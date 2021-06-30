Are You Mentally Prepared for Your Next Trip?

As we emerge from lockdown, many of us are heading back to some semblance of normalcy. For some, it may take some time to get back to full financial health, but we are all looking forward to the day when we can once again get out there and discover all the world. Whether your next trip is already booked, or whether it is still some time away, now is a good time to mentally prepare yourself for your next trip to ensure that you get the most out of it.

Your next outing may just be a town or two away, or it may be on the other side of the planet, but I do believe that we could make small changes in the way we approach our trips to get the most out of them.

Below are the lessons I learned to get the most from my travels. I hope they will be helpful to you as well.

If you want to see my other work, please have a look at my website, A&E, which is an influencer marketing agency.

Photo by

https://www.amraandelma.com/social-media-agency-nyc/

Slow down

I really think that after all the bad things we all had to endure recently, we will all be filled with a new appreciation of life. We can use this energy when we discover new places. Slow down. Really look around you. Drink in the sights and sounds. Chat to the people around you. The more you take the time to appreciate your environment, the more you will recall your trip in vivid detail later on.

2. You can appreciate each situation twice

We are often called the selfie generation, and not without reason. Studies have shown that people who take a lot of photographs remember less of their trip than those who don’t. If you are constantly looking for the best photo angles, you are not in the moment and appreciating the beauty around you as you should. On the other hand, the pictures of your journey will provide great memories for years to come. That is why I have adopted a hybrid approach. I first take a picture, but then I put my phone away and also just take time to appreciate my surrounds without a screen between me and it.

3. Gratitude

One of the best ways to make a trip memorable is to keep in mind how thankful you are to be there. We all tend to think we are invincible, but our recent experiences have taught us otherwise. Therefore, when I visit a new place, I always approach it like it is the last time I might ever go there. That way, you really set yourself up to make the most of each moment.

4. Schedule, but flexible

The best holidays I’ve been on, had a set schedule. This is great, because it makes you look forward to the trip even more when you have something to look forward to. However, I like to build in some time between sights. You cannot appreciate everything if you are in a rush and often you find something new and you want to spend some time with it. By having this balance between a schedule and some extra time, you can create the perfect getaway.