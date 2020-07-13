Are you feeling stuck?

If you are on the self-development journey, you might be interested in checking out the new Becoming Yourself Podcast❤️

This show is for women who sometimes feel like they are living the wrong version of their lives, but deep down know that they are capable of something much bigger and BETTER! We created with podcast with intention is to inspire self-discovery and courage to take a leap of faith when it comes to making necessary life changes that most of us avoid.

In our conversations, we bring up subjects we rarely talk about in our everyday life. Things like self-doubt, shame and jealousy. And also exciting stuff like finding purpose, meaning, and joy. We get vulnerable. It is personal. We share tools that work and that we continue discovering as life coaches — with the sole purpose to help our listeners get unstuck and start living the life that feels right.

We recently dropped our first 3 episodes plus an intro episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and Stitcher (searchable on all platforms as “Becoming Yourself Podcast”), and will now be releasing new episodes bi-weekly on Sundays. In our first drop, we talked about feeling stuck, deceptive perfectionism and a fear of doing something for the first time.

If you think this might be for you — give it a listen and follow us on @by_podcast for new episode announcements and shareable insights. If you know someone who would benefit from this podcast, PLEASE share it with them!

We would love to know your thoughts, and hope some of you will hop on this ride with us!

You can access all episodes and listen on your favourite platform 👉 HERE