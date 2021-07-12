Are You Motivated???

Does somebody have the ability, the power, to motivate you? The answer may surprise you.

For many years it was the general consensus that motivation was an external function. The truth is that motivation is an internal process. Only you have the ability to motivate yourself.

Others may inspire and empower you, but the choice regarding whether or not you get motivated is totally up to you. We all process information in our own way, and in doing so, we then determine whether or not we are going to do something based upon the information we have acquired.

The two greatest and most powerful motivators are desire and fear. We generally do the things we do, based upon one of these two reasons. We tend to get motivated based on either the rewards of success or the fear of failure. Here is a great example:

If I placed a 20ft. board that was 12 inches wide and 3 inches thick on the ground and placed a twenty dollar bill at the opposite end from you, would you walk across the board to retrieve the twenty dollars? Most people would easily make the decision to do this. The desire for the $20, and no fear, makes it a no brainer.

Now let’s place that same board atop two forty story buildings with the 20 foot board over the open air between them… and this time I will have to place a large rock on the twenty dollar bill so that it doesn’t blow away in the strong winds up at forty stories. Would you make that walk now?

Most people would not risk this for $20.00. The fear of falling would be far greater than the desire for the money.

Would you do it for $100… $1,000… $1M? Maybe… maybe not. But, would you do it if the building you were on was on fire??

Another example would be the man or woman in a public place who sees someone they would really like to get to know across the room. Some people would approach the total stranger because their desire to meet them is greater than the fear of rejection. For others it might be reversed.

This is all based on the way we see the world, and how we see ourselves. This influences the choices we make. To some an event may be perceived as an opportunity; for others it may appear to be a threat.

Become aware of how you face reality. Are you motivated by the rewards or are you motivated by your fears?

Take ownership of you. Here are some action steps:

Stop waiting for someone, or something, to motivate you

Become aware of whether you are fear or desire oriented



Optimism is another word for positive motivation



Look for and focus on the rewards of success



Keep your sights on the positive outcomes you desire



Let go of fear as a motivator



95% of our fears are never realized



Take responsibility for you



Get excited and enthusiastic about the rewards of life

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.