Are you living with a sense of purpose?

By

If you knew you had one year left to live, how would you show up differently?

Time is fleeting. This isn’t morbid, it’s true. If there’s anything that the past year has taught us, it’s that we just don’t know what the future will bring. 

Life is precious. Our time is valuable.

And while as an executive coach, I can always give you a great productivity tip (or forty), the truth is that I think that at its core, life satisfaction is less about what we’re doing, and more about who we’re being

Trust me, I’ve worked with a ton of successful people who are getting boatloads of stuff done. They’re hitting their business goals out of the park, and are handsomely rewarded for it. But, at the same time, they might feel anything from a mild sense of ennui to deep unhappiness. They might feel like their lives lack meaning – or that something is missing.

Why? 

Sometimes it’s because they’re so busy that they’re not fully present enough to even recognize and appreciate all the good that they have in their lives. 

Sometimes it’s because they wish they were doing something else – but instead they’re living their lives based on others’ expectations. 

Sometimes it’s because they’ve tied up all of their identity to one aspect of themselves (their work and their accomplishments), and as a result, feel the constant pressure to do more to prove their worthiness to themselves and others. 

All of these approaches might “work” on the surface, but underneath it, there can be a gnawing sense that something is awry. We might do our best to ignore those internal nudges, but they’re still there – prodding us to explore what those feelings might be trying to tell us. 

If you’re human and paying attention, you’ve probably experienced moments of feeling a desire for more – a yearning to get in touch with your authentic needs so that you can share more of that with the world. 

I think sometimes, people ignore the call because they’re afraid of what it might suggest. Will I need to quit my job? Make major changes? Go outside of my comfort zone?

The truth is, that while a big shift is sometimes the chosen path (it prompted me to become an entrepreneur, for example), you can find more meaning in your life and work with little tweaks too. It could be as simple as bringing a sense of greater sense of gratitude and presence to your days. Investing more time in the relationships that are important to you. Getting back in touch with your spirituality. Making more time for joy. Cultivating self-compassion. Taking the risk to share more of your true self with the world.

Are you going to answer the call?

If the answer is yes, and you need a little help, click here. 

Patricia Thompson, PhD, Corporate Psychologist and Executive Coach at Silver Lining Psychology

Dr. Patricia Thompson is a corporate psychologist and the President of Silver Lining Psychology, a management consulting firm in which she helps organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies to achieve greater success through executive coaching, team building, and personality assessment for hiring. A frequent writer and media contributor, her advice has been featured in The Harvard Business Review, Fast Company, TIME, Entrepreneur, CNN, and many other outlets. She is also the creator of a variety of online courses geared to help others to strengthen their leadership skills and enhance their work effectiveness through mindfulness. Take my leadership quiz at silverliningpsychology.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

