Are You Impeccable With Your Word?

I don’t know about you, but I am amazed at how many times people say they are going to do something and then never do it. Somewhere along the way, we seem to have lost a very valuable lesson we were taught while we were growing up.

There was a time when a person’s word was his or her bond. But today, it seems that agreements are given too often without real commitment to honoring the agreement.

Take a good look at yourself. Are you a person of integrity? Do you honor your word both professionally and personally?

When you do not live up to your word and your agreements, you will over time lose the trust, credibility and faith of others. And when done repeatedly, it diminishes your character, you as a person; and your integrity and reputation suffers.

When you realize how important your integrity is, you will think twice before you tell someone you are going to do something, or make agreements that you do not intend to keep.

Those casual agreements to which you agree, like meeting somebody after work, picking something up for a friend or calling someone later. These may seem like innocent agreements, but they are commitments! When you don’t keep your word, you are saying more about who “you” are than you may realize.

When you keep your word, you speak volumes about the person you truly are. You earn the respect and trust of others.

Here are some action steps that may help you make and keep your agreements:

Pause before you speak

Be aware and mindful of the things you say you are going to do

Ask yourself, do you really intend to follow up and make it happen?

Write down your commitments

If you can’t keep an agreement, let the other person know immediately

Learn to say “No” more often

more often Remember, your actions do speak louder than your words

Be a person of integrity

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.