mean all responsibility. How about liberating yourself from excess responsibility that didn’t necessarily need to be yours in the first place?

What if you decided that it was your kids’ responsibility to ensure their homework was done every day, not yours?

What if you decided that keeping your house clean, and your family fed, didn’t have to rest entirely on your shoulders? Could you outsource any of it, or simply have a conversation about dividing responsibility more equitably? (Use this free template to help you get the conversation started.)

Limiting Beliefs

Do you have any beliefs that are holding you back? Do you find yourself saying “I can’t” or “this is just the way I am” as an excuse to let yourself off the hook for something that’s hard?

One of my clients recently wrote:

For all my life, I’ve self-identified as someone who inevitably struggles with organization and procrastination. Alexis helped me see that I don’t have to be a disorganized person — I can learn, and I can improve.”

And you know what? That could be you. You can learn, you can improve.

Try this little wording trick and see how it feels. Fill in the blanks in the following sentence.

I can’t ________ because of ________.

Now, fill the same words into the sentence below.

I can_________ despite ________.

Which sentence makes you feel more free, more liberated, more independent?

In a reply or comment, tell me:

What are you going to declare independence from this month?

    Alexis Haselberger, Time Management and Productivity Coach

    Alexis Haselberger, Time Management and Productivity Coach at Alexis Haselberger Coaching and Consulting

    Alexis Haselberger helps people (and teams) do more, and stress less via 1:1 coaching, group coaching, workshops and online courses.  Her goal is to help people use their time intentionally, so they can do more of what they want, less of what they don't, and create the balance that's right for them.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Focus on what you want, not what you don’t want”, Mike Goldman and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    Community//

    4 Tactical Tips to Stay Motivated and Crush Your Goals

    by Patrick Ewers
    Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    How to Reframe When You Feel Frustrated

    by Sweta Bothra
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.