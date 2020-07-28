Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Are You Experienced? Part 4: What’s stopping me?

Stop. In the near of ....

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
This is Part 4 of a 6-Part series on zoning in on where you’re at on your experience radar. How does it translate into your life – all aspects; lifestyle, career, finances, goals, play, adventures, people you meet, and how you’re living your life, every day.

When you experience your unleashed soul. The real you. Not the encumbered survival brain, that stops you from moving forward – only because it thinks it’s protecting you. What about your heart and the energy you bring into the world? The opportunity to embrace what’s possible rather than the impossible. 

When you start your day with some kind of priming, meditation or ritual, you are prepping your body, mind and spirit to connect differently. I liken this to athletes preparing for a game. They are preparing to achieve and accomplish more. They want to win. Part of winning is showing up and being prepared for your best. Your very best. You’re inviting your entire being to collectively work FOR YOU.

In fact, we tend to believe that life is happening to us, when in reality our life is happening FOR US. If we are repeating old patterns, it means we haven’t quite learned what we need in order to move past it. What we need is to shift our being; our mindset.

That one shift in mindset, that one shift in your state of mind creates the space for you to embrace your life with more confidence. For you to really see what’s transpiring and being created as you lead your life with conscious action.

In Part 2 of this series I talked about “How Do I Get There?” Where, one way to take action was by using the tool WOOP. A tool created by Psychologist, Gabriele Oettingen, the author of the book: ‘Rethinking Positive Thinking.’ Twenty years of research in the science of human motivation revealed a new way to approach how to think and take action. WOOP being: Wish, Outcome, Obstacles, Plans. I invite you to revisit that post if you weren’t ready to adopt this practice to help guide your process. I’m hoping that now you’re ready.

I encourage you to create an environment that enhances who you are and what you’re capable of doing. Too often we fall prey to the voices in our reptilian brain suggesting that we should be cautious, fearful and protective. Clearly there are times when this is required. We know not to touch a hot stove – if we don’t, it certainly only takes one time to never do it (on purpose) again.

Regrets are from things you’ve never done or tried. Actions teach you how to keep trying, how to keep doing, to keep putting one foot in front of the other. Yes, these phrases are cliché and yet we can all identify and share a common understanding of what it means to not do something. 

The only person holding you back, is you. When you ask yourself; “What’s stopping me?” your answer will (should) always be you. The great news about this is that you have influence over yourself. You can pivot at any time. Choices are not always easy, and yet you are either making choices to better serve you, or choices that you know were not made in your best interest.

This is not self-serving as we become better human beings when we lift ourselves to heights where we are accomplishing what we know to be true for ourselves. We are demonstrating to others that it can be done. 

I leave you with this until next week when we dive into Part 5 of Are You Experienced where we land at despite all obstacles, you’re willing to dig in. What does that actually look-like?

Part 5 – That’s Something To Dig In To.

Amy Goldberg, Founder, Connector @ The Amy G Experience [Action/Growth Strategist, Well-Being Expert, Author, Speaker] | Creative | Producer | at The Amy G Experience

Amy Goldberg is the author of BE YOUR TRUTH and the founder of The Amy G Experience; creating, curating, and collaborating to inspire people (individuals, companies, teams, audiences) to #LiveThroughExperiences. Amy G. inspires you to create your life around experiences. Because it’s the experiences that make up your life. She can be found coaching, speaking, teaching, consulting, strategizing and collaborating for positive result-focused experiences. She is a connection specialist, with a powerhouse of energy. Amy challenges thinking, inspires change, and moves people and teams into action.

