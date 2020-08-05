Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are You Ready to Create Your Life?

The choice to create your life is one that you alone must make. Once you make the internal commitment, the entire Universe gets behind you to make it a reality for you - but you must choose, and you must take the first step.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

In 2015, I had no idea that I would align with my Purpose following a deeply painful breakup to the man I loved for over five years.

I believe that sometimes we have to let go of what no longer serves us, in order to create space for what I meant to come together for our life.

It’s also become very clear that when we are unable to let go on our own accord, the Universe steps in and makes sh*t happen on our behalf.

While I couldn’t see it at the time, that period in my life brought about a whole new world of possibilities.

Because of what that experience brought about; I embrace Courage, Purpose, Truth, and Commitment with fervor.

When you decide to intentionally explore why you were placed on this planet, something shifts at a fundamental level in all areas of life.

When you’re ready to create your life in alignment with your higher self, you’re ready to step into another dimension of living.

When you can look yourself in the mirror and say: “This will require effort, and I am committed to the growth of my spirit over the desires of my mind.” – at that moment, the entire Universe gets behind you and conspires with you to make that a reality.

I believe in destiny, and I believe in choice.

I can look myself in the mirror and say: I’m ready.

I’m ready to make an impact on this planet.

I’m ready to put my higher self over my ego.

I’m ready to stop sabotaging myself.

I’m ready to live the life I was given, full-expressed.

I’m ready to honor myself.

Are you, ready?

There’s more for you in this life than you could ever imagine.

It all starts with a willingness to explore a path that is different than the conditioning you were raised with and the standards set by society, filled with “shoulds”.

It starts with a choice. One that only you alone can make.

If you are ready, and you would like the support of a guide who has navigated that terrain for the last five years, let me know and we can explore possibilities together.

If you’ve been asking the Universe for a sign, maybe, just maybe, this is it.

The choice is yours.

Yours alone.

To receive my content and learn about ways to work with me, go to https://www.luisamolano.com/subscribe/

Luisa Molano, Founder at LM Coaching and Consulting, LLC

Luisa Molano is an author, speaker, consultant and Transformation and Executive Life Coach.

She spent seventeen years in the corporate world, twelve of those in Human Resources working for Sage Software and Arrow Electronics, a Fortune 113 company. In 2016 she was selected to join the inaugural class of the Colorado Governor’s Fellowship Program and in 2017 she left the corporate world to launch her consulting and coaching business.

As a consultant, she serves as a guide to Founders of companies between $2-10M who need the systems and processes to get the right people in the door to fuel organizational growth. As a coach, she serves leaders who want to reimagine and accelerate their leadership potential and fulfill their career aspirations while finding greater satisfaction in the work they do. Her business is based on the premise that addressing both inner and outer performance is the key to lasting change. Her community work includes various volunteer and mentor opportunities for organizations such as Uncharted, CivicCO, and College Track, and she currently serves on the board for the Latinas First Foundation.

Luisa has worked and trained with some of the top teachers in the world, including Michael Neil, internationally renowned transformative coach and five-time NY Times bestselling author, and master coach and co-author of The Prosperous Coach Rich Litvin. Luisa is based in Denver and lives daily into her highest values of Inner Peace, Joy, Integrity & Courage.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How To Find Your Life Purpose

by Sashka Hanna-Rappl
Emotional Well-being//

What is Your Passion?

by Rani St. Pucchi
Community//

9 Habits Successful People Do Every Day

by Sylvia Salow

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.