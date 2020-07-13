Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Are you feeling stuck?

There is a new podcast that can help you thrive!

By
The Becoming Yourself Podcast; Co-hosts: Olena Gisys and Veronica Thai
If you are on the self-development journey, you might be interested in checking out the new Becoming Yourself Podcast❤️

This show is for women who sometimes feel like they are living the wrong version of their lives, but deep down know that they are capable of something much bigger and BETTER! We created with podcast with intention is to inspire self-discovery and courage to take a leap of faith when it comes to making necessary life changes that most of us avoid.

In our conversations, we bring up subjects we rarely talk about in our everyday life. Things like self-doubt, shame and jealousy. And also exciting stuff like finding purpose, meaning, and joy. We get vulnerable. It is personal. We share tools that work and that we continue discovering as life coaches — with the sole purpose to help our listeners get unstuck and start living the life that feels right.

We recently dropped our first 3 episodes plus an intro episode on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Stitcher (searchable on all platforms as “Becoming Yourself Podcast”), and will now be releasing new episodes bi-weekly on Sundays. In our first drop, we talked about feeling stuck, deceptive perfectionism and a fear of doing something for the first time.

If you think this might be for you — give it a listen and follow us on @by_podcast for new episode announcements and shareable insights. If you know someone who would benefit from this podcast, PLEASE share it with them!

We would love to know your thoughts, and hope some of you will hop on this ride with us!

You can access all episodes and listen on your favourite platform 👉 HERE

Olena Gisys, Confidence Coach at Superwoman School

Olena Gisys is a confidence coach and a founder of Superwoman School. She  helps aspiring female entrepreneurs to stop worrying about other people’s opinions, have the confidence to claim their superpowers, and start bringing their awesome ideas to life! She lives in Toronto and online at Superwoman.School

