Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are you ready to connect to your soul and begin your healing?

Become the source of your own encouragement.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

What does it mean to become the source of your own encouragement? 

In my work with clients, even in conversations with family and friends, recently, and over the last several months, what I see as a theme is people wanting anything (and this has been true for me as well) outside of themselves to become their lifeline. 

Courage to me is about willingness to face, move through and conquer fear. The only one who can do that for me is me. And the only one who can do that for you is you. I see it every single day, almost every single hour, where I’m interacting with a gorgeous soul who will do anything, but become the source of their own encouragement. 

Connect to the Courage that is already in you: It’s much easier to believe and buy into fear, doubt and into unwillingness to face, move through or conquer fear, which is all to me, that courage is. 

When you recognize that in you, courage is already there and you just have yet to tap into it, you can hope again. And when you get willing to stop dancing around your only issue, which is that you won’t be the source of your own encouragement, you can begin to live more authentically. Think about it, what if the only issue we have ever had is that we wouldn’t be the source of our own encouragement. 

Become your own guide: This doesn’t mean become an ego maniac or arrogant. 

You have it in you to be your own guide, to be the center of your own life as the truth teller and seeking of the light for your life. It’s easy to think that other people are smarter, sexier, funnier, more qualified, more talented, and the list goes on. None of that’s true when it comes to you and your life. None of that’s true when it comes to knowing who you are, knowing what you want, knowing what you need, knowing what you don’t want, your answers, and your truth. The one that has the courage that’s required to get really honest with you, is you. 

Become your own lifeline: Being the source of your own encouragement does not suggest that you go at life alone. It does mean take the lead.

It is about time for you to become your own lifeline. I used to have almost an addiction to finding the next answer for my next step from anyone other than me. Then I learned what it meant to go inward to connect to the next right step for my soul’s path. From there I can be more present and available to support others. What if this possibility exists for you as well?

Today, let yourself plant the seed of your truth and encouragement within you and began nurturing it. How would life be different if the solutions were in you? If the answers were in you, if the light in you was the only guidance you needed, and then you could see the right support, the right path, the right people to collaborate with, but from a different energy and vibration, no longer an energy of “they’re the ones that I need to carry me through.” Instead an energy of “we’re in this together, shoulder to shoulder,” supporting each other as each one of us are our own lifelines becomes a new normal.

We are stronger together. 

The time is now for you to become a source of your own encouragement and your own lifeline. 

Make this day, this month, this time, the time where you take leadership of your own life.

And then one day the clouds and darkness will break, and you’ll feel different. It will be the next season.

    Rebeccah Silence, Emotional Release and Relationship Coach at Inspired Results

    Rebeccah Silence, Speaker, Facilitator, Coach and Media personality has impacted her audiences Internationally since 2007. She serves her clients as a world class Integrative Holistic Life Coach. As a Cancer survivor she shares her message and healing processes. Rebeccah offers coaching intensives, retreats and personal development education. She is committed to helping others heal their childhood traumas. Her work includes support for sexual, physical and self harm disorders. She is uniquely qualified to inspire wellness and transformation. Rebeccah is known for healing heartbreak and bringing people "back to life!"

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    When You Write You Become A Stronger, Truer Version of Yourself

    by Mareo McCracken
    Community//

    Inspiring Words of Encouragement to Brighten Your Day

    by Carolyn Steber
    Community//

    Those Who Inspire Us The Most Focus On Courage, Not Motivation

    by Mareo McCracken

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.