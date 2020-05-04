Are You Coming From A Place Of You Can’t?

The quote from Henry Ford, the founder of Ford Motors always comes to mind when I am about to begin something new.

It is “my anchor thought”

Stepping into the unknown can create a web of thoughts.

Thoughts of “I am not sure if I can do this”, “Will this be good enough?”,

“Why am I doing this?”

Stepping out of a comfort zone and stepping into the unknown can be scary.

Learn to be comfortable with the uncomfortable.

Having a clear picture in my mind, WHY I am doing what I am doing.

Examining it until it stirs up the emotions that makes my heart sing and a smile is fixed on my face as I continue to dream, step by step, the stages of progression from the beginning to the end.

The questions in our mind are the beliefs we have and the barriers we create to support those beliefs.

When we identify the limiting beliefs, the barriers and answer the questions that keep us in a Limited Mindset we free ourselves to discover, research, create and tap into a Mindset of Growth, trust our instincts and have a willingness to grow and evolve.

How do you overcome a Limited Mindset?

Become aware of your self-talk, the stories you tell yourself.

You may believe you have a natural talent in some areas but not in other areas.

Why start? I will only fail

I don’t know-how

It’s too hard

I’m too old

I don’t know enough

What stories are you telling yourself?

Such stories will determine whether you achieve or don’t achieve what you want in life.

Acknowledge that whatever it is that you are about to begin may be a little difficult because it is new.

Seek help or support if you need to.

You may struggle a little, you may fall but you will not fail.

You will learn from your experience. You will create resilience.

It is time now to revisit the quote from Henry Ford.

“Whether you think you can or think you can’t you’re right”

Your past experiences do not dictate your future.

Your past will become your future only if you keep repeating your patterns of behaviour.

Be conscious to do things differently next time you embark on something new.

Create your own anchor thought.

One that speaks to you and inspires you to follow through and move you from a place of Can’t to a place of YOU CAN DO THIS!

“If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change” Dr Wayne Dyer.



