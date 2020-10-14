Are You Flooded With Negative Thoughts?

Stuck in The Negative Self-Worth Loop

I used to live my life stuck in the wheel of negative thoughts. I couldn’t change it and it seemed like the more I tried the worse it got. It effected every part of my life. My relationships, career, self-worth and self-esteem. I hit the self-destruct button over and over again. I wish I knew how to fix it then, but I am here to help you fix it now. By practicing mindfulness in as little as 5 minutes a day, you can completely change yourself and the world around you.

Stuck in the self-destructive negative loop

In a Head Spinning World

Remember time before cell phones? For a good part of my day, people couldn’t reach me. And that was ok, for everyone. Now with technology lightening fast, you are expected to answer your calls or texts immediately. If a text or call goes unanswered, the person on the other end is unconsciously catapulted into a state of stress. Without a doubt they have their phone, why aren’t they responding? Is she mad at me? Is something wrong with him? Even if it may seem trivial, our minds are flooded with words, feelings and images that provide us with evidence that our thought pattern is valid. In short, our brains need a reset though practicing mindfulness.

Our stress levels are based on fear and shame. Mindfulness can fix that.

The Good Old Days

Back in the day, we had black and white TVs. There were no remotes. Just a janky antenna we had to adjust. We had 4 TV stations. One of which only played M*A*S*H reruns. It wasn’t on at night, so we’d turn on my grandparent’s vintage radio and listen to books read over the airwaves. However today, our lives are frenetic at a break neck speed. FaceBook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Amazon, online news, cell phones, laptops, apps…the list goes on. This pace of life continues to grow rapidly, with no signs of slowing. When did we become so superficial? We no longer enjoy real life with memorable experiences. What we really need is a daily dose of mindfulness.

Vintage black and white TV

“If you want to know where your heart is,

look where your mind wanders.” – Bernard Byer

Practicing Mindfulness

You can practice anywhere. You don’t need a special place and time. Just find a space you can sit in silence. Dogs aren’t barking. Kids aren’t banging on your door. Husband isn’t mowing the front lawn. You get the idea.

Once you find quiet, your mind will still be going a thousand miles a minute. Don’t try to control your thoughts. Allow them to come and go without judgment. The goal is to focus on the present moment. Notice your breath and concentrate on breathing in and out.

Allow your mind to wander. You will likely drift into a memory of the past or even future daydreams. Your brain will take you everywhere but in the now. This is where the challenge comes and strength perseveres. This brain building exercise will help your conscious awareness realize your mind has wandered. This gives you the control back to bring your mind to the present.

The judgmental ego will do everything it can to interrupt your practice. When you recognize these criticizing thoughts you can decide with clarity what is real and what is not. Your ego likes to feed you garbage. Be sure to return it.

Bringing your attention to the present moment is the goal. Our overstimulated minds are wired to drift away. This is where breath comes into play. When you find yourself wandering, go back to the sensation of your breath. Every time you reinforce the action of focusing on your breath, you are making your mindset muscle grow stronger.

Focusing on your breath will help keep your mind fixed on the present moment.

“Your vision will become clear only when you look into your heart.

Who looks outside, dreams. Who looks inside, awakens.” – Carl Jung

Take 5 Minutes a Day

Take a seat Set a time limit Make note of your body Feel your breath Recognize a wandering mind. Don’t judge your thoughts.

In Conclusion

The speed at which our frazzled brains operate effect our health, success, and the lives of those around us. Scientific research has shown that relying on old habits and perceptions create mental blocks. And we don’t even know they are there. By practicing mindfulness daily, you can start to identify those blocks, slow down your mind, and rewire your brain leading to a life of success and happiness.