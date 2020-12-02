Are you feeling isolated during the pandemic? Wellness guidelines by Brian C Jensen

The pandemic outbreak has made people stay at home for a prolonged time. Social distancing and masks and sanitizer were the only way people could bring down the infection rate. However, currently, community transmission is increasing, and people still stay locked up at home. Venturing outside for work or personal reasons always has a risk of getting infected. People also have to compromise on their social life because of the pandemic. And this has resulted in a feeling of isolation amongst the youth and adults.

Brian C Jensen shares wellness guidelines

No one likes to stay in one place for a long time! However, because of the pandemic, people were at home for months. And that has resulted in a feeling of sadness and isolation. The overall energy of people is low, and it is necessary to feel good. Brian C Jensen has come up with some of the best wellness guidelines to move beyond the feelings of isolation and sadness.

Cook yourself a healthy and delicious meal every day

Cooking is therapeutic! If you get caught up at home for a long-time, you can use the extra time cooking for yourself or your loved one. You can cook a healthy and sumptuous meal for your family or yourself every day to bring on positive feelings. Browse through the magazines or online channels to search for inspiration. You can arrange the platter and click Instagram-worthy pictures. It will help you to feel excellent and light-hearted.

Enroll in an online class

Are you missing people around you? If yes, one of the best ways to interact with others is to opt-in for an online class. You can choose the topic from the available ones. You can select an online dancing or storytelling class as well. If you love music, you can also opt-in for an online guitar or western classical music class. It will help you to interact with others and create new bonds and connections. You will feel good when you are part of a group, and there is some activity to look forward to every week.

Meditation has the cure

A sense of isolation creeps in when the mind is stressed and can’t count on the blessings! One of the best ways to move past this is by meditating. Meditation is a practice that helps a person to release all the stress and negative feelings. It allows you to tap into your inner energy and reform your life positively. Additionally, meditation can make you feel a more grounded and calmer person. It also helps you have many realizations that provide you with clarity.

Watch comedy shows and movies

Laughter is the best medicine! Comedy can be the best answer to pandemic stress. You can browse through the online channels and watch the best comedy movies or comedy shows. It will help you to let go of stress and will help to generate feel-good hormones.

However, if you think that your sense of isolation is increasing, you can always talk to a counselor. For other mild cases of isolation, you can opt-in for the tactics mentioned above.