Are You Ready to Create Your Life?

In 2015, I had no idea that I would align with my Purpose following a deeply painful breakup to the man I loved for over five years.

I believe that sometimes we have to let go of what no longer serves us, in order to create space for what I meant to come together for our life.

It’s also become very clear that when we are unable to let go on our own accord, the Universe steps in and makes sh*t happen on our behalf.

While I couldn’t see it at the time, that period in my life brought about a whole new world of possibilities.

Because of what that experience brought about; I embrace Courage, Purpose, Truth, and Commitment with fervor.

When you decide to intentionally explore why you were placed on this planet, something shifts at a fundamental level in all areas of life.

When you’re ready to create your life in alignment with your higher self, you’re ready to step into another dimension of living.

When you can look yourself in the mirror and say: “This will require effort, and I am committed to the growth of my spirit over the desires of my mind.” – at that moment, the entire Universe gets behind you and conspires with you to make that a reality.

I believe in destiny, and I believe in choice.

I can look myself in the mirror and say: I’m ready.

I’m ready to make an impact on this planet.

I’m ready to put my higher self over my ego.

I’m ready to stop sabotaging myself.

I’m ready to live the life I was given, full-expressed.

I’m ready to honor myself.

Are you, ready?

There’s more for you in this life than you could ever imagine.

It all starts with a willingness to explore a path that is different than the conditioning you were raised with and the standards set by society, filled with “shoulds”.

It starts with a choice. One that only you alone can make.

If you are ready, and you would like the support of a guide who has navigated that terrain for the last five years, let me know and we can explore possibilities together.

If you’ve been asking the Universe for a sign, maybe, just maybe, this is it.

The choice is yours.

Yours alone.

