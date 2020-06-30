Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Are You Impeccable With Your Word?

Every agreement you make ... is with yourself.

By

I don’t know about you, but I am amazed at how many times people say they are going to do something and then never do it. Somewhere along the way, we seem to have lost a very valuable lesson we were taught while we were growing up.

There was a time when a person’s word was his or her bond. But today, it seems that agreements are given too often without real commitment to honoring the agreement.

Take a good look at yourself. Are you a person of integrity? Do you honor your word both professionally and personally?

When you do not live up to your word and your agreements, you will over time lose the trust, credibility and faith of others. And when done repeatedly, it diminishes your character, you as a person; and your integrity and reputation suffers.

When you realize how important your integrity is, you will think twice before you tell someone you are going to do something, or make agreements that you do not intend to keep.

Those casual agreements to which you agree, like meeting somebody after work, picking something up for a friend or calling someone later. These may seem like innocent agreements, but they are commitments! When you don’t keep your word, you are saying more about who “you” are than you may realize.

When you keep your word, you speak volumes about the person you truly are. You earn the respect and trust of others.

Here are some action steps that may help you make and keep your agreements:

  • Pause before you speak
  • Be aware and mindful of the things you say you are going to do
  • Ask yourself, do you really intend to follow up and make it happen?
  • Write down your commitments
  • If you can’t keep an agreement, let the other person know immediately
  • Learn to say “No” more often
  • Remember, your actions do speak louder than your words
  • Be a person of integrity

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Success Mentor-Author-Speaker

    Barry is sought after by corporations and organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: Leadership - Strategy - Execution - Company Culture - Time Management - and Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First as an elementary school teacher, then as a school principal; and then as an instructor at both Santa Fe Community College, and at the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

