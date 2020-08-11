Are You Experienced? Part 6: Finally.

This is 6 of a 6-part series on zoning in on where you’re at on your experience radar. How does it translate into your life – all aspects; lifestyle, career, finances, goals, play, adventures, people you meet, and how you’re living your life, every day.

Finally!! Have you ever experienced that feeling of working so hard on something or trying to figure out what it is that you want to be doing – the kind of thing that gives you energy where you say; FINALLY!!!

Perhaps you’re not there just yet. The most important word of experience that I can impart, and it sounds so incredibly obvious, is that you MUST take action in order to see anything happen.

As I’m writing this, I realize that a lot of us stop ourselves from taking the steps required in order to make things happen for ourselves. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve spoken with people after they’ve attended and invested in, motivational talks, conferences, retreats, and events only to hear that after the hype of the activity, life resumes ‘as normal’ when the magic dust has cleared.

I’ve found that unless something catastrophic motivates you enough to have a breakthrough, or for you to take action, you tend not to budge. Why? It’s comfortable. Or, worse; you’ve heard the saying; “It’s the devil you know than the devil you don’t.” Basically, you don’t want to rock the boat or shake anything up.Then again, you only know what you know – another cliché and yet it brings home the point that – you’re settling.

Life filled with experiences is a life filled with energy, purpose, motivation, and the ability to genuinely serve others. It will never be the ‘stuff’ in your life that brings you joy. Human nature dictates that the excitement of receiving something wanes. So then you look for the next big purchase or thing that will eventually leave you feeling, once again, ho-hum, rather than look to experiences.

How you feel at any given time plays a big part in how you do things or decide to do things. The idea is to do something anyway – whether you feel like it or not. Once you take that first step, the next steps will become easier and easier.

Truth is, you can rationalize anything that you don’t want to be doing. It gets you nowhere. Rather, make it a plan. Writer it down and take the next step toward a direction you want to be going in. It may not be the perfect direction – you’ll figure out your path or lane once you start walking. Just start walking.

I leave you with this, as this concludes our 6-part series of Are You Experienced. Now it’s your turn.What are you willing to do to EXPERIENCE MORE?

Feel free to connect with me and let me know what actions you’ve taken to get to where you want to grow – or, let me know where you’re struggling. I’m here to help.