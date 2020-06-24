Are You Done Hiding?

On June 19th I completed 30 days of Authentic and Audacious Expression through a program led by my coach. I posted a summary of the experience on Facebook, you can read about it here. In a nutshell, I posted 3 times per day, for 30 days on Facebook.



Before I started the program I would’ve told you I was authentic and even (mostly) audacious – I was not. It wasn’t that I was never authentic or audacious, it was that I spent most of the time managing what I perceived to be the experience of others, over speaking my truth.



The journey inward started in 2014 when I first attended Landmark Forum, and since then I have worked with a number of coaches however these 30 days shifted something deep within me that is now allowing me to show up to the world in a fresh, new way.



It’s like realizing you accidentally placed a filter on an image and you swipe to remove it, you still see the same things, it’s simply in a new light.



What Most Don’t Know About Speaking Our Truth



When we water down our truth we water down our communication and ultimately our impact. I believe many of us walk around hiding our true selves from the world and that is a gross disservice to the people in our life that are waiting to be impacted by who we are.



The Universe doesn’t make mistakes, and you are exactly where you are supposed to be. And, if you know you are hiding, and no longer want to, you can choose a different path – today.



Even if you don’t choose, you still have made a choice.



The number one misconception I held about “speaking my truth” is that if I did, it would hurt or offend others. What I thought was my truth, was really judgment or blame.



Our truth carries no attachment to what other people will think. Our truth is our truth, our truth is love, even if it’s tough love. It’s not always easy, it’s necessary.



We also can’t lie to ourselves. We can rationalize things, but we cannot lie to ourselves.



If you show up to meetings, conversations, and even entire relationships as a reflection of who you think others think you should be – you know it.



The Illusion That Hiding Creates



And it’s not a bad thing. Hiding keeps us safe and creates the illusion that we’re secure and in control. It’s part of our conditioning and we innocently do this because at one point in our lives it served us.



I get it, I played that game for years. It’s a fine game, but it comes at a cost.



It cost me relationships, my health, and it almost cost me my job at one point. The highest payment I made was to my soul.



The cost of hiding was like a lump of coal in my soul – slowly burning away the very foundation of my spirit.



When we hide we run around hoping that others will change, adjust, or behave differently so we can be OK with who we are – that’s not how it works. We teach people how to treat us in the way we honor ourselves and our truth.



A Different Way to Be



To show up to the world as we are doesn’t mean we speak and act from an unfiltered place, it means that we are clear about our intention, and what we want for the conversation/situation; and can own it without needing others to applaud or approve of it.



It’s great if they do, but we know at a fundamental level that we’re OK if they don’t. People get to not like everything that comes out of our mouth.



In the same we get to speak our truth, others do as well. Most people think that when someone disagrees with us, it’s a problem. That’s actually the moment you’re in real dialogue. That’s the moment you can begin to truly lead and inspire and impact.



If you are feeling a little uncomfortable by this point – GOOD, we must feel the discomfort of not being ourselves in order to step into our true power.



It requires commitment, awareness, and a sherpa to be a guide through that terrain.



If this is the nudge you’ve didn’t know you needed, and you want to explore what it would look like to step into your true power, let me know by replying to this email and we can find a time to connect.



I know that I was placed on this planet to help women re-discover their inner badass, so I call to your spirit: are you done hiding? Are you ready to honor the badass you know you are?



With All The Love That I Know…



Luisa

