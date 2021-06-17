Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Are You Looking for Happiness? Stop and Look Within

Happiness has a different definition for different people, and the word cannot be identified through one single perspective. For many happiness is earning a large income; for others, happiness means having a peaceful life. Happiness can be multi-dimensional, and people often forget this fact. They often try to either feed others with their idea of happiness or sometimes they even ruin their current mood looking hard to find happiness. Happiness has not set rules or regulations and can be different for different individuals.

However, one thing that people often do is to look for happiness and they try to find avoid reality. One needs to stop and look within to recognize the findings of reality instead of looking for happiness in everything.

Here are few ways to help you look within when looking for answers. If you wish to read more about my work, please check out my website – A&E, which provides influencer marketing services.

1. Identifying the cause of unhappiness

Karma defines a lot about the cause and effect of a certain action performed by people. People often forget to look for the cause of the current situation instead keep trying to avoid agony in search of happiness. One needs to switch on their critical thinking to analyze if there is a cause associated with the situation. If any cause is found then people should acknowledge the existence of the cause and further work on it. The sudden reaction through a situation including anger subsides the critical thinking of a human being leaving people vulnerable in most sensitive situations. It is important to identify the cause of unhappiness just the way it is important to know the existence of an illness if any to work on it further.

2. Dig deep


One of the most important steps is to research more on the cause of unhappiness. If people know that there is a cause then how deep the cause is and from where it is arising becomes the most important aspect. Observation is a great art human has inbuilt and to channelize the same becomes even more important when in these situations. People love reacting through tough situations and sometimes it backfires as the presence of lack of research holds them to take the appropriate action. Digging deep through the cause is important to ensure that the unhappiness is treated the right way.

3. Accepting the presence

Human being has been illogical all their life still they think that they act according to logic. This entire process of denial leads to avoiding agony. People intend to be logical and think that they can dodge the feeling of dissatisfaction. The idea of accepting the presence of cause is the only way one can be better through dissatisfaction. When people know the cause and the existence of it, they intend to do their best to work on it. This might not change the situation but can save the pain of not knowing the cause of grief.
Unhappiness cannot be escaped instead it is important to keep a track of it to ensure less damage.

    Amra Beganovic

