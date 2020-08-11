Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Are you coachable? No, really… are you?

Essential elements of coachability

Are you coachable?

No really…. are you?

My hunch is that most of us will reflexively say yes. But the truth is that many people are not. This doesn’t mean these people can’t be coached; coachability is a choice. It’s not a fixed state. We can choose it anytime.

It isn’t enough to WANT something else/more/different. We also have to be WILLING to do and be what it takes to transform ourselves and our lives. It doesn’t always feel good. Coaching is about stretching and growing, so it often feels uncomfortable.

Sometimes coaching is downright triggering. In coaching, we’re asked to confront our belief system and ways of doing life, so as to create next level results. We’re getting outside of what we know and what we think we know, and it can feel (for lack of a better word) weird. It’s you vs. you…. Weird.

(NOTE: it should not be excruciating. If it is, consider lowering the gradient, seeking healing support in place of or in addition to coaching; finding a new coach).

What are the essential elements of coachability? Reasonable minds can differ, but here’s my stab at a “top ten.”

1. Curiosity- about yourself; others; the world around you.

2. Trust- in yourself to have the “answers”; in coaching to make a difference; in others; in the universe.

3. Vulnerability- being willing to take off the layers of armor in service of finding meaning, creating results, strengthening relationships, cultivating connection.

4. Courage- to challenge your perspectives; to take risks; to practice new ways of showing up in your life; to hear reflections and feedback as contribution rather than criticism.

5. Responsibility- ownership of your life; agency; really getting that YOU create your life experience and that YOU get to say how it goes; an inner knowing that you are capable of closing your gaps and achieving your goals.

6. Possibility- an empowered relationship with what is possible; a knowing that there is possibility outside of your comfort zone.

7. Partnership- a willingness to be in a collaborative, creative relationship with your coach; to generate awareness and actions that move projects forward.

8. Openness- to new ideas; to new perspectives; to possibility; to new ways of understanding yourself and the world around you.

9. Action- All the awareness and openness in the world will not lead to true transformation; you must be willing to do the work, to take on the practices, to carry the learning forward between coaching sessions, to put it into action.

10. Commitment- to your goals; to your growth; to your vision; to doing what it takes to close your gaps. Without deep and true commitment, progress will be limited. Your coach should not be more committed to you than you are.

*11. Humor- This one has an asterisk because I view it as the icing on the coachability cake, so to speak. This is the thing that makes the whole process just a little bit more fun. Life is serious and meaningful, AND it is incredibly useful to be able to bring levity into any transformational process. I highly encourage laughter in coaching.

Coaching is a powerful structure through which to create tremendous results. It works. My engaged clients have had breakthroughs galore and have achieved more than they thought possible when we began our journey. My coaching had “something” to do with these outcomes, no doubt. And, in the successful engagements, my clients were coachable.

Are you?

Julie Ketover, Julie Ketover Coaching

Julie Ketover is an executive, leadership and life coach. She holds the PCC (professional certified coach) credential from the International Coach Federation (ICF). She coaches high performing professionals around leadership development and fulfillment in life. Julie has nearly two decades of experience in the legal industry. Before turning to coaching, she held a number of positions in the field of law, including as a practicing attorney, business operations professional and talent developer at law firms. She also served as both law school career and admissions counselors. Julie’s choice to immerse herself in Accomplishment Coaching's year-long intensive coach and leadership training and development program came from her awareness that she was most fulfilled throughout her career when she was able to work with other people to bring out their best. The decision to pursue coaching with a high level of commitment and dedication aligned with a lifelong passion of Julie’s to support other people to maximize their personal and professional potential. Julie brings to bear both keen understanding and relatability that facilitate trust and effective collaboration. In her practice, Julie works with high performing women in demanding professional environments. Her clients learn to challenge and trust themselves, to own their power, to express themselves fully and to achieve their goals with purpose. Julie coaches, guides and supports female leaders to up-level their leadership, own the full range of their power and voice, fully self-express and create extraordinary and fulfilling life experiences.

Julie is married and lives with her husband and two daughters in South Jersey. She leverages the flexibility of her business to serve on a non-profit board, to spend quality time with friends and family, and to support her children to be empowered, confident, well-rounded and kind human beings

She graduated phi beta kappa and summa cum laude from Yale University, where she majored in psychology as an undergraduate. Following college, Julie received her law degree at NYU School of Law.

