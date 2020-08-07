Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are You Fed Up With Being Denied Opportunity?

Popular podcaster Bill Simmons faced about 48 hours of social media heat (that’s how long these things last) when a quote surfaced of Simmons showing not-quite-enough remorse for not giving sufficient opportunity to Black employees at his media company, The Ringer (acquired in June 2020 by Spotify in a 9-figure deal).  The whole thing grew […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Are You Fed Up With Being Denied Opportunity? Dre Baldwin DreaAllDay.com

Popular podcaster Bill Simmons faced about 48 hours of social media heat (that’s how long these things last) when a quote surfaced of Simmons showing not-quite-enough remorse for not giving sufficient opportunity to Black employees at his media company, The Ringer (acquired in June 2020 by Spotify in a 9-figure deal). 

The whole thing grew from an out-of-context quote that was presented as a comment about race. Simmons himself says the quote was his answer to a question about show quality. 

Once it’s out, though, the facts don’t really matter anymore

People took that toehold and used it as an opportunity to tee off on Simmons. You’ve seen this movie before. We know how this stuff works. 

That’s not the point I’m writing about anyhow. 

I’m a fan of Bill Simmons since reading his stuff on ESPN’s “Page 2” 20 years ago. As big as Simmons has grown to be in media, he of course has his share of detractors who can’t say much when he is winning — but in moments like this, when the crowd has jumped on him, they come out of the woodwork. 

One particular angle, perfect for the moment, was about how Simmons, a White man from Boston, has featured mostly White people as guests on his super-popular podcast — people like his dad, several of his college buddies, and fellow smart people who helped start his company… all of whom happen to be White. 

There’s also how Simmons has even had his young son on his show, and given his daughter her own show on his network to talk about stuff that teen girls care about. 

People were using these facts as “proof” that Simmons has failed in diversity and “giving Black people a voice” on his platform. 

This angle annoys, but doesn’t surprise me. 

We’re currently in a climate of racial semi-upheaval, with (some) White people being bullied into agreeing with whatever the vocal media wants to pin on them regarding the oppression of Black folks. 

I say “semi-upheaval” because most of what we’ve seen so far is nothing more than social media talk, gestures and symbolism (like the Dixie Chicks changing their name to The Chicks — because, uh, racism..?). 

When it comes to Bill Simmons and the Black people who feel/felt they weren’t given enough opportunity at The Ringer, I don’t get it. 

The Ringer is a media company. Their products are videos, articles and podcasts. 

If you work there and feel you’re better than the chances you’ve been given, leave. Start your own platform, own it, run it, and put yourself out there. 

Creating video, audio or written content is free. 

I don’t understand the perspective of a person who voluntarily works somewhere that they feel things are unfairly against them, yet continues to show up and cash the paycheck. 

It’s similar to the athlete who feels they deserve more playing time, doesn’t get it, but won’t quit the team. If you really think it’s unfair and biased, and you believe that nothing will change, why do you keep showing up? 

If you’re on the outside looking in and have an issue with a person, of any color, giving platforms to their friends and family at the company that THEY own, you don’t understand how the world works. 

That’s not racism. It’s called ownership. You put your friends on. Your family gets perks that others don’t have access to. 

Is that favoritism? Yes!! 

Do people in a position of power do this? Yes!! 

Is it something to complain about when you’re not the favorite? No!! 

Here’s what to do: Listen and watch how things work at your unfair job. If you’ve been paying attention, you now have the knowledge of how to run an operation. Start your own and give your friends jobs. Put your family on your show

This is the mindset of self-empowerment. 

Complaining to maybe shame your oppressor into change, or for the sake of complaining itself, is the tool of the weak — even when it works. When it works, you’re further conditioning yourself to complain when things don’t go your way instead of taking on the hard work and responsibility of taking control

I didn’t know complaining about not having a job was still a thing. It’s possible I’m out of touch. 

By the way, whether you have a job, run a business or are somewhere in-between, you NEED to sell — selling is a tool of persuasion with money as the prize. Lean how it’s done with The Seller’s Mindset. 

Order it here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/Sell

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic — 

#1139: It Takes More Than Hard Work [@ Books & Books Miami]

#1138: You Never Know When Opportunity Is Watching

#1137: The Slow Progression Of Success

#1136: To Follow Their Path, Live By Their Ways

#1095: How To Use Uncomfortable Situations As Opportunities For Growth

#1094: Finding Your Purpose In Life

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life— without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?   

(Oh yeah: did I mention the EXCLUSIVE smartphone app that has EVERY MasterClass I’ve ever made?)

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching — which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.   

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin (that’s me) has ever created, all organized and structured for you— PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.    

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.      

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/GameGroup

Get Started With Your free Trial Here

WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started My Restaurant,” With Chef Austin Simmons of TRIS

by Carly Martinetti
Community//

“Trust is valuable.” with Nishant Reddy and Simmon Saraf

by Len Giancola
Community//

Meet the Female Leaders Of Finance: “When we collaborate and engage outside our bubbles, we can come up with stronger solutions.” with Lora Vaughn McIntosh and Tyler Gallagher

by Tyler Gallagher

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.