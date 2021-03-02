Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Are You Happy? Or “Just” Privileged?

What use are our privileges if we don't...

“I am privileged. Not happy.”

This sentence from the rousing Netflix series “sense8” really stuck out to me…

We live in a privileged part of the world. No question.

How is it that, despite our array of privileges, we are so often  unhappy?

What use are our privileges

… if we don’t use them properly?

… if they don’t make our lives better?

… when we may not even be aware of them?

… when we don’t feel gratitude?

… if we are not satisfied with all that is available to us?

Jeff Olson describes it very well in one of his book, The Slight Edge: “It’s not about information or tools.”

The knowledge that we are privileged does not get us any further if we do not embody the  information and actively utilize the tools/privileges we have at our disposal.

“To know and not to do, is not to know.”

So, it’s not about privileges and knowing about them.

It’s about using them.

We all know what food is good for us, that we should exercise and take care of our relationships… that we should start living our dreams.

All of this is possible for us without great obstacles and effort in this part of the world. We have all the resources we need. We also know that one day we will die and then it will be too late for all of this to happen. Mere information doesn’t change anything.

Make something out of it! Be happy, not just privileged.

You do not have to denounce your privilege. Rather, embrace it and utilize it both to the advantage of your authentic desires and the betterment of humanity.

As you thrive, you deepen your capacity to give back and serve others. A great example would be giving back through our commitment to support social projects.

There are numerous ideas and possibilities to use everything that was handed to us at birth for the good of all while simultaneously supporting our own happiness as well.

Have fun… happiness will come by itself… I promise…

Have a good time & best regards,

Charlotte

    Charlotte F. D'Agostino, Coach for Peak Performer [Business owner, CEO's]| Author

