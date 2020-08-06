Are You Motivated???

Does somebody have the ability, the power, to motivate you? The answer may surprise you. For many years, it was the general consensus that motivation was an external function. The truth is that motivation is an internal process. Only you have the ability to motivate yourself.

Others may inspire you and empower you, but the choice regarding whether or not you get motivated is totally up to you. We process information and determine whether or not we are going to do something based upon the knowledge and insights we have acquired.

The two greatest and most powerful motivators, and the most common in all of us, are fear and desire. We generally do things for one of these two reasons. We tend to do things based on either the rewards of success or the fear of failure.

Remember, this is all about the way we see the world and the choices we make. To some people, an event may be perceived as an opportunity; for others it may appear to be a threat. Become aware of how you face reality.

Awareness

Action steps…

Stop waiting for someone or something to motivate you

Become aware of whether you are fear or success oriented

Optimism is another word for positive motivation

Look for and focus on the rewards of success

Think in terms of “what you are for”, rather than, “what you are against”.

Keep your sights on the positive outcomes that you desire

Let go of fear as a motivator (except in life threatening situations)

Remember that 95% of our fears are never realized… they exist only in our minds

Take responsibility/ownership for you

Get excited and enthusiastic about the rewards of life

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.