Are You Judging Me as I Judge You?

I judge constantly — I can’t believe I actually admitted that “aloud.”

The funny thing is within almost minutes after judging someone I do something similar.

For example, this morning, I saw a woman with a mask below her nose in the grocery store. I so badly wanted to tell her that that’s not how the mask worked, but I refrained.

Later when I was heading out, my mask slid below my nose and I didn’t fix it until after I sanitized my hands. Maybe she was just waiting to do the same. Maybe she wasn’t. I could say but I had an excuse. Perhaps she did too, but I didn’t immediately offer her the same latitude.

There’s a lot of judgment going back and forth during this pandemic. We all have a different way of handling things thinking our way is the “right way.”

But judgment not only alters our view of the world, evoking fear, anger, worry, even sadness, it tightens our minds and our bodies. As a result, it weakens our immune system.

Four Steps to Releasing Judgment

In order to shift into a more hopeful abundant mindset:

1)We must first acknowledge that we judge. A Course in Miracles teaches that we can release the world we see by letting go of attack thoughts. Judgment is an attack thought.

2)Once we accept that we judge, we can become more aware of when we do it.

3)Try to see the other person as you. ‘I am you. You are me.’ Repeat this mantra while imagining a circumstance where you may have done the same thing? Maybe not that exact same thing, but something similar.

4) Hold your middle finger. Yes, your middle finger. Either one — gently. It’s called Jin Shin Jyutsu, an ancient Japanese healing art using our hands and breath that helps to release accumulated tension in the mind, body and spirit. Each finger is related to a different emotion. And the middle finger is related to you know what? Yes, anger. Simply holding that finger can help diffuse the anger.

So, the next time you find yourself judging, pause, breathe, hold your middle finger, and then repeat the mantra silently, ‘I am you, you are me.” Like me, you may have to do this many times a day, but eventually, you’ll soften and let go.

    Suzanne Andora Barron

