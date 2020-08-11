Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are You Experienced? Part 6: Finally.

Tah Dah ....

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

This is 6 of a 6-part series on zoning in on where you’re at on your experience radar. How does it translate into your life – all aspects; lifestyle, career, finances, goals, play, adventures, people you meet, and how you’re living your life, every day.

Finally!! Have you ever experienced that feeling of working so hard on something or trying to figure out what it is that you want to be doing – the kind of thing that gives you energy where you say; FINALLY!!!

Perhaps you’re not there just yet. The most important word of experience that I can impart, and it sounds so incredibly obvious, is that you MUST take action in order to see anything happen.

As I’m writing this, I realize that a lot of us stop ourselves from taking the steps required in order to make things happen for ourselves. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve spoken with people after they’ve attended and invested in, motivational talks, conferences, retreats, and events only to hear that after the hype of the activity, life resumes ‘as normal’ when the magic dust has cleared. 

I’ve found that unless something catastrophic motivates you enough to have a breakthrough, or for you to take action, you tend not to budge. Why? It’s comfortable. Or, worse; you’ve heard the saying; “It’s the devil you know than the devil you don’t.” Basically, you don’t want to rock the boat or shake anything up.Then again, you only know what you know – another cliché and yet it brings home the point that – you’re settling. 

Life filled with experiences is a life filled with energy, purpose, motivation, and the ability to genuinely serve others. It will never be the ‘stuff’ in your life that brings you joy. Human nature dictates that the excitement of receiving something wanes. So then you look for the next big purchase or thing that will eventually leave you feeling, once again, ho-hum, rather than look to experiences. 

How you feel at any given time plays a big part in how you do things or decide to do things. The idea is to do something anyway – whether you feel like it or not. Once you take that first step, the next steps will become easier and easier.

Truth is, you can rationalize anything that you don’t want to be doing. It gets you nowhere. Rather, make it a plan. Writer it down and take the next step toward a direction you want to be going in. It may not be the perfect direction – you’ll figure out your path or lane once you start walking. Just start walking.

I leave you with this, as this concludes our 6-part series of Are You Experienced. Now it’s your turn.What are you willing to do to EXPERIENCE MORE? 

Feel free to connect with me and let me know what actions you’ve taken to get to where you want to grow – or, let me know where you’re struggling. I’m here to help.

Amy Goldberg, Founder, Connector @ The Amy G Experience [Action/Growth Strategist, Well-Being Expert, Author, Speaker] | Creative | Producer | at The Amy G Experience

Amy Goldberg is the author of BE YOUR TRUTH and the founder of The Amy G Experience; creating, curating, and collaborating to inspire people (individuals, companies, teams, audiences) to #LiveThroughExperiences. Amy G. inspires you to create your life around experiences. Because it’s the experiences that make up your life. She can be found coaching, speaking, teaching, consulting, strategizing and collaborating for positive result-focused experiences. She is a connection specialist, with a powerhouse of energy. Amy challenges thinking, inspires change, and moves people and teams into action.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Are You Experienced? Part 5: That’s something to dig into

by Amy Goldberg
Community//

Are You Experienced? Part 1: I hadn’t thought of it that way.

by Amy Goldberg
Community//

Are You Experienced? Part 4: What’s stopping me?

by Amy Goldberg

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.