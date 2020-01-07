Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are you Piloting a Helicopter or a Plane?

If you don’t keep the propeller going, it’s just a matter of time before you crash.

By

Most solopreneurs miss the importance of momentum in their business.  At the beginning of any business launch, it’s super important to get and keep that momentum.  It will of course vary industry to industry, but in my opinion if you’re starting a new venture or trying to move your current venture to the next level (scaling), the “beginning” can mean anywhere between 12-36 months.  I know in real estate we tell people to commit to 36 months but the momentum is usually gained and becomes steady after 12 strong months.

Think about it – what you do today is easier tomorrow because you did it today. So the consistent daily activities (https://thriveglobal.com/stories/be-the-first-penguin/) versus once in while sprints are most effective.

When I was younger, my father would take me up to the local airport where he co-owned a small private plane with a partner.  About 5-8 owners would gather on Saturdays and take a trip for breakfast.  Once in a while if no one showed up, my father would go up and practice instrument flying and stalling out.  Instrument flying would be when he literally put a blinder on (shield over his eyes) to simulate a fog out condition and fly just from instruments.  Stalling out would literally mean cutting the engine and feeling the plane start to fall, and then restarting.  It was rather nerve racking.   Well, this consistent momentum topic is similar to piloting a plane with a propeller that drives it.  If you don’t keep the propeller going, it’s just a matter of time before you crash. 

Helicopters can sit in one spot safely but planes cannot.  In your own business start up or scale up, it’s the daily, consistent lead generation that will keep your business safely moving forward and upward.  Then, over time, it can be insanely profitable once you’ve maintained that for a period of time.  Absent the consistency, you can continuously feel a pull back, and worse yet, a failure potentially.

While you’re driving leads and maintaining momentum, the next best thing you can do is add a coach or mentor to the process.  Again, similar to a plane that only needs to be off course one degree to end up in an entirely different City over time, your business and your direction can easily get off course and time wasted without an experience mentor or coach to guide you.  Success leaves clues so why try to reinvent the wheel.  I give everyone the same advice on this topic:

  1. Pick an industry and niche you want to venture into, then
  2. Pick a mentor or coach who you can related to and shares same values as you, and then
  3. Commit to 36 months of complete laser focus and doing what they say to do and you’ll have a super amazing profitable experience.

Those things done properly will allow you to design the lifestyle you deserve – happy flying!

    Chris Prefontaine, Founder / Coach at Smart Real Estate Coach

    Chris Prefontaine is the best-selling author of 2017’s Real Estate On Your Terms and this year’s The New Rules of Real Estate Investing. A real estate investor with over 27 years experience in the field, Chris is the founder of Smart Real Estate Coach and host of the Smart Real Estate Coach Podcast. He lives in Newport, Rhode Island with his wife, Kim, and their family. Chris operates the family business with his son, Nick, his daughter, Kayla, his son-in-law, Zach, and an amazing team.
     
    Chris has been a big advocate of constant education. He and his family mentor, coach, consult, and actually partner with students around the country, teaching them to do exactly what their company does. Between their existing Associates nationwide and their own deals, Chris and his family are still acquiring 5-10 properties every month and control between $20 to $30 million dollars worth of real estate deals -- all done on TERMS without using their own cash, credit, or signing for loans.
     
    Chris and his family believe strongly in giving back to the community. They currently support Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton, MA, 3 Angels Foundation in Newport, RI, and the Wounded Warrior Project by giving a percentage of all deals to those causes.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Republic Crypto’s Mayra Ceja: Why “set-backs” are just “set-ups”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Here's What Happened When I Quit My Job to Start My Own Business

    by Alexis Mera Damen
    Community//

    The Vital Importance of a Mentor

    by Chris Prefontaine

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.