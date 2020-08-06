Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Are You Motivated???

You Have the Power!!!

Does somebody have the ability, the power, to motivate you? The answer may surprise you. For many years, it was the general consensus that motivation was an external function. The truth is that motivation is an internal process. Only you have the ability to motivate yourself.

Others may inspire you and empower you, but the choice regarding whether or not you get motivated is totally up to you. We process information and determine whether or not we are going to do something based upon the knowledge and insights we have acquired.

The two greatest and most powerful motivators, and the most common in all of us, are fear and desire. We generally do things for one of these two reasons. We tend to do things based on either the rewards of success or the fear of failure.

Remember, this is all about the way we see the world and the choices we make. To some people, an event may be perceived as an opportunity; for others it may appear to be a threat. Become aware of how you face reality.

Awareness
Action steps…

  • Stop waiting for someone or something to motivate you
  • Become aware of whether you are fear or success oriented
  • Optimism is another word for positive motivation
  • Look for and focus on the rewards of success
  • Think in terms of “what you are for”, rather than, “what you are against”.
  • Keep your sights on the positive outcomes that you desire
  • Let go of fear as a motivator (except in life threatening situations)
  • Remember that 95% of our fears are never realized… they exist only in our minds
  • Take responsibility/ownership for you
  • Get excited and enthusiastic about the rewards of life

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by corporations and organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: Leadership - Strategy - Execution - Company Culture - Time Management - and Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First as an elementary school teacher, then as a school principal; and then as an instructor at both Santa Fe Community College, and at the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

