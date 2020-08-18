Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Are You In Disaster or Survival Mode?

The Question Is... What are You going to Do About It?

Everywhere you go, people are talking about how tough things are in the pandemic world, and the media continues to blast us on a daily basis regarding unemployment, foreclosures, big name businesses that are closing their doors; and any other information they can put together to let us know how bad things are out there.

The question is, what are you going to do about it?

You can jump on the gloom and doom bandwagon and say, “Woe is me” and do nothing. Or, you can make the choice to do something about it.

This isn’t the first time the world has faced a global crisis. And it probably won’t be the last. Do you honestly believe that by supporting a negative survival mode of thinking, that things are going to get better?

Think success!

Take positive action. There are people and companies out there that have chosen to accept reality. They are thinking and acting like winners. They are focused on, and talking about success, rather than failure or survival. They are focused on making things happen rather than waiting for things to happen to them.

They are planning for success, and they are executing the plan.

You have a choice… Here are some action steps:

•Focus on what you want, rather than on what you are afraid will happen

•Think, talk, and act like a winner

•Plan… One hour of planning equals four+ hours of doing

•Work smarter… Do the things that are most important first, rather than those that are most urgent

*Identify the resources you will need to help you overcome the obstacles that you face

•Avoid negative gossip and stories of gloom and doom

•Set short term and intermediate goals

•Measure your efforts. What gets measured, gets done

•Create a realistic budget and live within that budget

•Have an attitude of gratitude… Stay focused on everything you should be grateful for

Take action… Immediately and consistently

•Remember… Winners develop the habit of doing the things that losers don’t like to do

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

