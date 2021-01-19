Are you Living Life Camouflaged?

The topic of invisibility has been trending for several years amongst women over 50. However, it is not limited to women, nor those over 50; it has crossed gender and generations. Why we feel it or if we care about our visibility are the choices we make. And if we choose to live our lives in camouflage, so what?

Social media’s obsession with documentation of the minutia in our lives largely contributes to feelings of insecurity.

High visibility equates to something sought after. Because advertising and potential revenue are now linked to individual influencers, it compounds the idea that instant success can come to our businesses if we reach an unidentifiable visibility level.

Those with that distinction often glean their self-esteem and financial reward from likes and follows. Many have set their sights on attaining those ethereal numbers.

Gauging our self-worth through the likes and follows we have or have not attained is a losing proposition.

To be visible means the ability to be seen. Yet, we may have a desire to hide, living in camouflage.

Most of us wear rose-colored glasses when reflecting on ourselves. We choose when to keep them on or take them off. Sometimes we choose to examine our lives on a deep introspective level and not look at all at other times.

What does it take to really be perceived?

No one can make another invisible. There is no magic cloak, and poof, you are gone. Nor can society’s rhetoric on aging make us disappear. However, the social dialog for me highlighted why I had chosen to dim my light.

When I was expressing less than my optimum self, I was not hiding from the world, but I was hiding from myself. As I dove deeper into my inner journey of self-actualization, I began to understand better the intricacies of what made me who I am; the experiences, beliefs, stigmas, behaviors, and habits that I had collected over the course of my life.

When I decided to let go of those things that no longer served me allowed me to be available to myself and more visible to others.

When we can let go of our identity roles, the “who” we think we “should” be, the brighter and more visible our inner light becomes.

Does visibility on social media correlate to our own sense of self-acceptance? For some, yes, and others no.

Visibility is not just about what is seen; it is about the clarity in which we see life and the distinctness in how we express ourselves.

Our visibility is our aura speaking. It is the energy that others feel intuitively. It can be measured in the radiant energy we emit. It’s our vibe.

Being told we are invisible can only happen if we allow it and believe it. What if, as we age, we realize that our inner beauty is far more astonishing than the youth we once had? Or that our higher selves hold all the wisdom we will ever need? Letting go of our insecurities to embrace the people we have become is the power we hold. Remember, the choice is yours.

Let us not mistake the idea that great exposure brings great insight.

